Virtune Makes History in Poland with First-Ever Spot Crypto ETPs Listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

Warsaw, February 25, 2026 – Virtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announced the historic listing of Poland’s first-ever spot crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW).

With this milestone, Polish investors gain access to physically backed crypto ETPs traded in Polish złoty (PLN) on a regulated market for the first time.

The listing marks a structural development in Poland’s capital markets, expanding the country’s rapidly growing ETP ecosystem to include crypto assets within a secure, exchange-traded framework.

A Historic First for Poland’s Capital Markets

The launch represents several significant firsts:

• The first spot crypto ETPs admitted to trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

• The first physically backed crypto investment products available on a regulated Polish market

• The first regulated staked crypto ETPs accessible to Polish investors

• The first spot crypto ETPs traded in PLN

The products are available through established Polish and international brokerage platforms, such as XTB, allowing investors to gain exposure to crypto assets as easily as trading stocks or ETFs.

Products Listed on Day One

The following four ETPs are now listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange:

Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP (Ticker: ETNVIRBTCP, ISIN: SE0027598038) : Provides exposure to Bitcoin with a competitive annual management fee of 0.25%.

: Provides exposure to Bitcoin with a competitive annual management fee of 0.25%. Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP (Ticker: ETNVIRETH, ISIN: SE0020541639) : Provides exposure to Ethereum combined with the benefits of staking. With staking incorporated, the ETP offers an increased annual return on top of Ethereum’s own performance which is reflected in the daily price.

: Provides exposure to Ethereum combined with the benefits of staking. With staking incorporated, the ETP offers an increased annual return on top of Ethereum’s own performance which is reflected in the daily price. Virtune XRP ETP (Ticker: ETNVIRXRP, ISIN: SE0021486156) : Provides exposure to XRP.

: Provides exposure to XRP. Virtune Staked Solana ETP (Ticker: ETNVIRSOL, ISIN: SE0021309754): Provides exposure to Solana combined with the benefits of staking. With staking incorporated, the ETP offers an additional 3% annual return on top of Solana’s own performance which is reflected in the daily price.

Additional products are expected to be introduced to the Polish market during 2026.

Why Poland - and Why Now

Poland’s capital markets have expanded significantly in recent years, driven by growing retail participation and rising demand for exchange-traded products.

The number of brokerage accounts in Poland has increased to approximately 2.5 million as of end of 2025, while ETF trading turnover on the Warsaw Stock Exchange has grown by more than 100% year-on-year. Poland remains one of the largest economies in Central and Eastern Europe, supported by sustained economic growth and rising household savings.

At the same time, interest in crypto assets continues to develop among retail investors across Europe. However, access to regulated, exchange-listed crypto investment products in Poland has so far been limited.

The introduction of physically backed crypto ETPs on the Warsaw Stock Exchange provides a transparent and institutionally structured alternative - enabling investors to gain crypto exposure within Poland’s established brokerage and regulatory framework.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“Entering Poland has been a strategic priority for Virtune for more than two years. Today’s listing represents a historic milestone and an important step in the continued development of the Polish capital markets. For the first time, spot crypto ETPs are available on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

We see this as part of a broader development of Poland’s financial markets. As retail participation and interest in exchange-traded products continue to grow, we believe innovative and transparent investment solutions can play an important role in deepening market engagement.

Our ambition is to contribute to the long-term development of the Polish capital market - not only by introducing digital asset exposure, but by supporting broader participation, education and product innovation. We are here to build for the long term.”

Institutional-Grade Structure and Transparency

All Virtune ETPs are 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets.

Key structural features include:

Assets held in segregated custody with Coinbase, the world’s largest crypto custodian

The underlying crypto assets are stored in cold-storage (offline)

Chainlink Proof of Reserves technology providing transparent verification of underlying crypto asset holdings

This structure is designed to provide high levels of security, transparency and investor protection within a regulated framework.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG has been appointed as market maker for Virtune’s crypto ETP listings on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, initially covering the four products admitted to trading at launch.

As market maker, Raiffeisen Bank International AG will provide continuous liquidity by quoting buy and sell prices in the ETPs on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

A Proven European Track Record

Since launching its first crypto ETP in 2023, Virtune has expanded rapidly across regulated European exchanges. Virtune is today one of Europe’s fastest-growing crypto asset managers.

Approximately USD 260 million in assets under management

Trusted by more than 160,000 investors

22 listed crypto ETPs

Listings on six regulated European exchanges, including the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris and Xetra in Frankfurt

In 2025, Virtune held approximately 95% of crypto ETN trading volume on Nasdaq Nordics, demonstrating strong liquidity and investor engagement.

The expansion into Poland represents a major strategic commitment for Virtune, involving substantial investment and long-term engagement in the Polish capital market.

Beyond listing products, Virtune intends to actively contribute to the development of the market by increasing awareness and understanding of both crypto assets and exchange-traded products. Virtune sees investor education and transparent communication as essential components of building a sustainable and well-functioning market.

Michał Kobza, Member of the Management Board, Warsaw Stock Exchange Quote:

"The debut of Virtune AB’s products is another step in developing our ETF, ETC and ETN offering. This segment is growing dynamically due to strong investor interest, and our role as the WSE is to respond to market expectations — enabling investors to access crypto-assets through regulated and supervised exchange‑traded instruments provides them with real value."

Filip Kaczmarzyk – XTB’s Head of Trading and Board Member:

“In recent years, interest in investing in Poland has grown significantly. Among younger generations in particular, conscious financial management is becoming increasingly mainstream. More individuals are actively seeking effective ways to allocate their capital, including through long-term investment vehicles such as IKE and IKZE. Our data further confirms that long-term investing continues to gain strong momentum. At the same time, cryptocurrencies remain especially popular among younger investors. Until recently, however, gaining exposure to this asset class often required the use of foreign platforms or less established crypto exchanges—options that many Polish investors found less appealing than domestic brokerage houses. This is now changing. The growing number of ETPs listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and traded in Polish złoty allows investors to gain crypto exposure through trusted, regulated local institutions.”

