Sodexo celebrates culinary excellence and taste as it brings together chefs from across the world for the Grand Finale of its Cook for Change! competition

On March 24, 2026, nine finalist chefs from eight countries will head to London to compete in the Grand Finale of Cook for Change!, Sodexo’s sustainable culinary challenge. Through this flagship internal competition, Sodexo shines a light on the culinary talent of its chefs, committed to creating food that is both healthier and lower in environmental impact.

A competition that champions culinary excellence and a commitment to healthier, and more sustainable food

Encouraging creativity and celebrating the commitment of Sodexo chefs to healthier and more sustainable food - that is the ambition of Cook for Change!. The competition has become a showcase of Sodexo’s broader commitment to supporting its clients in evolving their food offers in response to rising consumer expectations and sustainability challenges.

This fourth edition is organized in partnership with Rational Group, the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Over recent months, it has brought together more than 500 chefs from 30 countries through a renewed format that included three regional semi-finals held last November in Chicago, Shanghai and France.

Thierry Delaporte, Sodexo Group CEO said:

"Cook for Change! illustrates our deep-rooted belief that food is both a powerful lever for positive impact and a driver of performance for our clients. Thanks to the commitment and creativity of our chefs, we help reduce our clients’ indirect emissions while meeting the rising consumer expectations around nutrition, health and taste. This initiative demonstrates that performance, enjoyment and sustainability can absolutely go hand in hand.”

Nine finalists competing in an exceptional final

The nine finalists from Australia, Brazil, Chile, France, India, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States, will go head-to-head in an intense day of competition in London. Their dishes will be evaluated by a jury of renowned chefs and food experts.

The awards ceremony – also livestreamed on YouTube – will take place in London a t the end of the competition on March 24, alongside Sodexo clients and partners. A reception will follow, where the finalists’ creations will be served, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the competition.

Each finalist has created a recipe that expresses their culinary identity, while placing plant-based ingredients at the center of the plate and focusing on seasonality, nutritional quality and reduced carbon footprint.

Peter Brass (Australia): Curried Sweet Potato & Lentil Croquette with Herbal Tea-Infused Cauliflower Leaves and Cauliflower Purée, Finished with Sweet Potato Chips. Faustine Germain (France): Perfect poached egg, creamed polenta, tomme de savoie, glazed asparagus with a crispy quinoa and sauce vierge. Ricardo Machado (Brazil): Tian of root to stem Beets, mushrooms and Squash, beetroot reduction and root granola.​ Gordon Carberry (Ireland): Miso roasted Parsnip with textures of Parsnip, wild rice, crispy chickpeas and aquafaba mayonnaise. Denisse Galvez (Chile): Slow cooked Cochayuyo (seaweed) confit vegetables, Potato Mille-Feuille and young Sprouting shoots. Pravin Nanaware (India): “Sustainable Sea & Root” Grilled watermelon sweet potato crisps and candid watermelon marmalade. Randall Prudden (United States): The Whole Pumpkin with roasted Maitake Mushroom & Mole Negro. Robert Janse (Netherlands): Smoked Kohlrabi with miso, white bean cream and kombucha beurre blanc. Joel Ryan (United States): Vegan Panisse "Poutine" with maitake mushroom hemp gravy and cashew curds.

Mobilizing chefs to accelerate the food transition for the benefit of clients and consumers

As consumers seek food that is affordable, flavorful and healthy, catering has a more essential role to play than ever. On the front line, Sodexo chefs translate these evolving expectations into practical, high-quality, inventive and healthy solutions.

Through their choice of ingredients, cooking methods and creativity, chefs also play a crucial role in guiding consumers toward more responsible and sustainable food habits.

With this culinary competition, Sodexo reaffirms its ambition to make food a lever for positive transformation and business performance for its clients.





