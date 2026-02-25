Dewatering and Membrane Future Technology Research Report 2026: Mapping High, Medium, and Low-impact Innovations Across Advanced Filtration, Tailings Water Recovery, and Process-water Reuse.

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FutureTech Series: Dewatering and Membrane Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of high, medium and low-impact technologies reshaping how operators recover, reuse, and optimize water under increasing scarcity and regulatory pressure.

Innovations in dewatering and membrane technologies are rapidly transforming water management from a compliance function into a core production enabler for mining and heavy industry.

The report highlights advanced filtration techniques, tailings water recovery systems, and mechanisms for process-water reuse, each addressing critical challenges across water efficiency, tailings stability, operational continuity, and ESG performance.

Using the analyst's proprietary Tech Foresights methodology, the report examines innovation drivers, technology maturity, patent landscapes, investment activity, and real-world deployment signals, providing essential strategic intelligence for industry leaders navigating the shift toward integrated, closed-loop water systems.



Report Scope

Innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces across dewatering and membrane technologies, mapping high, medium, and low-impact innovations across advanced filtration, tailings water recovery, and process-water reuse.

Innovation deep dives provide detailed overviews of selected technologies, highlighting patent indicators, leading enterprise and start-up/university innovators, and real-world deployment and market activity.

Patent analytics assess technology momentum, geographic leadership, and competitive positioning, identifying where innovation intensity is accelerating and which players are shaping next-generation water systems.

Commercialization and adoption signals are evaluated through deals, company filings, and job analytics, offering insight into investment flows, scaling readiness, and organizational commitment.

The methodology section outlines how innovations and companies are classified by impact, maturity, and strategic relevance using the analyst's proprietary Tech Foresights framework.

Reasons to Buy

These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary



2. Tech Foresights



3. Patent Analytics



4. Innovation Explorer



5. Latest Updates



6. Deals



7. Company Filings



8. Job Analytics



9. Tech Foresights Methodology



10. Glossary



11. Further Reading



12. Report Authors

Companies Featured

Abu Dhabi National Energy

Accelerated Filtration

ACWA Power

Aditya Aluminium

Aeris Resources

Alcoa

Alkegen

Almoayyed Contracting Group

Altius Minerals

American Rare Earths

Andritz

Anglo American

Aqua Membranes

Aquacycl

AZUD

BASF

Black & Veatch

Blue Foot

Blue Ocean Technology

Canagold Resources

Capture6

CDM Smith

Cidra Corporate Services

Cleanova

CleanTech Lithium

Cleanteq Water

Cornish Metals

COWI

Cyclic Materials

De Grey Mining

DISA Technologies

Eastman Chemical

Eco-Tec

Eden Tech

Envicore

Enviri

EP Minerals

Evolution Mining

Evoqua

Exposome

Exterra

FiberLean Technologies

Filtrek

FLS

FLSmidth

Freeport McMoran

Galan

GEA Group

Glanris

Glencore

Glenwood Private Equity

Gold Fields

Gold Royalty

Gradiant

Gree

Grundfos

Haynes International

Hindalco

Hydroleap

Imerys

International Battery Metals

IsoEnergy

Kemira

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals

KMX technologies

KoBold Metals

Koch

Kurita

Lanxess

LanzaTech

LG Chem

Lilac Solutions

Lime

Liontown

Luca Mining

Lynas Rare Earths

McLanahan

Membrion

Metso

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsui

Moil

Moleaer

Monash University

Multotec

New Pacific Metals

Newmont

Niagara Bottling

Olukun Minerals

Omya International

Oneka

Organo

Orion Minerals

Pan American Silver

PepsiCo

Phoenix Tailings

Purdue University

Regeneration Enterprises

Renew Health

RK Mechanical

Rondo Energy

Rox Resources

Saltworks

Sandvik

Saudi Arabian Oil

Seloxium

SiTration

SLB

Sofi Filtration

Solvay

Somerset

Source

Stegra

Summit Nanotech

TAKRAF

Troilus Gold

Upcycle Minerals

Uranium Energy

Vedanta

Veolia Environnement

Vertex Minerals

Waga Energy

Xylem

ZwitterCo

