Fortuna intersects 6.0 g/t gold over 24.1 meters at Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Project, Senegal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to report the latest batch of exploration drilling results from the Southern Arc deposit at its Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. A further 44 reverse circulation and diamond drill holes, totalling 7,518 meters, have been completed at Southern Arc since the previous exploration results update in December 2025 and were incorporated into the expanded Diamba Sud mineral resource (refer to Fortuna news release dated February 19, 2026, “ Fortuna expands Indicated Mineral Resource by 73% to 1.25 million gold ounces, Diamba Sud Project, Senegal ”).

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented “Infill and extension drilling at Southern Arc continues to strengthen the scale and confidence of the deposit, contributing to the updated and expanded updated Mineral Resource of 6 million tonnes averaging 1.9 g/t Au, containing 367,000 gold ounces, making it today the largest single mineral deposit at the growing Diamba Sud Project.” Mr. Weedon concluded, “Southern Arc remains open at depth and along strike to both the southwest and northeast, with drilling continuing. Importantly, most drilling across the total project area is considered relatively shallow at less than 200 meters depth, underscoring the potential for further resource growth at Diamba Sud.”

Southern Arc Drilling highlights

DSDD606: 8.4 g/t Au

22.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 10.4 meters from 136 meters including

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 145 meters DSDD608: 6.0 g/t Au

20.0 g/t Au

29.8 g/t Au

13.9 g/t Au

3.0 g/t Au

18.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 24.1 meters from 80 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 80 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 84 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 109 meters,

over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 167 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 176 meters DSDD612: 6.4 g/t Au

12.6 g/t Au

2.4 g/t Au

10.7 g/t Au

10.3 g/t Au

25.5 g/t Au

19.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.6 meters from 102 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 106 meters

over an estimated true width of 6.2 meters from 115.3 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 118 meters

over an estimated true width of 7.2 meters from 135.45 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.2 meters from 135.45 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 139 meters DSDD614: 10.1 g/t Au

13.7 g/t Au

16.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 12.1 meters from 141.75 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 146 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 4.0 meters from 148 meters DSDD642: 2.3 g/t Au

10.9 g/t Au

11.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 36 meters from 229 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 246 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 248 meters DSR1039: 5.2 g/t Au

43.8 g/t Au

12.4 g/t Au

36.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 24 meters from 90 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 95 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 100 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 112 meters

At Southern Arc, key objectives include continuing step-out drilling to test strike and depth extensions along strike to the southwest, northeast, and south, where mineralization remains open (see Figures 2 and 3). For example, drill hole DSDD606 (Figure 2) returned 8.4 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 10.4 meters from 136 meters and downhole, and a further 2.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 10.6 meters from 181 meters, highlighting the open nature of the system. Additional step-out drilling to test depth and strike projections is planned for the second quarter of 2026 along with re-entry and deepening of historic hole DSR936, which previously terminated short of the mineralized zone.

Mineralization at Southern Arc occurs as variable fine stockwork vein arrays and diffuse pyrite-silica flooding, with a strong spatial association to hydrothermal breccias and carbonate units (Figures 2 and 3). The system commonly exhibits extensive hematite alteration, consistent with mineralization observed at other prospects at Diamba Sud.

Drilling is continuing with 5 drill rigs across the project site testing multiple targets.

Figure 1: Diamba Sud Gold Project: Location of Mineral Resource Deposits





Figure 2: Diamba Sud Gold Project: Southern Arc deposit - section 700NE. (For details of past release, refer to Fortuna news release dated August 13, 2025, “ Fortuna drills 22.7 g/t gold over 21.6 meters at Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal ”)





Figure 3: Diamba Sud Gold Project: Southern Arc deposit - Section 675NE. (For details of past release, refer to Fortuna news release dated August 13, 2025, “ Fortuna drills 22.7 g/t gold over 21.6 meters at Southern Arc, Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal ”)





Moungoundi Drilling Highlights

DSDD639: 15.8 g/t Au

44.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.8 meters from 16 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 17 meters DSDD654: 7.8 g/t Au

6.2 g/t Au

16.8 g/t Au

40.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 35 meters

over an estimated true width of 9.6 meters from 53 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 53 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 55 meters DSDD662: 7.2 g/t Au

27.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.6 meters from 42 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 51 meters DSR1022: 2.2 g/t Au

15.7 g/t Au



over an estimated true width of 19.2 meters from 35 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 57 meters





A further 46 reverse circulation and diamond core drill holes, totalling 4,471 meters, have been completed at Moungoundi since the previous exploration update and have been incorporated into the recently updated Diamba Sud Mineral Resource estimate. The program was designed to upgrade resource confidence through infill drilling while also expanding the mineralized footprint through step-out drilling. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, and additional drilling is planned to test for potential extensions and possible structural links to the adjacent Western Splay deposit.

Mineralization at Moungoundi occurs within intercalated hydrothermal breccias, carbonate metasedimentary units, and granitic to dioritic intrusive rocks. Mineralization is typically associated with vein arrays preferentially hosted within hydrothermal breccias.

Area D, Karakara, and Kassasoko Infill Drilling Highlights

Area D

DSDD652:



2.7 g/t Au

13.2 g/t Au

2.8 g/t Au

12.6 g/t Au

13.8 g/t Au



over an estimated true width of 28 meters from 21 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 30 meters

over an estimated true width of 37.6 meters from 60 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 75 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 91 meters DSDD655: 46.3 g/t Au

724.0 g/t Au

21.5 g/t Au

14.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 43 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 44 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 52 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 54 meters Karakara

DSDD643:



36.3 g/t Au

105.0 g/t Au



over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 48 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 50 meters Kassasoko

DSR1054:



1.3 g/t Au



over an estimated true width of 22.4 meters from 26 meters DSR1059: 1.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 12.0 meters from 25 meters

An additional 17 infill drill holes, totaling 1,773 meters, were completed at Area D, Kassasoko, and Karakara (Figure 1). The program was designed to enhance resource confidence by targeting areas previously classified as Inferred Mineral Resources within the recently released updated Diamba Sud Mineral Resource.

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company’s personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported by Company vehicle or commercial courier to ALS Global’s preparation laboratories in Kedougou, Senegal with prepared sample pulps then transported via commercial courier to ALS Global’s analytical facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Samples returning assays >10 ppm Au were reanalyzed using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS Global laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO, and Director

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, the Mineral Resource estimates at Diamba Sud; the Company’s proposed exploration plans and timelines at Diamba Sud; statements regarding potential for future resource growth at Diamba Sud; statements about the Company’s business strategies, plans and outlook; the Company’s plans for its mines and mineral properties; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of inflationary pressures on the Company’s business and operations; the future results of exploration activities; expectations with respect to metal grade estimates and the impact of any variations relative to metals grades experienced; assumed and future metal prices; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; and the future financial or operating performance of the Company. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “proposed”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “anticipated”, “estimated” “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; uncertainty relating to Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; uncertainty relating to capital and operating costs, production schedules and economic returns; risks relating to the Company’s ability to replace its Mineral Reserves; risks related to the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves; risks associated with mineral exploration and project development; uncertainty relating to the repatriation of funds as a result of currency controls; environmental matters including obtaining or renewing environmental permits and potential liability claims; uncertainty relating to nature and climate conditions; laws and regulations regarding the protection of the environment (including greenhouse gas emission reduction and other decarbonization requirements and the uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of omnibus Bill C-59 and the related amendments to the Competition Act (Canada); risks associated with political instability and changes to the regulations governing the Company’s business operations; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company does or may carry on business; risks associated with war, hostilities or other conflicts, such as the Ukrainian – Russian, and Israeli – Hamas conflicts, and the impacts they may have on global economic activity; risks relating to the termination of the Company’s mining concessions in certain circumstances; developing and maintaining relationships with local communities and stakeholders; risks associated with losing control of public perception as a result of social media and other web-based applications; potential opposition to the Company’s exploration, development and operational activities; risks related to the Company’s ability to obtain adequate financing for planned exploration and development activities; property title matters; risks related to the ability to retain or extend title to the Company’s mineral properties; risks relating to the integration of businesses and assets acquired by the Company; impairments; risks associated with climate change legislation; reliance on key personnel; adequacy of insurance coverage; operational safety and security risks; legal proceedings and potential legal proceedings; uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; risks relating to a global pandemic, which could impact the Company’s business, operations, financial condition and share price; competition; fluctuations in metal prices; risks associated with entering into commodity forward and option contracts for base metals production; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; tax audits and reassessments; risks related to hedging; uncertainty relating to concentrate treatment charges and transportation costs; sufficiency of monies allotted by the Company for land reclamation; risks associated with dependence upon information technology systems, which are subject to disruption, damage, failure and risks with implementation and integration; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including, but not limited to, the accuracy of the Company’s current Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; that the Company’s activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or its production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labor and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and effect of global and local inflation; the duration and impacts of geo-political uncertainties on the Company’s production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company’s business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

All reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. All Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1: Diamba Sud Gold Project drill program details of the drill holes and assay results

HoleID Easting (WGS84_29N) Northing (WGS84_29N) Elev. (m) EOH1,2 Depth (m) UTM Azimuth Dip Depth2,3 From (m) Depth2 To (m) Drilled2 Width (m) ETW4 (m) Au (ppm) Hole Type5 Area Area D DSDD652 232784 1429423 180 109 90 -60 10 16 6 4.8 1.1 DD Area D 21 56 35 28.0 2.7 DD Area D including 30 31 1 0.8 13.2 DD Area D 60 107 47 37.6 2.8 DD Area D including 75 76 1 0.8 12.6 DD Area D including 91 94 3 2.4 13.8 DD Area D DSDD655 232770 1429450 180 115 90 -65 16 19 3 2.4 2.9 DD Area D 23 30 7 5.6 1.8 DD Area D 36 38 2 1.6 3.6 DD Area D 43 60 17 13.6 46.3 DD Area D including 44 45 1 0.8 724.0 DD Area D including 52 53 1 0.8 21.5 DD Area D including 54 55 1 0.8 14.3 DD Area D 77 81 4 3.2 1.9 DD Area D 105 108 3 2.4 4.8 DD Area D Karakara DSDD640 231773 1428156 150 114 270 -55 6 18 12 9.6 1.8 DD Karakara 22 33 11 8.8 0.9 DD Karakara DSDD643 231631 1428153 154 100 270 -50 48 51 3 2.4 36.3 DD Karakara including 50 51 1 0.8 105.0 DD Karakara DSDD646 231649 1428206 154 80 270 -50 8.5 13 4.50 3.6 1.2 DD Karakara 50.8 53 2.20 1.8 4.2 DD Karakara including 52.5 53 0.50 0.4 12.6 DD Karakara DSDD648 231900 1428171 151 92 270 -50 71 86.5 15.3 12.2 0.6 DD Karakara Kassasoko DSR1054 231749 1425910 145 95 150 -55 9 20 11 8.8 1.3 RC Kassasoko 26 54 28 22.4 1.3 RC Kassasoko DSR1055 231738 1425933 145 102 150 -55 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1056 231687 1425937 144 100 150 -55 28 35 7 5.6 1.0 RC Kassasoko 82 94 12 9.6 1.0 RC Kassasoko DSR1057 231656 1425949 144 80 150 -55 30 39 9 7.2 2.0 RC Kassasoko Including 30 31 1 0.8 10.9 RC Kassasoko DSR1058 231626 1425906 145 102 150 -55 4 17 13 10.4 0.9 RC Kassasoko 25 34 9 7.2 0.8 RC Kassasoko 59 61 2 1.6 3.3 RC Kassasoko DSR1059 231615 1425930 145 102 150 -55 12 21 9 7.2 0.7 RC Kassasoko 25 40 15 12.0 1.4 RC Kassasoko DSR1060 231603 1425947 145 102 150 -55 15 29 14 11.2 1.2 RC Kassasoko DSR1061 231579 1425941 145 140 150 -50 27 57 30 24.0 0.9 RC Kassasoko DSR1062 231557 1425940 145 100 150 -55 NSI RC Kassasoko DSR1063 231544 1425871 145 100 150 -55 85 87 2 1.6 4.8 RC Kassasoko 91 97 6 4.8 3.3 RC Kassasoko DSR1064 231529 1425892 145 140 150 -55 NSI RC Kassasoko Moungoundi DSDD630 230869 1426831 154 152 90 -50 58 61 3 2.4 5.2 DD Moungoundi Including 60 61 1 0.8 11.1 DD Moungoundi DSDD631 230828 1426901 153 98 90 -60 12 25 13 10.4 2.1 DD Moungoundi 34 38 4 3.2 4.2 DD Moungoundi Including 35 36 1 0.8 10.3 DD Moungoundi 76 81 5 4.0 1.7 DD Moungoundi DSDD634 230777 1426899 154 131 90 -60 60 74 14 11.2 1.2 DD Moungoundi DSDD636 230916 1426853 154 100 90 -50 59 62 3 2.4 2.4 DD Moungoundi DSDD637 230873 1426899 155 83 90 -58 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD638 231014 1426649 152 74 270 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD639 230885 1426932 156 116 90 -55 16 22 6 4.8 15.8 DD Moungoundi Including 17 19 2 1.6 44.1 DD Moungoundi DSDD641 231014 1426674 152 74 270 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD644 231017 1426698 153 63 270 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD647 231042 1426726 154 101 270 -55 94 96 2 1.6 5.0 DD Moungoundi DSDD650 230870 1426980 157 86 90 -60 63 65 2.0 1.6 2.6 DD Moungoundi 69.4 76 6.6 5.3 2.2 DD Moungoundi DSDD651 231000 1426752 154 62 270 -55 5 10 5.0 4.0 7.2 DD Moungoundi Including 8 9 1.0 0.8 18.6 DD Moungoundi DSDD654 230666 1426801 152 81 90 -55 35 37 2.0 1.6 7.8 DD Moungoundi 53 65 12.0 9.6 6.2 DD Moungoundi Including 53 54 1.0 0.8 16.8 DD Moungoundi Including 55 56 1.0 0.8 40.9 DD Moungoundi DSDD656 230695 1426824 152 98 90 -55 14 20 6.0 4.8 3.3 DD Moungoundi Including 16 17 1.0 0.8 10.9 DD Moungoundi 31 38 7.0 5.6 1.3 DD Moungoundi DSDD657 230716 1426853 153 122 90 -55 77 79 2 1.6 5.4 DD Moungoundi 106 108 2 1.6 9.3 DD Moungoundi Including 107 108 1 0.8 17.2 DD Moungoundi DSDD658 230866 1426852 154 123 90 -50 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD659 230935 1426799 154 90 90 -55 12 20 8 6.4 0.8 DD Moungoundi DSDD660 230722 1426794 152 60 90 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD661 230820 1426881 154 103 90 -50 13 18 5 4.0 4.0 DD Moungoundi Including 14 15 1 0.8 16.3 DD Moungoundi DSDD662 230862 1426776 153 67 90 -55 42 54 12 9.6 7.2 DD Moungoundi Including 51 53 2 1.6 27.6 DD Moungoundi DSDD663 230758 1426823 151 123 90 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD664 230884 1426800 153 104 90 -55 NSI DD Moungoundi DSDD665 230963 1426677 152 74 90 -55 61 68 7 5.6 3.1 DD Moungoundi DSDD666 231000 1426773 154 65 270 -55 10 18 8 6.4 1.5 DD Moungoundi 30 41 11 8.8 2.0 DD Moungoundi DSDD667 230939 1426775 153 85 90 -55 30 32 2 1.6 4.9 DD Moungoundi DSR1018 230965 1426775 154 102 90 -55 1 13 12 9.6 2.0 RC Moungoundi 28 44 16 12.8 2.1 RC Moungoundi Including 38 39 1 0.8 15.7 RC Moungoundi DSR1019 230885 1426775 153 60 90 -55 22 24 2 1.6 9.2 RC Moungoundi Including 22 23 1 0.8 16.9 RC Moungoundi DSR1020 230934 1426725 153 78 90 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR1021 230962 1426703 152 96 90 -55 89 93 4 3.2 2.3 RC Moungoundi DSR1022 231039 1426674 152 102 270 -55 35 59 24 19.2 2.2 RC Moungoundi Including 57 58 1 0.8 15.7 RC Moungoundi 65 76 11 8.8 2.7 RC Moungoundi Including 68 69 1 0.8 Loss RC Moungoundi DSR1023 231062 1426701 153 120 270 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR1024 231017 1426727 153 90 270 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR1025 231045 1426750 154 102 270 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR1026 230962 1426654 152 60 90 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR1027 230915 1426830 154 90 90 -50 50 62 12 9.6 0.9 RC Moungoundi DSR1028 230936 1426705 152 102 90 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR1029 230912 1426724 152 120 90 -55 82 94 12 9.6 1.0 RC Moungoundi DSR1030 230799 1426827 153 114 90 -55 NSI 0.0 RC Moungoundi DSR1031 230824 1426826 153 72 90 -55 11 20 9 7.2 1.4 RC Moungoundi 25 34 9 7.2 0.6 RC Moungoundi DSR1032 230791 1426883 154 102 90 -50 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR1033 230815 1426849 154 108 90 -55 19 27 8 6.4 0.8 RC Moungoundi DSR1034 230780 1426826 153 144 90 -55 16 23 7 5.6 1.1 RC Moungoundi DSR1035 230836 1426776 153 108 90 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR1036 231074 1426774 155 114 270 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR1037 231065 1426728 154 138 270 -55 NSI RC Moungoundi DSR1038 230816 1426979 156 114 90 -55 92 93 1 0.8 17.7 RC Moungoundi Southern Arc DSDD601 232735 1426119 145 101 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD602 232888 1426004 144 140 150 -50 128 130 2 1.6 2.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD603 232756 1425965 143 137 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD604 232695 1426193 146 158 150 -50 63 75 12 9.6 2.2 DD Southern Arc Including 71 72 1 0.8 20.0 DD Southern Arc 122.7 126 3.3 2.6 4.3 DD Southern Arc DSDD605 232914 1426143 144 129 150 -50 27 49.7 22.7 18.2 2.0 DD Southern Arc 79.7 87 7.3 5.8 2.6 DD Southern Arc Including 80 81 1.3 1.0 10.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD606 232900 1426269 144 207 150 -50 97 107 10 8.0 1.5 DD Southern Arc 136 149 13 10.4 8.4 DD Southern Arc Including 142 143 1 0.8 10.7 DD Southern Arc Including 145 147 2 1.6 22.4 DD Southern Arc 170 174 4 3.2 3.7 DD Southern Arc Including 170 171 1 0.8 11.4 DD Southern Arc 181 194.3 13.3 10.6 2.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD607 232772 1425945 143 119 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD608 232892 1426204 143 204 150 -50 80 110.15 30.15 24.1 6.0 DD Southern Arc Including 80 81 1 0.8 20.0 DD Southern Arc Including 84 87 3 2.4 29.8 DD Southern Arc Including 109 110.15 1 0.8 13.9 DD Southern Arc 124.4 129 4.6 3.7 3.0 DD Southern Arc 167 184 17 13.6 3.0 DD Southern Arc Including 176 177 1 0.8 18.6 DD Southern Arc 195.75 199 3.25 2.6 11.9 DD Southern Arc Including 196 198 2.25 1.8 15.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD609 232936 1426231 143 210 150 -50 112 120.3 8.3 6.6 2.3 DD Southern Arc 195 199 4 3.2 2.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD610 232885 1426134 144 140 150 -50 47 53 6 4.8 1.4 DD Southern Arc 63 78.6 15.6 12.5 5.5 DD Southern Arc Including 69 70.3 1.3 1.0 23.3 DD Southern Arc Including 76 77.3 0.95 0.8 12.5 DD Southern Arc 103 109.45 6.45 5.2 3.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD611 232796 1425902 143 143 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD612 232911 1426222 144 174 150 -50 102 107.8 5.8 4.6 6.4 DD Southern Arc Including 106 107.8 1.8 1.4 12.6 DD Southern Arc 115.3 123 7.7 6.2 2.4 DD Southern Arc Including 118 119 1 0.8 10.7 DD Southern Arc 135.45 144.5 9.05 7.2 10.3 DD Southern Arc Including 135.45 137 1.55 1.2 25.5 DD Southern Arc Including 139 140 1 0.8 19.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD613 232883 1426186 143 167 150 -50 69 78 9 7.2 2.4 DD Southern Arc 83 98 15 12.0 1.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD614 232876 1426256 144 243 150 -50 141.75 156.85 15.10 12.1 10.1 DD Southern Arc Including 146 147 1 0.8 13.7 DD Southern Arc Including 148 153 5 4.0 16.5 DD Southern Arc 180.5 191 10.50 8.4 2.0 DD Southern Arc 196 204 8 6.4 4.0 DD Southern Arc Including 202 203 1 0.8 23.9 DD Southern Arc 225.45 232 6.55 5.2 1.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD615 232798 1425944 143 122 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD616 232974 1426195 143 150 150 -50 126 138.15 12.15 9.7 2.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD617 232855 1426187 144 164 150 -50 87.75 94.75 7.00 5.6 6.4 DD Southern Arc Including 92 94 2 1.6 18.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD618 232730 1425967 142 140 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD619 232857 1426232 144 222 150 -50 153 162 9 7.2 3.4 DD Southern Arc Including 154 155 1 0.8 19.9 DD Southern Arc 173 175 2 1.6 5.0 DD Southern Arc 193 197.95 4.95 4.0 2.3 DD Southern Arc 205 210 5 4.0 1.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD620 232865 1426045 144 150 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD621 232971 1426142 144 121 150 -50 103 104 1 0.8 5.4 DD Southern Arc DSDD622 232786 1425965 143 195 150 -50 84.25 85.5 1.25 1.0 6.2 DD Southern Arc 97.2 105.0 7.8 6.2 1.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD623 232719 1425988 142 134 150 -50 65.2 76.65 11.45 9.2 2.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD624 232671 1426026 142 147 150 -50 129 136 7 5.6 1.3 DD Southern Arc DSDD625 232833 1426224 144 210 150 -50 16 20 4 3.2 1.7 DD Southern Arc 77 83 6 4.8 1.6 DD Southern Arc DSDD626 232942 1426149 144 125 150 -50 96 101 5 4.0 1.1 DD Southern Arc DSDD627 232797 1426091 145 137 150 -50 75 92 17 13.6 1.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD628 232817 1425974 143 234 150 -50 89.6 106 16.4 13.1 2.8 DD Southern Arc Including 101 102 1 0.8 13.8 DD Southern Arc 142 149 7 5.6 1.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD629 232775 1426273 144 249 150 -50 NSI DD Southern Arc DSDD632 232638 1426028 142 201 150 -50 83 84.1 1.1 0.9 25.5 DD Southern Arc 185 193 8 6.4 0.9 DD Southern Arc DSDD633 232790 1426017 143 318 150 -50 87 110 23 18.4 0.9 DD Southern Arc 129 136 7 5.6 1.1 DD Southern Arc 179.75 183 3.25 2.6 8.0 DD Southern Arc Including 181 182 1 0.8 13.7 DD Southern Arc DSDD635 232842 1425984 143 222 150 -50 80.2 83 2.80 2.2 2.0 DD Southern Arc 93 105 12.00 9.6 1.8 DD Southern Arc 143 186 43.00 34.4 1.7 DD Southern Arc 190 197 7 5.6 0.8 DD Southern Arc DSDD642 232820 1426293 143 294 150 -50 92 95 3 2.4 2.1 DD Southern Arc 99 108.1 9.1 7.3 2.6 DD Southern Arc 179 184 5 4.0 1.7 DD Southern Arc 229 274 45 36.0 2.3 DD Southern Arc Including 246 247 1 0.8 10.9 DD Southern Arc Including 248 249 1 0.8 11.5 DD Southern Arc DSDD645 233002 1426203 143 180 150 -50 154 161.5 7.5 2.3 2.9 DD Southern Arc Including 159 160.25 1.25 2.3 14.0 DD Southern Arc DSDD649 232841 1426312 144 300 150 -50 83 104.75 27.1 21.7 2.3 DD Southern Arc DSDD653 232797 1426286 144 285 150 -50 173 176 3 2.4 2.0 DD Southern Arc 180 187 7 5.6 1.4 DD Southern Arc 243 246.6 3.6 2.9 3.5 DD Southern Arc DSGT017 233017 1426051 143 120 300 -60 49 71 22 15.4 6.1 DD Southern Arc Including 50 51 1 0.7 13.7 DD Southern Arc Including 58 59 1 0.7 14.0 DD Southern Arc Including 60 63 3 2.1 16.6 DD Southern Arc DSR980 232750 1426033 143 191 150 -50 82 87 5 4.0 1.8 RCD Southern Arc 93 101 8 6.4 0.7 RCD Southern Arc 119 141 22 17.6 3.1 RCD Southern Arc Including 138 139 1 0.8 33.4 RCD Southern Arc DSR1039 232783 1426117 145 138 150 -50 80 84 4 3.2 1.6 RC Southern Arc 90 120 30 24.0 5.2 RC Southern Arc including 95 96 1 0.8 43.8 RC Southern Arc including 100 101 1 0.8 12.4 RC Southern Arc including 112 113 1 0.8 36.1 RC Southern Arc 130 133 3 2.4 2.0 RC Southern Arc DSR1040 232756 1426163 145 144 150 -50 0 5 5 4.0 1.1 RC Southern Arc 14 18 4 3.2 1.6 RC Southern Arc 29 53 24 19.2 2.0 RC Southern Arc including 44 45 1 0.8 12.6 RC Southern Arc 81 83 2 1.6 3.2 RC Southern Arc DSR1041 232748 1426094 145 105 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1042 232984 1426065 144 72 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc DSR1043 232432 1426433 148 80 150 -50 39 40 1 0.8 8.8 RC Southern Arc 57 59 2 1.6 2.8 RC Southern Arc DSR1044 232320 1426318 146 96 150 -50 NSI RC Southern Arc

Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole

2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

3. NSI: No significant intercepts

4. ETW: Estimated true width

5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

