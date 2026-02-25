Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: TPH) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 and full year 2025. As previously announced on February 13, 2026, Tri Pointe has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd., a Japanese corporation (kabushiki kaisha) (“Parent”), and Teton NewCo, Inc., a Delaware corporation and an indirect wholly owned Subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”), providing for the merger of Merger Sub with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving corporation (the “Merger”). Consummation of the Merger is subject to stockholder approval, regulatory approval and completion of other customary closing conditions.

Results and Operational Data for Fourth Quarter 2025 and Comparisons to Fourth Quarter 2024

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $60.2 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $129.2 million, or $1.37 per diluted share. Excluding inventory-related charges of $11.8 million, our net income available to common stockholders was $68.4 million*, or $0.80* per diluted share.
  • Home sales revenue for the quarter was $945.9 million compared to $1.2 billion
    • New home deliveries of 1,364 homes compared to 1,748 homes
    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $693,000 compared to $699,000
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 19.3% compared to 23.3%. Excluding inventory-related charges of $11.8 million, our homebuilding gross margin percentage was 20.6%*.
    • Excluding interest, impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 24.1%*
  • Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 11.3% compared to 10.3%
  • Net new home orders of 928 compared to 940
  • Active selling communities averaged 155.3 compared to 146.8
    • Net new home orders per average selling community decreased by 5% to 6.0 orders (2.0 monthly) compared to 6.4 orders (2.1 monthly)
    • Cancellation rate of 11% compared to 14%
  • Backlog units at quarter end of 862 homes compared to 1,517
    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $670.1 million compared to $1.2 billion
    • Average sales price in backlog at quarter end of $777,000 compared to $768,000
  • Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 25.0% and 3.5%*, respectively, as of December 31, 2025
  • Ended fourth quarter of 2025 with total liquidity of $1.8 billion, including cash of $982.8 million and $798.1 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility

     *  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Results and Operational Data for Full Year 2025 and Comparisons to Full Year 2024

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $241.1 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, compared to $458.0 million, or $4.83 per diluted share. Excluding inventory-related charges of $31.1 million, our net income available to common stockholders was $263.5 million*, or $2.97* per diluted share.
  • Home sales revenue of $3.4 billion compared to $4.4 billion
    • New home deliveries of 4,947 homes compared to 6,460 homes
    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $680,000 compared to $679,000
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 21.0% compared to 23.3%. Excluding inventory-related charges of $31.1 million, our homebuilding gross margin percentage was 21.9%*.
    • Excluding interest, impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 25.2%*
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 12.6% compared to 10.8%
  • Net new home orders of 4,292 compared to 5,657
  • Active selling communities averaged 150.5 compared to 150.4
    • Net new home orders per average selling community decreased by 23% to 28.5 orders (2.4 monthly) compared to 37.6 orders (3.1 monthly)
    • Cancellation rate of 12% compared to 10%

     *   See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies, 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® for three consecutive years (2023 through 2025). The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for five years in a row (2021 through 2025) and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2025). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “assuming,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “projection,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations, particularly within California; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials and labor; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; risks related to the failure to consummate the Merger and the transactions contemplated thereby; risks related to any litigation arising out of or as a result of the Merger and the transactions contemplated thereby; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

Investor Relations Contact:
 
InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com, 949-478-8696
 


KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2025
 2024
 Change % Change 2025
 2024
 Change % Change
Operating Data:               
Home sales revenue$945,898  $1,221,405  $(275,507) (23)% $3,363,814  $4,386,447  $(1,022,633) (23)%
Homebuilding gross margin$182,645  $285,008  $(102,363) (36)% $706,463  $1,022,566  $(316,103) (31)%
Homebuilding gross margin % 19.3%  23.3% (4.0)%    21.0%  23.3% (2.3)%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 24.1%  26.8% (2.7)%    25.2%  26.8% (1.6)%  
SG&A expense$107,070  $125,975  $(18,905) (15)% $423,854  $472,556  $(48,702) (10)%
SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 11.3%  10.3%  1.0%    12.6%  10.8%  1.8%  
Net income available to common stockholders$60,160  $129,213  $(69,053) (53)% $241,088  $458,029  $(216,941) (47)%
                
Other Data:               
Net new home orders 928   940   (12) (1)%  4,292   5,657   (1,365) (24)%
New homes delivered 1,364   1,748   (384) (22)%  4,947   6,460   (1,513) (23)%
Average sales price of homes delivered$693  $699  $(6) (1)% $680  $679  $1  0%
Cancellation rate 11%  14% (3.0)%    12%  10%  2%  
Average selling communities 155.3   146.8   8.5  6%  150.5   150.4   0.1  0%
Selling communities at end of period 156   145   11  8%        
Backlog (estimated dollar value)$670,138  $1,164,602  $(494,464) (42)%        
Backlog (homes) 862   1,517   (655) (43)%        
Average sales price in backlog$777  $768  $9  1%        
                
 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 Change          
Balance Sheet Data:               
Cash and cash equivalents$982,814  $970,045  $12,769           
Real estate inventories$3,178,248  $3,153,459  $24,789           
Lots owned or controlled 32,219   36,490   (4,271)          
Homes under construction (1) 1,392   2,386   (994)          
Homes completed, unsold 681   464   217           
Total homebuilding debt$1,104,054  $917,504  $186,550           
Stockholders' equity$3,315,834  $3,335,710  $(19,876)          
Book capitalization$4,419,888  $4,253,214  $166,674           
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital 25.0%  21.6%  3.4%          
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-capital* 3.5% (1.6)%  5.1%          

______________________

(1)Homes under construction included 48 and 43 models at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
  
*See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
  


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
    
 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Assets(unaudited)  
Cash and cash equivalents$982,814 $970,045
Receivables 147,250  111,613
Real estate inventories 3,178,248  3,153,459
Investments in unconsolidated entities 183,075  173,924
Mortgage loans held for sale 98,514  115,001
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 156,603  156,603
Deferred tax assets, net 43,132  45,975
Other assets 187,899  164,495
Total assets$4,977,535 $4,891,115
    
Liabilities   
Accounts payable$41,693 $68,228
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 425,289  465,563
Loans payable 456,468  270,970
Senior notes, net 647,586  646,534
Mortgage repurchase facilities 90,570  104,098
Total liabilities 1,661,606  1,555,393
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Equity   
Stockholders' Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 84,478,836 and 92,451,729 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 844  925
Additional paid-in capital   
Retained earnings 3,314,990  3,334,785
Total stockholders' equity 3,315,834  3,335,710
Noncontrolling interests 95  12
Total equity 3,315,929  3,335,722
Total liabilities and equity$4,977,535 $4,891,115
      


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Homebuilding:       
Home sales revenue$945,898  $1,221,405  $3,363,814  $4,386,447 
Land and lot sales revenue 7,891   9,284   31,844   33,064 
Other operations revenue 805   803   3,244   3,162 
Total revenues 954,594   1,231,492   3,398,902   4,422,673 
Cost of home sales 763,253   936,397   2,657,351   3,363,881 
Cost of land and lot sales 8,052   9,007   29,890   30,591 
Other operations expense 793   766   3,174   3,061 
Sales and marketing 52,181   55,746   193,784   216,518 
General and administrative 54,889   70,229   230,070   256,038 
Homebuilding income from operations 75,426   159,347   284,633   552,584 
Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities 251   (22)  2,526   361 
Other income, net 6,555   7,822   29,439   39,640 
Homebuilding income before income taxes 82,232   167,147   316,598   592,585 
Financial Services:       
Revenues 18,040   22,379   71,802   70,197 
Expenses 14,217   14,014   54,622   45,914 
Financial services income before income taxes 3,823   8,365   17,180   24,283 
Income before income taxes 86,055   175,512   333,778   616,868 
Provision for income taxes (25,899)  (46,299)  (92,785)  (158,898)
Net income 60,156   129,213   240,993   457,970 
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 4      95   59 
Net income available to common stockholders$60,160  $129,213  $241,088  $458,029 
Earnings per share       
Basic$0.71  $1.39  $2.73  $4.87 
Diluted$0.70  $1.37  $2.72  $4.83 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 85,294,958   93,064,520   88,172,175   93,985,551 
Diluted 85,996,817   94,413,552   88,695,831   94,912,589 
                


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price
West724 $752  972 $757  2,506 $753 3,511 $752
Central421  570  524  571  1,673  552 1,989  567
East219  739  252  739  768  720 960  643
Total1,364 $693  1,748 $699  4,947 $680 6,460 $679
                
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities
West468  70.5  490  70.0  2,123  69.0 3,140  71.6
Central303  61.0  307  59.5  1,461  60.4 1,707  61.6
East157  23.8  143  17.3  708  21.1 810  17.2
Total928  155.3  940  146.8  4,292  150.5 5,657  150.4
                
 As of December 31, 2025 As of December 31, 2024    
 Backlog Units Backlog Dollar Value Average Sales Price Backlog Units Backlog Dollar Value Average Sales Price    
West424 $360,647 $851  807 $653,064 $809    
Central260  161,398  621  472  281,377  596    
East178  148,093  832  238  230,161  967    
Total862 $670,138 $777  1,517 $1,164,602 $768    
                
 As of December 31, 2025 As of December 31, 2024    
 Lots Owned Lots Controlled (1) Lots Owned or Controlled Lots Owned Lots Controlled (1) Lots Owned or Controlled    
West8,629  3,864  12,493  9,475  4,949  14,424    
Central5,188  8,017  13,205  5,437  9,841  15,278    
East2,137  4,384  6,521  1,697  5,091  6,788    
Total15,954  16,265  32,219  16,609  19,881  36,490    

______________________

(1)As of December 31, 2025 and 2024, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of December 31, 2025 and 2024, lots controlled for Central include 5,356 and 5,816 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 0 and 14 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.
  

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES 
(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP financial measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage and non-cash impairments and lot option abandonments, as applicable, have on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who may adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

  
 Three Months Ended December 31,
 2025 % 2024 %
 (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue$945,898  100.0% $1,221,405  100.0%
Cost of home sales 763,253  80.7%  936,397  76.7%
Homebuilding gross margin 182,645  19.3%  285,008  23.3%
Add:  interest in cost of home sales 32,264  3.4%  41,217  3.4%
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments 12,986  1.4%  1,713  0.1%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin$227,895  24.1% $327,938  26.8%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 19.3%    23.3%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 24.1%    26.8%  


 Year Ended December 31,
 2025 % 2024 %
 (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue$3,363,814  100.0% $4,386,447  100.0%
Cost of home sales 2,657,351  79.0%  3,363,881  76.7%
Homebuilding gross margin 706,463  21.0%  1,022,566  23.3%
Add:  interest in cost of home sales 105,376  3.1%  148,547  3.4%
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments 36,399  1.1%  4,157  0.1%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin$848,238  25.2% $1,175,270  26.8%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 21.0%    23.3%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 25.2%    26.8%  
            

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

    
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Loans payable$456,468  $270,970 
Senior notes 647,586   646,534 
Mortgage repurchase facilities 90,570   104,098 
Total debt 1,194,624   1,021,602 
Less: mortgage repurchase facilities (90,570)  (104,098)
Total homebuilding debt 1,104,054   917,504 
Stockholders’ equity 3,315,834   3,335,710 
Total capital$4,419,888  $4,253,214 
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1) 25.0%  21.6%
    
Total homebuilding debt$1,104,054  $917,504 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (982,814)  (970,045)
Net homebuilding debt 121,240   (52,541)
Stockholders’ equity 3,315,834   3,335,710 
Net capital$3,437,074  $3,283,169 
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2) 3.5% (1.6)%

______________________

(1)The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2)The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.
  

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) real estate inventory impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

    
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 (in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders$60,160  $129,213  $241,088  $458,029 
Interest expense:       
Interest incurred 19,850   23,162   81,496   114,949 
Interest capitalized (19,850)  (23,162)  (81,496)  (114,949)
Amortization of interest in cost of sales 32,996   41,454   106,566   150,226 
Provision for income taxes 25,899   46,299   92,785   158,898 
Depreciation and amortization 7,717   7,446   30,269   31,018 
EBITDA 126,772   224,412   470,708   798,171 
Amortization of stock-based compensation 7,362   9,182   30,829   33,509 
Real estate inventory impairments and lot option abandonments 12,986   1,713   36,399   4,157 
Adjusted EBITDA$147,120  $235,307  $537,936  $835,837 
                

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments to homebuilding gross margin, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, net income available to common stockholders and earnings per share (diluted). We believe reflecting these adjustments is useful to investors in understanding our recurring operations by eliminating the effects of certain non-routine events, and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.

    
 Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2025
 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted
Gross Margin Reconciliation(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Home sales revenue$945,898  $  $945,898  $3,363,814  $  $3,363,814 
Cost of home sales 763,253   (11,791)(1) 751,462   2,657,351   (31,097)(1) 2,626,254 
Homebuilding gross margin$182,645  $11,791  $194,436  $706,463  $31,097  $737,560 
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 19.3%  1.3%  20.6%  21.0%  0.9%  21.9%
            
Income Reconciliation           
Income before income taxes$86,055  $11,791 (1)$97,846  $333,778  $31,097 (1)$364,875 
Provision for income taxes (25,899)  (3,549)(2) (29,448)  (92,785)  (8,644)(2) (101,429)
Net income 60,156   8,242   68,398   240,993   22,453   263,446 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4      4   95      95 
Net income available to common stockholders$60,160  $8,242  $68,402  $241,088  $22,453  $263,541 
Earnings per share           
Diluted$0.70  $0.10  $0.80  $2.72  $0.25  $2.97 
Weighted average shares outstanding           
Diluted 85,996,817     85,996,817   88,695,831     88,695,831 
            
Effective tax rate 30.1%    30.1%  27.8%    27.8%

______________________

(1)Comprises inventory impairment charges.
(2)Comprises the impact on provision for income taxes related to the inventory impairment charge described in footnote (1).
  

