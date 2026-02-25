From Team Member to Franchise Owner: Body Energy Club Celebrates Scott Barrett’s Full-Circle Journey at The Post Vancouver — Plus a Community Appreciation Event March 6 & 7

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body Energy Club, Canada’s leading destination for health and wellness, is proud to spotlight the expansion of its newest franchise location inside The Post Vancouver, a landmark heritage building transformed into a vibrant community hub — and to celebrate the milestone with a two-day Community Appreciation Event on March 6 and 7.

Located in the heart of downtown, the Body Energy Club kiosk brings the full lineup of signature offerings to the city core, including fresh smoothies, açai bowls, cold-pressed juices, healthy meals, supplements, and more — convenient, nourishing options for professionals, residents, and visitors on the go.

This launch carries special meaning for Scott Barrett, the franchise owner of the new location, whose story is a true Body Energy Club success. Scott began his career with Body Energy Club more than a decade ago after arriving from Australia. He grew from store manager to Director of Operations, playing a key role in the company’s expansion from three locations to over twenty. Today, he comes full circle as a franchise owner—bringing his leadership, experience, and passion for wellness back to the community in a new way.

“Opening my own store where I once started as a team member feels like coming full circle,” said Barrett. “I’m excited to bring everything I’ve learned to The Post and keep healthy, affordable options accessible for our downtown neighborhood.”

“We’re proud to see leaders like Scott transition from key roles inside our company to thriving franchise owners,” said Dominick Tousignant, Founder and CEO of Body Energy Club. “It’s a powerful example of how our franchise model creates opportunities for growth while bringing more healthy, accessible options to communities.”

To thank the community for an incredible first six months at this downtown location, Scott and his team at The Post will host a Community Appreciation Event on March 6 and 7, 2026, inviting guests to stop by (and bring a friend!) for exclusive offers, prizes, and samples:

50% off smoothies

20% off all supplements

Spin the wheel for prizes and surprises

for prizes and surprises Demos and free samples throughout both days

throughout both days FREE gift bags for the first 25 paying customers both days at 9:00 AM



With its unique blend of heritage preservation and modern design, The Post Vancouver is a fitting home for Body Energy Club’s mission—combining trusted tradition with innovative wellness solutions in a bright, community-friendly space that welcomes both customers and their pets.

About Body Energy Club

Founded in 2002 in a cozy 500-square-foot space on Davie Street in downtown Vancouver, Body Energy Club has grown into a leading wellness destination with locations across the Greater Vancouver Area, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Offering nutrient-rich smoothies and bowls, cold-pressed juices, supplements, and healthy meals, BEC serves everyone—from elite athletes to everyday wellness seekers and families—with the belief that optimal health should be accessible to all. Customers can shop in-store, order online across Canada, or use the BEC app for convenient pickup and delivery.

For more information, please contact Dominick Tousignant, Founder & CEO

dominick@bodyenergyclub.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb1593e5-8751-4b57-b5af-d3e9f2db4d7c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a05aa2c3-7d28-449c-b7cc-7047fb4922c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fc22950-698f-4acf-9a60-c1f05642fbe3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88f0ebe8-fbdf-4d63-a089-75a85021fb83