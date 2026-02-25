Retirement Concepts (operated by WCSHM) earns three-year CARF accreditation for all of its BC Long-Term Care communities





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Coast Seniors Housing Management (“WCSHM” or the “Company”) is proud to announce it has been issued CARF Three-Year Accreditation for Long-Term Care (LTC) for its client, Retirement Concepts, across all three British Columbia regions surveyed (Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Interior). This is the highest level of accreditation CARF awards, and reflects an organization that demonstrates strong leadership, consistent quality practices, and a deeply embedded commitment to person-centred care.

“This is an external validation that our organization is well-led, resident-centred, and operationally disciplined,” said WCSHM President Graham Freeman. “It signals not only strong performance but also strong systems—embedded practices that deliver consistency, safety, and an exceptional resident experience. This is a major accomplishment across a large and complex Long-Term Care portfolio.”

WCSHM oversees 23 communities and more than 3,700 employees, supporting nearly 200 employees at the corporate level. Achieving CARF’s Three-Year Accreditation across all surveyed regions is a powerful indicator that quality, governance, and continuous improvement are sustained throughout the organization. CARF standards emphasize outcomes, accountability, ethical leadership, strategic planning, and continuous improvement as core signals of organizational maturity.

RECOGNIZING SCOTT SHEARER’S LEADERSHIP AND CONTRIBUTION

West Coast Senior Housing Management also extends special recognition to Scott Shearer, WCSHM’s Director of Quality and Risk, whose leadership was pivotal to the successful accreditation survey process. Scott organized the internal survey-readiness effort, coordinated teams across departments, ensured CARF standards evidence was properly uploaded and documented, and helped guide the organization in clearly communicating its operational story to surveyors. His calm organization, strategic coordination, and commitment to excellence helped ensure the CARF team could see the full depth of West Coast’s work and culture. Graham Freeman added, “This accreditation is a team achievement that reflects years of improvement—and Scott’s work was instrumental in helping us demonstrate that progress in a cohesive, credible way.”

A TRUST SIGNAL FOR PARTNERS, REGULATORS, AND THE PUBLIC

The Three-Year outcome is often viewed as a strong indicator of consistent performance, reduced risk, and mature governance. This milestone supports West Coast’s strategic goals of continuous improvement and stronger resident outcomes through initiatives including:

Moments that Matter

It Starts with Me

Empathetic and Compassion-Led Care

Team Member Resiliency

Dignify, optimize and personalize the resident experience





LOOKING AHEAD

West Coast notes that this achievement occurs alongside continued operational progress across the portfolio, including ongoing improvement efforts that will further strengthen the organization’s care model and brand standards. “This is not just a plaque—it’s a trust signal,” Graham Freeman added. “It reflects years of work by teams across every department and every community. We thank everyone who contributed to this achievement.”

ABOUT CARF INTERNATIONAL

CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor that develops international consensus standards designed to help organizations measure and improve quality, ensure accountability, and advance person-centred services.

