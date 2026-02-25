BS EN ISO 13485:2016 Medical Device Single Audit Programme (MDSAP) Training Course (June 25th - June 26th, 2026)

The MDSAP course offers key market opportunities by enabling organizations to align their quality management systems with international standards, thus facilitating access to major medical device markets including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, and the USA. It enhances compliance, reduces regulatory barriers, and improves risk management.

This course will prepare you to host a MDSAP audit within your organisation, and allow you to determine if your own internal QMS processes are consistent with requirements of the MDSAP for the jurisdictions where your products are marketed, or for those markets which you are planning to access.

This course will prepare you to host a MDSAP audit within your organisation, and allow you to determine if your own internal QMS processes are consistent with requirements of the MDSAP for the jurisdictions where your products are marketed, or for those markets which you are planning to access.

The Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) was developed by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) to conduct regulatory audits of the quality management systems (QMS) used by manufacturers of medical devices.

The MDSAP audit is based on BS EN ISO 13485:2016 Medical devices

  • Quality management systems
  • Requirements for regulatory purposes - with the applicable regulatory requirements of the participating jurisdictions
  • Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and the USA - included as areas of focus. Audits conducted in accordance with the MDSAP follow a closely prescribed process of defined tasks.
  • An MDSAP audit uses a process approach, based on a foundation of risk management, to select samples of procedures and records to examine. The audit focuses on how risks are identified and addressed.

Recommended Reading

It is recommended that delegates have access to the MDSAP Audit Guide and ISO 13485:2016 standard prior to attending the course.

Benefits in Attending

  • Gain a comprehensive overview of MDSAP
  • Enhance your understanding of the MDSAP audit approach
  • Recognize how MDSAP supports the regulations in the participating jurisdictions
  • Understand the MDSAP processes and their interrelationships
  • Learn how to implement the MDSAP audit model

Who Should Attend:

  • Quality Management System (QMS) specialists
  • Regulatory Compliance specialists
  • Internal Auditors
  • Regulatory and Quality professionals

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Overview of MDSAP

  • Background to MDSAP
  • Benefits for regulators and manufacturers
  • Participating jurisdictions
  • Auditing organizations
  • Interaction with EU regulations for medical devices

MDSAP audit approach

  • MDSAP process sequence
  • MDSAP audit planning
  • Grading of nonconformities
  • Post audit activities
  • MDSAP documents

Management process

  • Audit tasks
  • QMS planning
  • Policy and objectives
  • Management review

Device marketing authorisation and facility registration

  • Audit tasks
  • Marketing authorization
  • Facility registration
  • Change notification

Syndicate exercise - Management process

  • Feedback and discussion

Measurement, analysis and improvement

  • Audit tasks
  • Data sources
  • Investigations
  • Nonconforming product
  • Post-production information

Adverse events and advisory notice reporting

  • Methodologies
  • Introduction to threat modeling
  • Relation to safety risk management

Syndicate exercise - Measurement, analysis and improvement

  • Feedback and discussion

Q & A

Day 2

Introduction and recap of Day one

Design and development

  • Audit tasks
  • Regulatory requirements for design and development
  • Design and development planning
  • Risk management
  • Design and development processes
  • Design and development transfer

Syndicate exercise - Design and development

  • Feedback and discussion

Production and service controls

  • Audit tasks
  • Planning of product realization
  • Production control
  • Contamination control
  • Infrastructure
  • Process validation
  • Sterile devices
  • Monitoring and measuring equipment
  • Documents and records
  • Handling, storage and delivery

Syndicate exercise - Product and service controls process

  • Feedback and discussion

Purchasing

  • Audit tasks
  • Planning of purchasing
  • Purchasing controls
  • Supplier selection
  • Verification of purchased product

Syndicate exercise - Purchasing

  • Feedback and discussion

Wrap up and Q & A

Certifications:

  • CPD: 12 hours for your records
  • Certificate of completion

Speakers:

Stuart Angell
Director
IVDeology Ltd

Stuart Angell, This MDTI expert is a joint director in his own consultancy specialising in global regulatory affairs strategy and compliance for in vitro diagnostics and medical devices focusing on the transition to the new IVD/Medical Device Regulations, MDSAP and ISO13485:2016.

He has over 15 years in the IVD industry and in previous roles has been responsible for designing, reviewing and maintaining regulatory frameworks for self-declared and annex list II products including technical documentation for EU and global submissions (FDA, Health Canada, TGA, Russia, Latin America). He has an excellent understanding of risk management, Post Market Surveillance (PMS) and vigilance.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gle6ng

Recommended Reading