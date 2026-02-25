Target Corp Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Innovation Programs, Incubators, ICT, Technology Initiatives, Partnerships, Investments, Acquisitions, Network Map

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Target Corporation 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Target Corp (Target) is a retail company that offers a wide range of merchandise and everyday essentials at discounted prices. The company offers perishables, dry grocery, frozen products, household essentials, school and office supplies, jewelry, shoes, video games, consoles, toys, sporting goods, beauty and personal care, and sports and outdoor products, among others.

Additionally, Target provides household cleaning products, healthcare items, baby gear, and pet supplies. The company also sells merchandise through exclusive design partnerships and shop-in-shop experiences with brands like Apple, Disney, and Ulta Beauty. It operates stores under Target, and Bullseye Design banners.



The report provides information and insights into Target's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Target's Overview

Target's Digital Transformation Strategy

Target's Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Target's Technology Focus

Target's Technology Initiatives

Target's Investments

Target's Acquisitions

Target's Tech Ecosystem

Target's ICT Budget & Contracts

Target's Senior Management Team

Our Thematic Scorecard for the Retail Sector

Companies Featured

Clockwork

AddStructure

FibreTrace

Acuity Brands

Instagram

Shopify

Inspectorio

Nexosis

