US Patent Practice Training Course: In-Depth Insights into Procedures and Key Differences Between the US and European Patent Practice (ONLINE: June 9th - June 12th, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Patent Practice Training Course (June 9th - June 12th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The area of US patent practice can be complex and confusing. Are you up to date with the latest court decisions and best practice?

This highly interactive seminar will give you a comprehensive understanding of the US patent system and enable you to work more effectively with your US counterparts. It will highlight the important differences between US and European patent practice and provide you with the opportunity for in-depth discussions about prosecution practice and procedure throughout the course.

The programme covers important tactics to get the most out of your prosecution dollar, and provides lots of claim drafting tips to give your application a solid footing for US prosecution and enforcement.

This event will bring you right up to date on the latest legislative changes under the America Invents Act (AIA), as well as all the recent and pending US Supreme and other court decisions of importance. You will also get to grips with current happenings in the USPTO that could impact on your role.

Key topics covered:

Legal framework

Claim construction

US patent prosecution practice and procedure

The written description, enablement and best mode requirements

Definiteness

Statutory subject matter

Novelty and prior art

Obviousness

Provisional and continuing applications

Restriction practice and obviousness Type double patenting

USPTO programs

Patent Law Treaty implementation

Duty of candor

Infringement

Patent litigation and damages

The balanced mix of theory, discussion and examples will give you a greater understanding of the cornerstones of US patent law and the main differences between US and EP patent practice.

Why you should attend

This is a fantastic opportunity to take full advantage of the open seminar environment that this event offers. With a high degree of interaction with the expert trainers, as well as other participants, this is a great forum for discussing your particular questions and concerns.

Offering a wide-ranging and detailed understanding, this seminar covers what every European patent practitioner should know about US patent practice.

By attending this course you will:

Understand claims construction rules and guidelines in the USPTO

claims construction rules and guidelines in the USPTO Learn about the interplay of enablement and with written description

about the interplay of enablement and with written description Expand your knowledge on the effect of the AIA

your knowledge on the effect of the AIA Get to grips with the latest on judicial interpretation

with the latest on judicial interpretation Explore obviousness and type double patenting

obviousness and type double patenting Examine inventorship, joint inventorship and derivation actions

inventorship, joint inventorship and derivation actions Clarify post issuance practice

post issuance practice Consider infringement: direct, contributory, extraterritorial and exhaustion

infringement: direct, contributory, extraterritorial and exhaustion Master the doctrine of equivalents

the doctrine of equivalents Get up to date with the latest in litigation, damages and remedies

Who Should Attend:

Corporate patent counsel

Patent attorneys from corporate and private practice

Intellectual property consultants

Patent managers and engineers

Company legal advisers

All those involved with patent protection in the United States

Key Topics Covered:

DAY ONE

Legal framework

Statutes and rules

Courts and agencies

Requirements for patentability

Claim construction

Phillips- broad multifaceted inquiry

Claim construction rules and guidelines

Claim construction in the USPTO

US patent prosecution - general flow of events



Written description

'Possession' of claimed invention

Ariad- increased focus on what inventors actually did

Written description guidelines

Negative limitations

Enablement

Wands factors - to show whether the amount of experimentation necessary would be 'undue'

Interplay with written description requirement

Best mode

Effect of the AIA

DAY TWO

Definiteness

Nautilus- the 'reasonable certainty' standard

USPTO practice

Means-plus-function claiming



Statutory subject matter

Supreme Court jurisprudence

USPTO guidance

Court of Appeal

Utility

Impossibility

Judicial interpretation

Patent Law Treaty implementation



Novelty and prior art

Anticipation

Pre-AIA- 'first to invent'

Post-AIA- 'first to file'

DAY THREE

Obviousness

Graham and KSR

USPTO practice -prima facie obviousness

USPTOKSR guidelines

Method claims

Provisional applications

Pre-AIAvs post-AIA

Continuing applications

Continuations, divisionals, continuations-in-part

DAY FOUR

Restriction practice

Restriction requirement

Restriction vs Election of Species

Rejoinder

Patent term and PTA



Obviousness - type double patenting

Gilead cases

Terminal disclaimers

USPTO programs

Terminal disclaimers

Patent Law Treaty implementation



Obviousness - type double patenting (continued)

Accelerated examination, track one, patent prosecution highway

First action interview, after-final consideration, pre-appeal brief request for review pilot programs

Duty of candor

Citation of references

Inequitable conduct

Inventorship

Conception

Joint inventorship

Interference practice

Derivation actions

Post-issuance practice

Re-examination and re-issue

Inter partes review

Post-grant review

Covered business method review

Supplemental examination

Certificates of correction

Infringement

Direct infringement

Contributory infringement and inducement

Extraterritorial infringement

Exhaustion

Doctrine of equivalents

Function/way/result test

Festo- prosecution history estoppel

Licensing

Willfulness

Opinions

Declaratory judgment

Burdens of proof

Patent litigation and damages

Remedies

Entire market value

Injunctive relief

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f01sr9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.