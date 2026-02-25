Global Market Access for Medical Device Software Training Course: Hands-on Exercises, and Case Studies to Guide You Through the Intricate Decisions (ONLINE EVENT: June 8th - June 9th, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market Access for Medical Device Software Training Course (June 8th - June 9th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will provide a clear understanding of different market access requirements for medical device software.

As demand surges for Digital Health (DH) solutions worldwide, understanding and navigating international regulations is paramount for market access success. This course will equip professionals with the knowledge to successfully enter into different international markets, improving the chances of commercial success by understanding country-specific requirements.

With an increased impact on clinical management, a higher bar for evidence is required for regulatory approval and adoption, but also an increased stakeholder willingness to pay for the service provided. Although at the moment, there's no one-size-fits all approach, there is a global trend to increase DHT adoption through value-based pricing and reimbursement mechanisms.

This growing trend has prompted countries, both within and outside the European Union (EU), to pilot various market authorization and access schemes, providing guidelines for coverage, and/or clear pathways for reimbursement of DHTs. This intensive course provides a comprehensive overview of the different national DHT market access and reimbursement strategies, presenting an overview of the current state of affairs.

The program will be highly interactive, using real-life examples and state-of-the-art practices across different global jurisdictions. Practical insights will be provide, hands-on exercises, and case studies to guide you through the intricate decisions needed that affect your market access processes.

The course will cover:

Impact categories of digital health technologies (DHTs)

Market Authorization vs. Market Access

Coverage and Health Technology Assessment (HTA)

Specifics of reimbursement pathways for DHTs across EU Member States

The new Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Regulation, EDiHTA, and ASSESS-DHT

Outside of the EU Member States: global reimbursement landscape (e.g., USA, UK, South Korea, Japan, among others)

Benefits of attending

Gain an in-depth knowledge to navigate complex market access environments

an in-depth knowledge to navigate complex market access environments Ensure successful entry into international markets

successful entry into international markets Streamline product development to entry different markets

product development to entry different markets Improve the chances of commercial success by understanding country-specific requirements and approval processes.

Who Should Attend:

Regulatory Affairs Managers

Business Strategists

Product and Service Managers

Sales and Marketing Managers

Legal Professionals

Compliance Officers

Research and Development Engineers

Clinical Research Associates

Project Managers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Impact categories of digital health technologies (DHTs)

Market Authorization vs. Market Access

Coverage and Health Technology Assessment (HTA)

Day 2

Specifics of reimbursement pathways for DHTs across EU Member States

The new Health Technology Assessment (HTA) regulation, EDiHTA, and ASSESS-DHT

Outside of the EU Member States: Global reimbursement landscape (e.g., USA, UK, South Korea, Japan, among others)

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pla2q5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.