Global Bioinformatics Market Projected to Reach USD 91.95 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Genomic Research Expansion and AI-Driven Biological Data Analysis – SNS Insider

"According to SNS Insider, The Bioinformatics Market size is estimated at USD 23.05 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 91.95 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.84% over the forecast period of 2026–2035."

Growing genomic research initiatives, the adoption of precision medicine, and the acceleration of pharmaceutical drug discovery are driving the global bioinformatics market, which is a growing demand for computational biology solutions like genomic data analysis platforms, molecular modeling software, and next-generation sequencing data interpretation tools.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 23.05 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 91.95 billion

CAGR: 14.84% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Bioinformatics Market is estimated at USD 9.34 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 37.25 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.98% over 2026-2035. The greatest market for bioinformatics is in the U.S., mainly due to the country's well-established biotechnology research infrastructure, substantial financing for genomic research, and federal programs promoting precision medicine.

Next-Generation Sequencing Technology Advancement Propel Market Expansion Globally

With the implementation of whole genome sequencing projects, transcriptome profiling initiatives, and single-cell sequencing applications for increased biological data generation and computational analysis requirements, next-generation sequencing technology advancement takes center stage as a growth driver for the bioinformatics market share. These genomic data interpretation and variant annotation solutions are expanding the market's base, gaining market share globally, and penetrating the cloud-based and knowledge management sectors.

Data Standardization Challenges and Interoperability Issues May Hamper Market Expansion Globally

As many research organizations struggle to integrate heterogeneous biological databases and ensure consistent data formats across various analytical platforms, data standardization challenges and interoperability issues of bioinformatics systems also limit the growth of the bioinformatics market. For computational biology initiatives, this could result in poorer research reproducibility, restricted data sharing, and diminished collaborative efficiency. As a result, in areas with a lack of standardized bioinformatics infrastructure and specialized computational knowledge, market growth is slowed and scientific discovery outcomes suffer.

Major Bioinformatics Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes (BIOVIA)

BGI Genomics

Eurofins Scientific

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences (PacBio)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech)

Waters Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Partek Incorporated

DNAnexus, Inc.

Seven Bridges Genomics

Geneious (Dotmatics)

CLC bio (QIAGEN)

Genomatix Software GmbH

Affymetrix (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

SOPHiA GENETICS

Benchling

Strand Life Sciences

Metabolon, Inc.

Bioinformatics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 23.05 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 91.95 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.84% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product & Services (Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms, Bioinformatics Services)

• By Application (Genomics, Chemoinformatics & Drug Design, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics, Other Applications)

• By Sector (Medical Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Plant Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology, Other Sectors) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product & Services

The bioinformatics platforms segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 49.72% in 2025, owing to comprehensive workflow integration capabilities, scalable computational infrastructure, and extensive analytical tool libraries. The knowledge management tools segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 15.34% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand for efficient data organization systems, literature mining capabilities, and collaborative research platforms.

By Application

By 2025, the genomics segment contributed the largest revenue share of 42.18% due to extensive whole genome sequencing adoption, personalized medicine initiatives and cancer genomics research expansion. The metabolomics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 16.12% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for metabolic pathway analysis and biomarker discovery applications.

By Sector

The medical biotechnology segment accounted for the largest share of the bioinformatics market with about 58.46% and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 15.23% throughout the forecast period, owing to its clinical diagnostics applications, therapeutic development requirements, and precision medicine implementation.

Key Bioinformatics Market Segments

By Product & Services

Knowledge Management Tools

Bioinformatics Platforms

Bioinformatics Services

By Application

Genomics

Chemoinformatics & Drug Design

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Other Applications

By Sector

Medical Biotechnology

Animal Biotechnology

Plant Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Forensic Biotechnology

Other Sectors

Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.42%, Asia Pacific is the bioinformatics market category with the quickest rate of growth due to rising awareness of computational biology applications, government genomic research programs, and the rise of the biotechnology sector in developing countries. The market is expanding due to a number of factors, such as the quick development of academic research infrastructure, the rise in pharmaceutical outsourcing with bioinformatics support demands, and the expanding use of customized medicine techniques.

Due to its well-established biotechnology research environment, significant NIH and NSF financing sources, and rising pharmaceutical firm investment in computational drug development, North America owned the greatest revenue share of the bioinformatics market in 2025, which is more than 40.52%.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Illumina, Inc. it expanded its DRAGEN platform capabilities with enhanced AI-driven variant interpretation and automated genomic report generation, aiming to improve clinical genomics accuracy and analysis turnaround time across its global customer network.

, Illumina, Inc. it expanded its DRAGEN platform capabilities with enhanced AI-driven variant interpretation and automated genomic report generation, aiming to improve clinical genomics accuracy and analysis turnaround time across its global customer network. In May 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched an enhanced cloud-native bioinformatics suite featuring real-time collaboration capabilities and integrated multi-omics analysis workflows across pharmaceutical and academic research markets, enhancing data integration, computational efficiency, and research reproducibility.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GENOMIC DATA VOLUME & ANALYSIS EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand global genomic sequencing data growth trends, average computational analysis time by application, data storage cost dynamics, and database utilization patterns, enabling assessment of scalability challenges and infrastructure investment needs.

– helps you understand global genomic sequencing data growth trends, average computational analysis time by application, data storage cost dynamics, and database utilization patterns, enabling assessment of scalability challenges and infrastructure investment needs. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX – helps you evaluate cloud based versus on premise platform adoption rates, AI and machine learning integration levels, high performance computing utilization, and workflow containerization implementation to identify modernization gaps and digital maturity levels.

– helps you evaluate cloud based versus on premise platform adoption rates, AI and machine learning integration levels, high performance computing utilization, and workflow containerization implementation to identify modernization gaps and digital maturity levels. RESEARCH OUTPUT & GLOBAL COLLABORATION SCORECARD – helps you track publication trends by bioinformatics domain, measure international research collaboration networks, assess data sharing and reproducibility compliance rates, and evaluate open-source tool development activity for innovation benchmarking.

– helps you track publication trends by bioinformatics domain, measure international research collaboration networks, assess data sharing and reproducibility compliance rates, and evaluate open-source tool development activity for innovation benchmarking. DATA STORAGE & COST OPTIMIZATION TRENDS – helps you analyze storage management cost trajectories, infrastructure efficiency improvements, and resource allocation strategies to determine long term operational sustainability and budget forecasting accuracy.

– helps you analyze storage management cost trajectories, infrastructure efficiency improvements, and resource allocation strategies to determine long term operational sustainability and budget forecasting accuracy. WORKFORCE DEMAND & SKILL DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you uncover bioinformatics professional demand growth trends, academic enrollment statistics, industry academia partnerships, and specialized certification adoption to assess talent pipeline strength and future skill availability.

– helps you uncover bioinformatics professional demand growth trends, academic enrollment statistics, industry academia partnerships, and specialized certification adoption to assess talent pipeline strength and future skill availability. AI DRIVEN WORKFLOW TRANSFORMATION INSIGHTS – helps you gauge the depth of AI and machine learning integration across genomic analysis workflows, automation adoption, and computational resource optimization to identify high growth innovation opportunities and competitive differentiation potential.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Bioinformatics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product & Services

6. Bioinformatics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

7. Bioinformatics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Sector

8. Bioinformatics Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

