BS EN ISO 13485:2016 Medical Device Single Audit Programme (MDSAP) Training Course (June 25th - June 26th, 2026)

This course will prepare you to host a MDSAP audit within your organisation, and allow you to determine if your own internal QMS processes are consistent with requirements of the MDSAP for the jurisdictions where your products are marketed, or for those markets which you are planning to access.

The Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) was developed by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) to conduct regulatory audits of the quality management systems (QMS) used by manufacturers of medical devices.

The MDSAP audit is based on BS EN ISO 13485:2016 Medical devices

Quality management systems

Requirements for regulatory purposes - with the applicable regulatory requirements of the participating jurisdictions

Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and the USA - included as areas of focus. Audits conducted in accordance with the MDSAP follow a closely prescribed process of defined tasks.

An MDSAP audit uses a process approach, based on a foundation of risk management, to select samples of procedures and records to examine. The audit focuses on how risks are identified and addressed.

Recommended Reading

It is recommended that delegates have access to the MDSAP Audit Guide and ISO 13485:2016 standard prior to attending the course.

Benefits in Attending

Gain a comprehensive overview of MDSAP

Enhance your understanding of the MDSAP audit approach

Recognize how MDSAP supports the regulations in the participating jurisdictions

Understand the MDSAP processes and their interrelationships

Learn how to implement the MDSAP audit model

Who Should Attend:

Quality Management System (QMS) specialists

Regulatory Compliance specialists

Internal Auditors

Regulatory and Quality professionals

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Overview of MDSAP

Background to MDSAP

Benefits for regulators and manufacturers

Participating jurisdictions

Auditing organizations

Interaction with EU regulations for medical devices

MDSAP audit approach

MDSAP process sequence

MDSAP audit planning

Grading of nonconformities

Post audit activities

MDSAP documents

Management process

Audit tasks

QMS planning

Policy and objectives

Management review

Device marketing authorisation and facility registration

Audit tasks

Marketing authorization

Facility registration

Change notification

Syndicate exercise - Management process

Feedback and discussion

Measurement, analysis and improvement

Audit tasks

Data sources

Investigations

Nonconforming product

Post-production information

Adverse events and advisory notice reporting

Methodologies

Introduction to threat modeling

Relation to safety risk management

Syndicate exercise - Measurement, analysis and improvement

Feedback and discussion

Q & A

Day 2

Introduction and recap of Day one

Design and development

Audit tasks

Regulatory requirements for design and development

Design and development planning

Risk management

Design and development processes

Design and development transfer

Syndicate exercise - Design and development

Feedback and discussion

Production and service controls

Audit tasks

Planning of product realization

Production control

Contamination control

Infrastructure

Process validation

Sterile devices

Monitoring and measuring equipment

Documents and records

Handling, storage and delivery

Syndicate exercise - Product and service controls process

Feedback and discussion

Purchasing

Audit tasks

Planning of purchasing

Purchasing controls

Supplier selection

Verification of purchased product

Syndicate exercise - Purchasing

Feedback and discussion

Wrap up and Q & A

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Speakers:



Stuart Angell

Director

IVDeology Ltd



Stuart Angell, This MDTI expert is a joint director in his own consultancy specialising in global regulatory affairs strategy and compliance for in vitro diagnostics and medical devices focusing on the transition to the new IVD/Medical Device Regulations, MDSAP and ISO13485:2016.



He has over 15 years in the IVD industry and in previous roles has been responsible for designing, reviewing and maintaining regulatory frameworks for self-declared and annex list II products including technical documentation for EU and global submissions (FDA, Health Canada, TGA, Russia, Latin America). He has an excellent understanding of risk management, Post Market Surveillance (PMS) and vigilance.



