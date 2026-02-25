MEXC Supports VND and PHP QR Code Purchases with Zero Fees





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of zero-fee trading, announced support for crypto purchases via VietQR and QRPh, allowing users in Vietnam and the Philippines to buy digital assets seamlessly through familiar local payment methods with zero fees.

VietQR and QRPh are government-backed national QR payment standards in Vietnam and the Philippines respectively, widely integrated across local banks and e-wallets to enable fast and secure transfers. In recent years, Vietnam and the Philippines have demonstrated strong crypto adoption trends, ranking among the highest globally according to the Chainalysis 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, reflecting growing demand for accessible digital asset solutions in the region. In response, MEXC has been actively expanding its localization efforts to better serve users across both markets.

From February 25 to March 25, 2026(10:00 UTC), MEXC is waiving all platform fees on crypto purchases made in VND via VietQR and PHP via QRPh. Users can visit the Buy Crypto page, select Quick Buy, choose their preferred fiat currency and corresponding QR payment method, and complete the purchase instantly with zero fees. For more information about this promotion, visit the announcement page on MEXC .

The integration reflects MEXC's broader commitment to making digital asset access more open and inclusive. By removing cost barriers and supporting local payment infrastructure, MEXC delivers a seamless and secure on-ramp experience that brings digital assets within reach for more users.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.