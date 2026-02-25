Landsbankinn hf.: Landsbankinn utilises authorisation to repurchase own shares

Landsbankinn's Board of Directors has decided to exercise an authorization to repurchase the Bank's own shares, which was approved at the Bank's AGM on 19 March 2025. The repurchase allows for the maximum purchase of 48 million shares, or 0.2% of issued share capital. Landsbankinn has previously offered shareholders the opportunity to sell shares in the Bank, most recently in February and March of 2024.

Landsbankinn offers to repurchase shares from shareholders during a repurchase period, extending from and including 2 March 2026 up to and including 13 March 2026.

Shareholders interested in accepting the Bank’s offer must complete and submit a notification form to the Bank. The form is available on the Bank’s website. Notifications will be processed during the period in the order in which they are received until the maximum of 48 million shares is reached. If the maximum is reached during the repurchase period, no further notifications will be processed.

In accordance with the AGM’s decision, Landsbankinn offers to purchase each share during the repurchase period at a share price equivalent to the proportion of equity belonging to the Bank's shareholders relative to the Bank’s share capital, according to its most recently published financial statements prior to the commencement of the repurchase period.

Based on Landsbankinn’s results for 2025, equity held by the Bank’s shareholders amounts to ISK 343,773 million and outstanding shares number 23.615 million. In accordance with the above, Landsbankinn thus offers to purchase each share at a price of ISK 14.56 during the repurchase period.

The total number of shares in the Bank is 24,000 million. Shareholders in the Bank number 819. The National Treasury holds 23,567 million shares, or around 98.2% of issued shares. The Bank holds 385.4 million own shares, or around 1.6% of issued share capital. Shareholders other than the National Treasury and the Bank hold 47.6 million shares, or around 0.2% of issued share capital.

Further information and instructions for shareholders interested in accepting the offer are available on Landsbankinn’s website, www.landsbankinn.is/endurkaup. Information is also provided by phone, (+354) 410 4040, and by email to vl@landsbankinn.is.

For more information, contact:

Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, pr@landsbankinn.is

Hanna Kristín Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ir@landsbankinn.is