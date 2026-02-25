West Red Lake Gold Reports 219.73 g/t Au over 4.8m, 148.36 g/t Au over 3m and 133.13 g/t Au over 2.5m in Austin 904 Complex – Madsen Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to report drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Shane Williams, President & CEO, stated, “The underground drills at Madsen continue to deliver impressive results from the 904 Complex in lower Austin – unlocking significant upside at depth. We view the 904 Complex in a similar light as the 4447 area in South Austin – where drilling in 2025 uncovered very high-grade lenses of gold mineralization and now constitutes a significant portion of the ounces in our 2026 mine plan. We are implementing the same strategy at 904 where drilling will continue to define this area during 2026 to bring into consideration for mine design and production in early 2027. An additional benefit to the lower Austin 904 Complex is that most of this 200 by 200 metre panel, as it’s currently defined, has seen very little mining historically leaving the main mineralized zone mostly intact - this is expected to allow for larger stopes and more efficient development and extraction from this high-grade area. The results received to date in 904 are highly encouraging and we look forward to advancing the drills deeper in this priority area of the mine.”

The results from Austin 904 Complex and South Austin presented in this update were all drilled from stations on the 13 Level of the Madsen Mine at approximately 650m depth. Additional results of note from this area were recently announced on November 4, 2025 which highlighted 26.16 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) over 11.2 metres (“m”), 37.87 g/t Au over 3.55m and 10.55 g/t Au over 8m; on October 9, 2025 which highlighted 139.45 g/t Au over 7.8m, 74.70 g/t Au over 8.7m and 18.31 g/t Au over 7.5m; and on April 1, 2025 which highlighted 23.81 g/t Au over 5.4m, 30.16 g/t Au over 4.3m and 12.43 g/t Au over 10.5m.

Recent drilling success from the lower Austin 904 Complex demonstrates the potential for discovery of additional high-grade lenses of gold mineralization in the main Austin Zone very similar to those that have already been delineated in the South Austin zone during the 2025 campaign (see press releases for South Austin dated August 12, 2025, May 27, 2025 and February 26, 2025). It is anticipated that the lower Austin area will continue to be a primary focus of drilling at Madsen for the remainder of 2026.

AUSTIN 904 COMPLEX HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM26D-13-4950-008 Intersected 4.75m @ 219.73 g/t Au, from 80.25m to 85.00m, Including 1m @ 1,016.57 g/t Au, from 83m to 84m. This intercept was complimented by a seam of visible gold running sub-parallel to foliation and spatially associated with quartz veining and strong silicification (Figure 1).









FIGURE 1. Visible gold showing in hole MM26D-13-4950-008 at 83.65m downhole depth.

Hole MM25D-13-4773-002 Intersected 3m @ 148.36 g/t Au, from 92m to 95m, Including 2m @ 222.26 g/t Au, from 93m to 95m. This intercept was complimented by multiple occurrences of visible gold spatially associated with quartz veining and strong silicification (Figure 2).









FIGURE 2. Visible gold showing in hole MM26D-13-4773-002 at 93m downhole depth.

Hole MM26D-13-4950-012 Intersected 2.5m @ 133.13 g/t Au , from 99.5m to 102.0m, Including 1.3m @ 155.66 g/t Au , from 100.0m to 101.3m.





Intersected , from 99.5m to 102.0m, Including , from 100.0m to 101.3m. Hole MM25D-13-4880-004 Intersected 5m @ 36.06 g/t Au , from 101m to 106m, Including 1.8m @ 92.56 g/t Au , from 103.2m to 105.0m.





Intersected , from 101m to 106m, Including , from 103.2m to 105.0m. Hole MM25D-13-4773-016 Intersected 3.15m @ 41.90 g/t Au, from 83.30m to 86.45m, Including 0.75m @ 171.96 g/t Au, from 85.70m to 86.45m.





SOUTH AUSTIN HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM26D-13-4688-017 Intersected 2.45m @ 14.89 g/t Au , from 93.25m to 95.70m, Including 1.7m @ 150.64 g/t Au , from 94.0m to 95.7m.





Intersected , from 93.25m to 95.70m, Including , from 94.0m to 95.7m. Hole MM25D-13-4773-024 Intersected 7.85m @ 27.24 g/t Au, from 72.60m to 80.45m, Including 1m @ 189.48 g/t Au, from 72.6m to 73.6m. This intercept was complimented by multiple occurrences of visible gold spatially associated with quartz veining and strong silicification (Figure 3).









FIGURE 3. Visible gold showing in hole MM25D-13-4773-024 at 73.1m downhole depth on contact with quartz-porphyry and altered basalt.

TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>3 g/t Au) from drilling at Austin 904 Complex and South Austin.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) MM25D-13-4688-001 South Austin 66.00 68.00 2.00 3.78 AND South Austin

86.35 88.85 2.50 5.43 Incl. 87.35 87.85 0.50 14.36 MM25D-13-4688-002 South Austin 64.00 65.00 1.00 5.15 AND South Austin

83.85 87.40 3.55 11.17 Incl. 84.85 86.90 2.05 17.69 MM25D-13-4688-003 South Austin 61.10 65.75 4.65 3.69 AND South Austin 67.50 70.00 2.50 5.37 AND South Austin

79.85 82.65 2.80 5.06 Incl. 80.35 81.10 0.75 10.37 MM25D-13-4688-004 South Austin 5.00 6.00 1.00 3.11 AND South Austin 71.85 72.85 1.00 3.42 AND South Austin

89.00 90.50 1.50 7.92 Incl. 89.50 90.00 0.50 11.00 MM25D-13-4688-005 South Austin 67.20 69.40 2.20 3.07 AND South Austin

83.30 86.40 3.10 6.49 Incl. 84.90 85.40 0.50 14.48 MM25D-13-4688-006 South Austin

88.00 90.00 2.00 6.35 Incl. 88.00 88.50 0.50 12.73 MM25D-13-4688-007 South Austin 64.80 65.80 1.00 3.33 AND South Austin

83.15 86.75 3.60 5.02 Incl. 85.00 85.75 0.75 14.63 MM25D-13-4688-008 South Austin

87.00 92.60 5.60 13.48 Incl. 89.70 91.00 1.30 27.01 Also Incl. 91.50 92.05 0.55 29.00 MM25D-13-4688-009 South Austin 84.45 87.00 2.55 3.55 MM25D-13-4688-010 South Austin 56.00 59.00 3.00 3.05 MM25D-13-4688-011 South Austin 56.15 61.00 4.85 4.57 AND South Austin 66.40 69.00 2.60 4.22 AND South Austin 75.20 76.75 1.55 4.07 MM25D-13-4688-012 South Austin 57.00 58.00 1.00 3.35 AND South Austin

61.50 62.90 1.40 10.13 Incl. 61.50 62.00 0.50 26.01 AND South Austin 71.00 72.60 1.60 4.48 MM25D-13-4688-013 South Austin 87.90 88.70 0.80 3.44 MM25D-13-4688-014 South Austin

87.00 90.00 3.00 7.85 Incl. 88.45 89.35 0.90 18.08 MM25D-13-4688-015 South Austin 84.00 86.75 2.75 3.71 AND South Austin 87.35 90.50 3.15 3.16 MM25D-13-4688-016 South Austin

95.00 99.35 4.35 15.93 Incl. 97.90 98.60 0.70 74.48 MM25D-13-4688-017 South Austin 75.00 76.45 1.45 3.42 AND South Austin 79.50 82.00 2.50 3.44 AND South Austin

86.75 89.40 2.65 10.71 Incl. 87.50 88.10 0.60 37.51 AND South Austin

93.25 95.70 2.45 104.89 Incl. 94.00 95.70 1.70 150.64 MM25D-13-4688-018 South Austin

91.00 93.00 2.00 19.50 Incl. 92.00 93.00 1.00 36.37 MM25D-13-4688-019 South Austin 101.00 102.95 1.95 3.71 MM25D-13-4688-020 South Austin

92.30 95.10 2.80 8.79 Incl. 92.85 93.85 1.00 19.02 MM25D-13-4688-021 South Austin 89.30 90.30 1.00 3.43 AND South Austin

91.30 93.00 1.70 7.77 Incl. 92.00 93.00 1.00 12.82 MM25D-13-4688-022 South Austin

99.50 101.30 1.80 9.37 Incl. 100.05 101.30 1.25 12.93 MM25D-13-4688-023 South Austin 59.00 60.00 1.00 13.01 AND South Austin 62.95 64.30 1.35 3.94 AND South Austin 66.50 67.00 0.50 3.27 MM25D-13-4688-024 South Austin 73.80 75.30 1.50 2.96 MM25D-13-4688-025 South Austin 79.20 80.05 0.85 2.98 AND South Austin

82.20 84.20 2.00 11.30 Incl. 82.20 83.20 1.00 18.17 AND South Austin 96.00 96.55 0.55 3.67 MM25D-13-4688-026 South Austin 57.00 60.00 3.00 3.31 AND South Austin

62.45 64.45 2.00 7.88 Incl. 63.45 64.45 1.00 13.48 AND South Austin 66.95 68.95 2.00 3.29 AND South Austin 94.20 95.50 1.30 3.38 MM25D-13-4688-027 South Austin No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4688-028 South Austin 63.00 65.40 2.40 4.40 MM25D-13-4688-029 South Austin No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4688-030 South Austin

55.00 58.00 3.00 8.23 Incl. 56.00 57.00 1.00 11.44 MM25D-13-4688-031 South Austin No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-001 South Austin 65.00 68.00 3.00 3.62 MM25D-13-4773-002 Austin - 904

92.00 95.00 3.00 148.36 Incl. 93.00 95.00 2.00 222.26 MM25D-13-4773-003 Austin - 904 118.40 121.45 3.05 3.19 MM25D-13-4773-004 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-005 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-006 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-007 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-008 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-009 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-010 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-011 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-012 South Austin

41.85 43.50 1.65 35.83 Incl. 41.85 42.85 1.00 57.72 MM25D-13-4773-013 South Austin No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-014 South Austin 21.50 22.50 1.00 3.53 MM25D-13-4773-015 South Austin 22.85 23.85 1.00 4.06 MM25D-13-4773-016 Austin - 904

83.30 86.45 3.15 41.90 Incl. 85.70 86.45 0.75 171.96 AND Austin - 904 90.00 91.00 1.00 3.42 MM25D-13-4773-017 South Austin 21.95 22.45 0.50 3.54 MM25D-13-4773-018 Austin - 904

20.00 22.00 2.00 7.06 Incl. 20.00 21.00 1.00 11.42 AND Austin - 904 82.60 83.10 0.50 4.28 AND Austin - 904 84.00 85.00 1.00 3.94 AND Austin - 904 89.00 90.00 1.00 4.08 MM25D-13-4773-019 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-020 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-021 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-022 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-023 South Austin

66.90 70.90 4.00 8.30 Incl. 69.15 70.05 0.90 16.61 MM25D-13-4773-024 South Austin

72.60 80.45 7.85 27.24 Incl. 72.60 73.60 1.00 189.48 MM25D-13-4773-025 South Austin No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-026 South Austin

70.00 77.00 7.00 8.36 Incl. 71.00 72.00 1.00 16.27 Also Incl. 73.05 75.00 1.95 17.91 MM25D-13-4773-027 South Austin No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-028 South Austin No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-029 South Austin

23.00 26.00 3.00 5.65 Incl. 24.00 25.00 1.00 14.47 MM25D-13-4773-030 South Austin 23.00 24.00 1.00 9.88 MM25D-13-4773-031 South Austin No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM25D-13-4773-032 South Austin 60.75 61.30 0.55 4.21 AND South Austin 80.50 81.15 0.65 3.23 MM25D-13-4773-033 South Austin 25.00 26.00 1.00 5.55 MM25D-13-4773-034 South Austin 86.75 88.75 2.00 7.19 MM25D-13-4773-035 South Austin 78.00 80.00 2.00 6.45 AND South Austin

87.00 88.95 1.95 9.52 Incl. 87.70 88.20 0.50 36.64 MM25D-13-4773-036 Austin - 904 107.80 108.35 0.55 6.88 MM25D-13-4880-001 Austin - 904

98.80 102.90 4.10 7.16 Incl. 100.10 101.00 0.90 12.93 MM25D-13-4880-002 Austin - 904

93.50 94.70 1.20 11.60 Incl. 94.20 94.70 0.50 12.91 MM25D-13-4880-003 Austin - 904 108.30 109.80 1.50 3.70 AND Austin - 904 111.80 112.40 0.60 3.62 AND Austin - 904 114.90 116.60 1.70 3.44 AND Austin - 904

118.55 120.10 1.55 10.11 Incl. 119.60 120.10 0.50 21.33 MM25D-13-4880-004 Austin - 904

101.00 106.00 5.00 36.06 Incl. 103.20 105.00 1.80 92.56 AND Austin - 904

118.85 121.00 2.15 6.14 Incl. 118.65 119.50 0.85 15.13 MM25D-13-4880-005 Austin - 904

115.00 125.90 10.90 4.01 Incl. 115.00 116.00 1.00 12.84 Also Incl. 120.25 120.75 0.50 12.58 AND Austin - 904 137.70 138.70 1.00 5.96 MM25D-13-4880-006 Austin - 904 121.15 122.65 1.50 3.42 AND Austin - 904 142.65 143.15 0.50 4.98 MM25D-13-4880-007 Austin - 904 101.20 102.90 1.70 3.11 AND Austin - 904 106.00 108.00 2.00 4.24 MM25D-13-4880-008 Austin - 904

94.00 96.00 2.00 6.72 Incl. 94.00 95.00 1.00 12.42 AND Austin - 904

105.00 106.65 1.65 6.53 Incl. 105.50 106.00 0.50 12.22 AND Austin - 904 118.60 119.10 0.50 3.72 MM25D-13-4880-009 Austin - 904

103.80 111.00 7.20 4.93 Incl. 103.80 104.45 0.65 30.32 Also Incl. 110.00 110.50 0.50 10.72 AND Austin - 904 119.80 120.40 0.60 3.94 MM25D-13-4880-010 Austin - 904 125.60 127.10 1.50 4.11 MM25D-13-4880-011 Austin - 904

97.00 100.00 3.00 5.51 Incl. 98.00 99.00 1.00 15.12 AND Austin - 904 120.85 123.70 2.85 3.74 AND Austin - 904 126.90 127.70 0.80 4.13 AND Austin - 904

133.50 135.25 1.75 7.26 Incl. 133.50 134.00 0.50 21.15 MM25D-13-4880-012 Austin - 904 138.00 139.90 1.90 3.57 MM25D-13-4880-013 Austin - 904 112.00 112.85 0.85 3.76 MM25D-13-4880-014 Austin - 904 99.10 103.00 3.90 4.45 AND Austin - 904 107.15 107.65 0.50 3.34 AND Austin - 904 111.15 112.40 1.25 3.14 MM25D-13-4880-015 Austin - 904

135.40 138.55 3.15 21.00 Incl. 136.50 138.55 2.05 29.66 AND Austin - 904 140.65 141.20 0.55 11.82 MM26D-13-4950-001 Austin - 904 90.55 93.00 2.45 3.49 AND Austin - 904

102.15 106.00 3.85 5.30 Incl. 102.15 103.25 1.10 12.41 MM26D-13-4950-002 Austin - 904

87.05 92.50 5.45 6.00 Incl. 88.00 90.00 2.00 10.57 Also Incl. 91.00 91.50 0.50 11.24 AND Austin - 904 100.65 102.00 1.35 3.19 MM26D-13-4950-003 Austin - 904

87.80 92.80 5.00 3.72 Incl. 89.80 90.80 1.00 11.81 AND Austin - 904 99.30 102.00 2.70 5.72 AND Austin - 904 107.40 108.40 1.00 3.96 AND Austin - 904 110.95 111.50 0.55 4.60 AND Austin - 904

114.50 120.00 5.50 12.29 Incl. 114.50 115.50 1.00 24.75 Also Incl. 119.00 119.50 0.50 66.14 MM26D-13-4950-004 Austin - 904 88.35 89.35 1.00 3.07 MM26D-13-4950-005 Austin - 904

84.00 88.20 4.20 4.40 Incl. 84.50 85.00 0.50 10.16 MM26D-13-4950-006 Austin - 904

110.70 118.00 7.30 3.35 Incl. 110.70 111.50 0.80 16.58 AND Austin - 904 124.00 126.00 2.00 8.50 MM26D-13-4950-007 Austin - 904

118.50 122.00 3.50 5.15 Incl. 119.10 119.60 0.50 19.77 MM26D-13-4950-008 Austin - 904

80.25 85.00 4.75 219.73 Incl. 83.00 84.00 1.00 1016.57 AND Austin - 904 86.20 86.85 0.65 4.72 MM26D-13-4950-009 Austin - 904 114.00 115.70 1.70 3.15 MM26D-13-4950-010 Austin - 904 78.95 81.95 3.00 5.15 AND Austin - 904 85.45 85.95 0.50 3.36 MM26D-13-4950-011 Austin - 904 87.85 89.80 1.95 6.42 MM26D-13-4950-012 Austin - 904

99.50 102.00 2.50 133.13 Incl. 100.00 101.30 1.30 155.66 AND Austin - 904 117.95 118.45 0.50 5.23 MM26D-13-4950-013 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM26D-13-4950-014 Austin - 904 90.05 90.55 0.50 3.84 MM26D-13-4950-015 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM26D-13-4950-016 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM26D-13-4950-017 Austin - 904 129.15 130.15 1.00 4.00 AND Austin - 904 133.15 133.65 0.50 3.36 MM26D-13-4950-018 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM26D-13-4950-019 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM26D-13-4950-020 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM26D-13-4950-021 Austin - 904

102.25 105.10 2.85 7.73 Incl. 102.75 103.25 0.50 33.55 MM26D-13-4950-022 Austin - 904

83.45 89.70 6.25 11.93 Incl. 84.00 84.60 0.60 23.51 Also Incl. 85.80 87.00 1.20 33.20 AND Austin - 904 95.00 96.20 1.20 3.20 MM26D-13-4950-023 Austin - 904 87.00 91.00 4.00 5.87 AND Austin - 904 113.30 116.30 3.00 3.85 MM26D-13-4950-024 Austin - 904 91.15 93.00 1.85 4.24 MM26D-13-4950-025 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM26D-13-4950-026 Austin - 904 No Significant Assays > 3 g/t Au MM26D-13-4950-027 Austin - 904 88.50 89.55 1.05 3.50 AND Austin - 904

100.85 103.85 3.00 11.37 Incl. 101.85 102.85 1.00 25.70 MM26D-13-4950-028 Austin - 904

87.00 90.00 3.00 6.45 Incl. 87.00 88.00 1.00 17.28 AND Austin - 904 94.65 96.50 1.85 4.27 AND Austin - 904

101.35 104.45 3.10 9.63 Incl. 102.95 103.95 1.00 22.96 AND Austin - 904 107.00 109.00 2.00 3.72



*The “From-To” intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. The gold assay results presented are uncapped values. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole length based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev (m) Length (m) Azi Dip MM25D-13-4688-001 South Austin 435761 5646580 -186 130.8 91 0 MM25D-13-4688-002 South Austin 435761 5646580 -186 131.0 97 0 MM25D-13-4688-003 South Austin 435761 5646580 -186 132.0 102 0 MM25D-13-4688-004 South Austin 435761 5646580 -186 135.0 93 -3 MM25D-13-4688-005 South Austin 435761 5646580 -186 135.0 100 -3 MM25D-13-4688-006 South Austin 435761 5646580 -186 137.0 97 -6 MM25D-13-4688-007 South Austin 435761 5646580 -186 137.0 103 -6 MM25D-13-4688-008 South Austin 435759 5646580 -187 92.6 111 -6 MM25D-13-4688-009 South Austin 435761 5646580 -186 92.8 115 0 MM25D-13-4688-010 South Austin 435761 5646580 -186 100.2 94 15 MM25D-13-4688-011 South Austin 435761 5646580 -186 87.5 103 15 MM25D-13-4688-012 South Austin 435761 5646580 -186 86.3 114 18 MM25D-13-4688-013 South Austin 435760 5646577 -186 94.2 123 0 MM25D-13-4688-014 South Austin 435760 5646577 -186 93.5 128 -1 MM25D-13-4688-015 South Austin 435759 5646577 -186 94.4 134 0 MM25D-13-4688-016 South Austin 435759 5646577 -186 100.8 148 -3 MM25D-13-4688-017 South Austin 435760 5646577 -186 95.7 126 -3 MM25D-13-4688-018 South Austin 435759 5646577 -186 93.0 145 -5 MM25D-13-4688-019 South Austin 435759 5646577 -186 103.0 150 -6 MM25D-13-4688-020 South Austin 435760 5646577 -186 97.9 123 -8 MM25D-13-4688-021 South Austin 435759 5646577 -186 93.0 143 -8 MM25D-13-4688-022 South Austin 435759 5646577 -186 101.3 148 -8 MM25D-13-4688-023 South Austin 435760 5646577 -186 108.6 123 15 MM25D-13-4688-024 South Austin 435759 5646577 -186 94.8 143 15 MM25D-13-4688-025 South Austin 435759 5646577 -186 111.0 150 14 MM25D-13-4688-026 South Austin 435760 5646577 -185 106.2 122 20 MM25D-13-4688-027 South Austin 435759 5646576 -185 104.0 148 22 MM25D-13-4688-028 South Austin 435759 5646577 -185 90.0 127 25 MM25D-13-4688-029 South Austin 435759 5646576 -185 102.0 148 27 MM25D-13-4688-030 South Austin 435761 5646580 -185 93.0 102 23 MM25D-13-4688-031 South Austin 435761 5646580 -185 81.2 108 23 MM25D-13-4773-001 Austin - 904 435806 5646649 -198 135.0 98 -13 MM25D-13-4773-002 Austin - 904 435806 5646649 -198 102.0 99 1 MM25D-13-4773-003 Austin - 904 435806 5646649 -198 132.0 100 -9 MM25D-13-4773-004 Austin - 904 435806 5646649 -198 126.0 101 -5 MM25D-13-4773-005 Austin - 904 435806 5646649 -198 135.0 103 -13 MM25D-13-4773-006 Austin - 904 435806 5646649 -198 120.0 104 1 MM25D-13-4773-007 Austin - 904 435806 5646649 -198 131.2 104 -9 MM25D-13-4773-008 Austin - 904 435806 5646649 -198 126.0 106 -5 MM25D-13-4773-009 Austin - 904 435805 5646649 -198 135.0 107 -14 MM25D-13-4773-010 Austin - 904 435805 5646649 -198 120.0 108 1 MM25D-13-4773-011 Austin - 904 435806 5646649 -198 132.0 109 -9 MM25D-13-4773-012 Austin - 904 435805 5646649 -198 120.0 110 6 MM25D-13-4773-013 Austin - 904 435805 5646649 -198 126.0 110 -5 MM25D-13-4773-014 Austin - 904 435805 5646649 -197 117.0 113 11 MM25D-13-4773-015 Austin - 904 435805 5646649 -198 120.0 114 1 MM25D-13-4773-016 Austin - 904 435805 5646648 -197 131.7 115 17 MM25D-13-4773-017 Austin - 904 435805 5646648 -198 135.0 116 5 MM25D-13-4773-018 Austin - 904 435805 5646648 -197 128.6 118 23 MM25D-13-4773-019 Austin - 904 435805 5646648 -197 130.5 119 11 MM25D-13-4773-020 Austin - 904 435805 5646648 -197 132.0 121 17 MM25D-13-4773-021 Austin - 904 435805 5646648 -197 129.0 125 23 MM25D-13-4773-022 Austin - 904 435805 5646648 -197 132.0 131 22 MM25D-13-4773-023 South Austin 435805 5646648 -198 96.0 133 -15 MM25D-13-4773-024 South Austin 435805 5646648 -198 138.6 138 -15 MM25D-13-4773-025 South Austin 435804 5646650 -199 75.6 140 10 MM25D-13-4773-026 South Austin 435805 5646648 -198 132.0 142 -11 MM25D-13-4773-027 South Austin 435804 5646650 -199 126.8 143 -4 MM25D-13-4773-028 South Austin 435805 5646648 -197 78.0 144 15 MM25D-13-4773-029 South Austin 435805 5646648 -197 87.0 145 10 MM25D-13-4773-030 South Austin 435805 5646648 -197 81.5 148 21 MM25D-13-4773-031 South Austin 435805 5646648 -197 88.3 149 14 MM25D-13-4773-032 South Austin 435805 5646648 -197 96.0 151 10 MM25D-13-4773-033 South Austin 435805 5646648 -197 85.0 153 20 MM25D-13-4773-034 South Austin 435805 5646648 -197 96.0 154 14 MM25D-13-4773-035 South Austin 435804 5646647 -197 96.0 157 19 MM25D-13-4773-036 Austin - 904 435806 5646649 -198 160.5 106 -8 MM25D-13-4880-001 Austin - 904 435846 5646751 -211 136.0 112 6 MM25D-13-4880-002 Austin - 904 435846 5646751 -211 100.8 113 12 MM25D-13-4880-003 Austin - 904 435846 5646751 -212 139.0 112 -3 MM25D-13-4880-004 Austin - 904 435846 5646751 -212 136.0 115 3 MM25D-13-4880-005 Austin - 904 435846 5646752 -212 173.7 117 -1 MM25D-13-4880-006 Austin - 904 435846 5646752 -212 159.0 117 -11 MM25D-13-4880-007 Austin - 904 435846 5646752 -211 141.0 119 9 MM25D-13-4880-008 Austin - 904 435846 5646752 -211 138.0 120 12 MM25D-13-4880-009 Austin - 904 435846 5646752 -212 165.0 121 5 MM25D-13-4880-010 Austin - 904 435846 5646751 -212 141.0 121 -3 MM25D-13-4880-011 Austin - 904 435846 5646752 -212 141.0 121 2 MM25D-13-4880-012 Austin - 904 435846 5646752 -212 150.0 121 -11 MM25D-13-4880-013 Austin - 904 435845 5646751 -212 141.0 124 -2 MM25D-13-4880-014 Austin - 904 435845 5646750 -211 162.0 125 12 MM25D-13-4880-015 Austin - 904 435845 5646751 -212 166.0 125 -17 MM26D-11-4421-001 South Austin 435531 5646319 -95 150.0 136 -25 MM26D-11-4421-002 South Austin 435531 5646319 -95 150.0 141 -26 MM26D-11-4421-003 South Austin 435531 5646319 -95 156.0 130 -26 MM26D-11-4421-004 South Austin 435531 5646319 -95 175.5 130 -35 MM26X-11-4422-001 South Austin 435529 5646320 -95 160.5 295 12 MM26X-11-4422-002 South Austin 435529 5646320 -95 160.5 294 6 MM26X-11-4422-003 South Austin 435529 5646320 -95 160.5 298 6 MM26D-13-4950-001 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 130.8 143 1 MM26D-13-4950-002 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 102.0 143 7 MM26D-13-4950-003 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 132.0 141 3 MM26D-13-4950-004 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 92.3 139 8 MM26D-13-4950-005 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 93.0 137 6 MM26D-13-4950-006 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 138.0 136 -11 MM26D-13-4950-007 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 138.0 135 -14 MM26D-13-4950-008 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 91.3 133 7 MM26D-13-4950-009 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 138.0 132 -11 MM26D-13-4950-010 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 89.9 131 10 MM26D-13-4950-011 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 95.1 130 0 MM26D-13-4950-012 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 134.1 127 -12 MM26D-13-4950-013 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 93.2 127 5 MM26D-13-4950-014 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 96.9 126 -1 MM26D-13-4950-015 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 139.5 124 -13 MM26D-13-4950-016 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 92.7 122 7 MM26D-13-4950-017 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 138.0 120 -10 MM26D-13-4950-018 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 91.2 114 11 MM26D-13-4950-019 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 100.5 114 -2 MM26D-13-4950-020 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 93.1 108 8 MM26D-13-4950-021 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 105.1 100 1 MM26D-13-4950-022 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 102.0 135 3 MM26D-13-4950-023 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 141.0 139 1 MM26D-13-4950-024 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 95.8 133 -1 MM26D-13-4950-025 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 102.0 137 -2 MM26D-13-4950-026 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 101.3 140 -2 MM26D-13-4950-027 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 140.0 140 12 MM26D-13-4950-028 Austin - 904 435894 5646807 -219 140.3 143 12



DISCUSSION

Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the Austin structures are hosted within broad, kilometer-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

At the deposit scale the Austin, South Austin, North Austin, and McVeigh Zones are locally folded and structurally dismembered by transposition and rotation into the penetrative S2 Foliation. In addition to this intense deformation overprint, the mineralized veins and alteration have been subjected to the relatively high temperatures of amphibolite facies metamorphism, which led to extensive recrystallization and growth of the skarn-like replacement mineral assemblage of diopside-amphibole-quartz-biotite.

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin Zone displays ‘mine-style’ alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

In drill core, or at underground face exposures, gold-bearing zones at the Madsen Mine are best identified visually by fine (sub-millimetre) grains of free gold within strong alteration and veining. All high-grade intervals generally contain visible gold on drill core exteriors, although numerous examples exist of high-grade assays where visible gold was only identified within the interior (cut surface) of the core samples. Apart from the presence of free gold, pervasive silicification (locally accompanied by discrete quartz veining) and quartz-carbonate or diopside veining are the best indicators that a given interval is within a high-grade zone along/within the mineralized structure.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin and South Austin Zones. It is anticipated that this will continue to be the strategy through 2026.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web link: WRLG - News Release February 25 2026 - Figures.





FIGURE 4. Long Section showing drill highlights from current press release in Austin 904 Complex with (grade x thickness) at ≥ 30 (g/t Au x m). Interval length denotes downhole core length. True thickness has not been calculated, but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole length based on intercept angles observed in the drill core.[1]

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025 (the “Madsen Report”). A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca





FIGURE 5. Long section highlighting top three intercepts from 2025 South Austin and Lower Austin drill stations. South Austin high-grade panel has been outlined in red and follows a plunge line that appears to extend into the Austin 904 Complex area.[1]

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed underground at the Madsen Mine consists of BQ-sized diamond drill core for definition drill programs and oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core for exploration focused drilling. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold (“VG”), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is ‘cleaned’ with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource’s Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS’s facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces (“Moz”) of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au within 6.9 Mt, and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au within 1.8 Mt. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. Mineral resources as stated are inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Madsen Mine also contains Probable reserves of 478 thousand ounces (“koz”) of gold grading 8.16 g/t Au within 1.87 Mt. Mineral reserve estimates are based on a gold price of US$1,680/oz. Please refer to the Madsen Report. The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021, and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022, to the mine closure on October 24, 2022, as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.





