European Union Variations to Marketing Authorisations Training Course: Filing Tactics, Implementation Timelines and Optimizing Regulatory Procedures for Faster Market Authorization, June 2nd-3rd, 2026

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Variations to Marketing Authorisations Training Course (June 2nd - June 3rd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is a key post-marketing responsibility of the marketing authorisation holder (MAH) to keep dossiers up to date, and changes must be submitted as variations to the appropriate regulatory authority.

This interactive event will provide an invaluable overview of the EU system for variations, with practical advice on the preparation and submission of variation applications using the various European procedures. The course will cover the latest variation regulations and offer guidance from an industry expert on how to optimise your regulatory procedures to help achieve faster approval. The programme will include filing tips and strategies with information and advice on creating a global dossier and implementation periods.

Practical sessions throughout the two days will provide an opportunity to discuss different scenarios and strategies with other participants.

Who Should Attend:

This course will be particularly relevant for those working in registration and regulatory affairs. It will also be of interest to anyone with an involvement in the variations process including QA, clinical safety and pharmacovigilance personnel.

Benefits of attending:

Gain an overview of the EU system for variations

an overview of the EU system for variations Assess how pharma companies are working in this evolving regulatory environment

how pharma companies are working in this evolving regulatory environment Profit from practical advice on the preparation and submission of variation applications

from practical advice on the preparation and submission of variation applications Understand the impact of Module 3 on your variations dossier

the impact of Module 3 on your variations dossier Discuss filing tips and strategies to help achieve faster approval

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Basis of EU Regulations 1234/2008 and 712/2012

Classification in accordance with the legislation

Understand the differences between type lA, type IB and type ll variations

Clarify foreseen and unforeseen variations

Special topics in variations

Handling active ingredient master files as variations

Submission of new clinical data

Practical session: Analysing and classifying the different changes

Grouping and work-sharing

Understanding when grouping is appropriate

Clarifying what types of variations may be grouped

Guidance on assembling a grouped submission

Understanding when work-sharing is appropriate

Understanding Module 3

The dossier's impact on variations

QbD

CQA pyramids

Practical session: Understanding reviewers

Filing strategy

Creating a global dossier (gold/silver/ bronze versions)

Understanding implementation and grace periods

Fixed and rolling implementation strategy

Practical session: Plan the timelines/project management of a variation submission

Day 2

Other procedures

Article 5

Urgent safety restrictions

Understanding when to use extension applications

Submission planning

Identify and understand strategic considerations

Data requirements for type II variations

Learn how to identify and support a type II change

Practical session: Data requirements for more complex changes

Variations through national procedures and differences from centralised procedure

Understand the procedures

Languages and translations

Explore the linguistic review process

Mutual recognition and decentralised procedures for variations

Understand the procedures and responsibilities of the MAH, RMS and CMS

Learn how to efficiently plan for and run an MR variation procedure

Practical session: A variation to an example MRP authorised product including planning timelines and impact of referrals

Advanced compliance

Creating your own compliance requirements

SUPAC guidance

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udb8eq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.