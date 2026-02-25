FAU’s College of Business Named Top Business School in Latest Rankings

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business was named among the top business schools in the country, ranked at No. 64 for MBA programs, according to Fortune.

FAU’s College of Business also is ranked No. 30 among public universities and No. 2 among Florida universities, reinforcing its position as one of the state’s leading destinations for graduate business education.

“This ranking underscores the tremendous momentum within the College of Business. We continue to invest in innovative programs, world‑class faculty and meaningful industry partnerships that position our students for long‑term success,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D. dean of FAU’s College of Business and Kaye Family Professor. “It’s gratifying to see that commitment recognized again on a national stage.”

FAU’s full‑time MBA program is designed to equip students with the analytical, leadership and strategic decision‑making skills needed in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape. The program emphasizes experiential learning through consulting projects, case competitions and partnerships with regional and national employers.

Students also benefit from access to industry‑experienced faculty and a curriculum that integrates data analytics, entrepreneurship, finance and global business perspectives. Graduates of FAU’s MBA programs consistently achieve strong career outcomes, with many securing roles in finance, technology, health care, consulting and other high‑growth sectors.

Fortune’s ranking of the Best Full-Time MBA programs is based on an analysis of colleges providing full-time, in-person MBA programs based on data-driven methodology focused on admissions competitiveness, academic strength, student outcomes and scale. The 2026 ranking prioritizes real world value for MBA candidates such as career outcomes, compensation and employment success.

The College of Business has also been ranked among the top online MBA programs by Princeton Review, along with several programs ranked among the best in the country by U.S. News and World Report.