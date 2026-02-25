Katapult to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 11, 2026

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT), an e-commerce-focused financial technology company, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. In light of the pending merger with The Aaron’s Company and CCF Holdings LLC, Katapult is not hosting a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results.

All materials related to the company’s financial disclosure will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at http://ir.katapultholdings.com/.

About Katapult

Katapult is a technology driven lease-to-own platform that integrates with omni-channel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power the purchasing of everyday durable goods for underserved U.S. non-prime consumers. Through our point-of-sale (POS) integrations and innovative mobile app featuring Katapult Pay™, consumers who may be unable to access traditional financing can shop a growing network of merchant partners. Our process is simple, fast, and transparent. We believe that seeing the good in people is good for business, humanizing the way underserved consumers get the things they need with payment solutions based on fairness and dignity.

For more information, visit www.katapult.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Cohn Kull

VP of Investor Relations

IR@katapult.com