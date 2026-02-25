Drafting and Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements Training Course by Michala Meiselles - A Solicitor, Law Lecturer & Author (Online: June 29th - June 30th, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting and Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements Training Course (June 29th - June 30th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This interactive seminar is targeted at those who draft, negotiate and advise on international commercial agreements and cross-border transactions.

The programme reviews the sale of goods and the appointment of distributors and agents, as well as the licensing of intellectual property rights within the context of these agreements.

These agreements are used by businesses to expand market reach, enter new territories and efficiently and effectively manage sales and distribution channels. This two-day seminar gives practical advice on the legal considerations and commercial concerns essential for securing a successful and sustainable international deal.

Day one provides a comprehensive overview of the main international legal instruments governing international contracts, the sale of goods, trade terms, documentary sale and letter of credit. Cross-jurisdictional concerns will be explored generally and, specifically the allocation of jurisdiction, choice of law, and the recognition and enforcement of judgments.

Day two provides delegates with the requisite knowledge and skills that they need to negotiate and draft international commercial deals generally, and specifically sales, distribution and agency agreements. Bribery concerns will be explored alongside competition law concerns with specific attention given to the 2022 block exemption governing vertical restraints.

The expert trainer uses practical exercises and case studies to help embed the learning and build essential knowledge in this complex area. Delegates will gain insights to be able to create successful business collaborations and encourage business growth through these agreements. There will be ample time to ask your specific questions and to get practical solutions to take back to your workplace.

By the end of this seminar, delegates should be properly equipped with the essential skill-base and substantive legal and business knowledge needed to effectively advise on, negotiate and draft cross-border agency and distribution commercial agreements.

This event is not jurisdiction-specific and is ideal for those working in international practice.

Why you should attend

This intensive and interactive training programme will develop your skills to:

Be aware of the legal and commercial considerations for a successful international deal

of the legal and commercial considerations for a successful international deal Understand the main legal instruments governing international contracts

the main legal instruments governing international contracts Explore the allocation of jurisdiction, and the choice of law in a cross-border dispute

the allocation of jurisdiction, and the choice of law in a cross-border dispute Evaluate the dispute resolution mechanisms available to resolve disputes in a sustainable manner

the dispute resolution mechanisms available to resolve disputes in a sustainable manner Use best practice techniques to successfully negotiate your agency and distribution contracts

techniques to successfully negotiate your agency and distribution contracts Examine key types of international commercial agreements

key types of international commercial agreements Assess the strategic considerations associated with international commercial agreements, and agency and distribution agreements specifically

the strategic considerations associated with international commercial agreements, and agency and distribution agreements specifically Plan to better negotiate a value-added deal

Who Should Attend:

This course will be of particular interest to all those who need to gain knowledge and experience of cross-border commercial agency and distribution agreements, including:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers and legal advisers

Commercial managers

Contracts managers

Business development managers

Agents and distributors

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

International contractual disputes

Review of the international instruments governing cross-jurisdictional matters

Alternative dispute resolution Mechanisms available and their pros and cons

Arbitration agreements New York Convention

Jurisdiction and recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments Brussels Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 1215/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 December 2012on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters) Hague Convention of 30 June 2005 on Choice of Court Agreements Hague Convention 2019 on Recognition of Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in Civil or Commercial Matters



Choice of law

Rome I (Regulation (EC) No 593/2008 of the European Parliament and the Council of 17 June 2008 on the law applicable to contractual obligations)

Practical exercise: Choice of law

International contract law

Key instruments governing international contracts (binding and non-binding)

Choice of law in international contracts

United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sales of Goods 1980 (CISG) Applicability and exclusions Formation of a contract Responsibilities of seller and buyer Remedies of seller and buyer Excuses for non-performance



Practical exercise: Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods

Trade terms, documentary sales and trade finance

Introduction

Incoterms 2020

Documentary sales and bills of lading

Letters of credit and the UCP 600

Day 2

Distribution agreements

Choosing between an agent and a distributor

The key differences between the two relationships

Framework agreements

Regulation of distribution agreements (DCFR and EU competition law relevant to distribution agreements)

Key terms in distribution agreements: exclusivity, term, licences, verification and termination

Competition law

Which arrangements fall foul of EU competition law?

How to draft agreements to ensure that the clauses are compliant with EU competition law

Individual and block exemptions

Vertical restraints block exemption regulation[2]

[2] Commission Regulation (EU) 2022/720 of 10 May 2022 on the application of Article 101(3) of the TFEU to categories of vertical agreements and concerted practices.

Practical exercise: Competition law and distribution agreements

Agency agreements

Agency arrangements: when and why?

Common types of agency relationships

Concerns of principal and of agent

Legal regulation of the agency relationship Directive 86/653/EEC on self-employed commercial agents Commercial Agents (Council Directive) Regulations 1993 (SI 1993, No 3053 as amended) EU competition law



Agency agreements: key terms

Appointment

Exclusivity

Term

Payment

Performance obligations

Targets

IPR protection

Termination

Indemnity

Compensation

Checklist of general provisions

Practical workshop: Drafting and negotiation

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Speakers:



Michala Meiselles

Solicitor, Law Lecturer & Author

Derby Law School



Michala Meiselles is a solicitor in England and Wales specialising in international business law, cross-border transactions and compliance. She has been working as a lawyer since 1994 and qualified as a solicitor in 1999. Starting off her career at Berrymans Lace Mawer, she has since worked in private practice and as in-house legal counsel for local government. Over a decade ago, Michala created her own dedicated consultancy firm, which she presently directs, providing business and legal solutions to multinationals, public sector entities and international organisations.

In her work as a solicitor and international lawyer (operating in England, France, Canada and the US), she advises on compliance (inter alia anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering and sanctions), trade finance, import and export, licensing, distribution, agency and foreign direct investment.

Michala is also a senior law lecturer at Derby Law School, where she teaches undergraduate and postgraduate law, and a visiting professor of law at Université Jean Moulin (France) and the Law School of University of Western Ontario (Western Law).

She is author of a book entitled 'International Commercial Agreements - An Edinburgh Law Guide' published by Edinburgh University Press (2013) and has published several articles. She is presently writing a book on international licences covering technology transfer agreements, competition law and cross-border dispute resolution for Oxford University Press.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xk0074

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.