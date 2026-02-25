Taboola Reports Strong Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

"2025 was not just about beating guidance — it was a turning point for Taboola and validation that Realize is working," said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola. "We accelerated growth throughout the year, improved advertiser outcomes, generated strong free cash flow, and reduced our share count by 18%, all while continuing to invest heavily in AI-driven innovation. As Realize gains traction, our proprietary intent data and deep distribution across the open web increasingly differentiate us in an AI-driven world. We believe these structural advantages in data and distribution position Taboola to build the leading performance advertising company beyond Search and Social and drive long-term expansion."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

(All comparisons are to the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 unless otherwise noted.)

Revenues in the fourth quarter were $522.3 million and $1.9 billion for the full year, an increase of 6.4% and 8.3%, respectively.

First Quarter and Full Year 2026 Guidance

For the First Quarter and Full Year 2026, the Company currently expects (dollars in millions):

Q1 2026

Guidance ​ FY 2026

Guidance Unaudited Revenues $444 - $462 $1,993 - $2,054 Gross profit $119 - $125 $601 - $621 ex-TAC Gross Profit* $158 - $164 $753 - $774 Adjusted EBITDA* $20 - $26 $222 - $236 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)* ($1) - $7 $165 - $191



Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), we are not able to provide guidance for projected net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of net income (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on net income (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected net income (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Webcast & Conference Call

Taboola’s senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that can be accessed via webcast at https://investors.taboola.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4b6a251069304db0b673999b819f7c19 to register at and you will be provided with dial in details. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on February 25, 2027.

*About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes ex-TAC Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to revenues, gross profit, net income (loss), cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding future financial and business trends relating to the Company. The Company believes that the use of these measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations because they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items are excluded or included in calculating them, which may vary from period to period. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP.

Definitions

ex-TAC Gross Profit: Gross profit adjusted to add back other cost of revenues and non-cash amortization of the Commercial agreement asset. We add back the non-cash amortization of the Commercial agreement asset because it is unique primarily due to the issuance of equity rather than cash, such that ex-TAC Gross Profit includes solely direct cash contribution components.

Gross profit adjusted to add back other cost of revenues and non-cash amortization of the Commercial agreement asset. We add back the non-cash amortization of the Commercial agreement asset because it is unique primarily due to the issuance of equity rather than cash, such that ex-TAC Gross Profit includes solely direct cash contribution components. Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) before finance income (expenses), net, income tax expenses, depreciation and amortization and non-cash amortization of the Commercial agreement asset, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation including Connexity holdback compensation expenses and other noteworthy income and expense items such as M&A costs and restructuring costs which may vary from period-to-period.

Net income (loss) before finance income (expenses), net, income tax expenses, depreciation and amortization and non-cash amortization of the Commercial agreement asset, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation including Connexity holdback compensation expenses and other noteworthy income and expense items such as M&A costs and restructuring costs which may vary from period-to-period. Adjusted EBITDA margins: The ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit as Adjusted EBITDA divided by ex-TAC Gross Profit.

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching over 600 million daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

(dollars in millions, except per share data) Three months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 ​ 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Revenues $ 522.3 $ 491.0 $ 1,912.0 $ 1,766.2 Gross profit $ 175.6 $ 177.6 $ 569.5 $ 534.2 Net income (loss) $ 50.1 $ 33.1 $ 42.3 $ (3.8 ) EPS diluted (1) $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ (0.01 ) Ratio of net income (loss) to gross profit 28.6 % 18.7 % 7.4 % (0.7) % Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 59.7 $ 61.9 $ 208.4 $ 184.3 Cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and investments $ 120.9 $ 230.4 $ 120.9 $ 230.4 Non-GAAP Financial Data * ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 212.8 $ 212.7 $ 713.5 $ 667.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86.1 $ 92.3 $ 215.5 $ 200.9 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 79.1 $ 73.3 $ 168.6 $ 122.4 Ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to ex-TAC Gross Profit 40.5 % 43.4 % 30.2 % 30.1 % Free Cash Flow $ 46.9 $ 51.9 $ 163.4 $ 149.2



(1) The weighted-average shares used in the computation of the diluted EPS for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, are 297,893,227 and 348,834,250 respectively. The weighted-average shares used in the computation of the diluted EPS for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 are 318,741,962 and 343,388,908, respectively. The weighted-average shares for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, included 267,813,982 and 304,623,844 Ordinary shares, and 30,079,245 and 44,210,406 Non-voting Ordinary shares, respectively. The weighted-average shares for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, included 283,538,088 and 298,769,457 Ordinary shares, and 35,203,874 and 44,619,451 Non-voting Ordinary shares, respectively.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,865 $ 226,583 Short-term investments — 3,780 Restricted deposits — 200 Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $13,889 and $11,815 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) (1) 360,166 370,110 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77,000 55,328 Total current assets 558,031 656,001 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Long-term prepaid expenses 15,116 25,193 Commercial agreement asset 270,248 286,619 Restricted deposits 1,462 1,462 Deferred tax assets, net 20,624 — Operating lease right of use assets 79,167 58,997 Property and equipment, net 95,335 69,388 Intangible assets, net 13,925 65,067 Goodwill 555,931 555,931 Total non-current assets 1,051,808 1,062,657 Total assets $ 1,609,839 $ 1,718,658



(1) Includes related party trade receivables of $39,210 and $76,677, as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars inthousands, except share and per share data December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables (2) $ 330,684 $ 309,229 Short-term operating lease liabilities 30,408 21,881 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 159,874 154,472 Total current liabilities 520,966 485,582 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term loan and revolving credit facility (3) 102,300 116,452 Long-term operating lease liabilities 61,382 42,561 Warrants liability 501 3,368 Deferred tax liabilities, net 628 5,497 Other long-term liabilities 16,867 13,292 Total long-term liabilities 181,678 181,170 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 15) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized: 700,000,000 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 341,610,237 and 325,674,930 shares issued, and 246,330,707 and 293,134,865 outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively — — Non-voting Ordinary shares with no par value- Authorized: 46,000,000 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 45,198,702 shares issued, and 30,039,644 and 44,210,406 outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively — — Treasury Ordinary shares, at cost - 110,438,588 (95,279,530 Ordinary shares and 15,159,058 Non-voting Ordinary shares) and 33,528,361 (32,540,065 Ordinary shares and 988,296 Non-voting Ordinary shares) as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively (385,651 ) (130,117 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,404,248 1,335,825 Accumulated other comprehensive income 534 418 Accumulated deficit (111,936 ) (154,220 ) Total shareholders' equity 907,195 1,051,906 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,609,839 $ 1,718,658



(2) Includes related party trade payables of $70,950 and $68,556, as of December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024, respectively.

(3) The balance as of December 31, 2025, reflects $102,300 outstanding under the revolving credit facility. The December 31, 2024, balance reflects $116,452 under the long-term loan. (See Note 11).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per sharedata Three months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Revenues (1) $ 522,309 $ 491,040 $ 1,912,040 $ 1,766,220 Cost of revenues: Traffic acquisition cost (2) $ 313,602 $ 279,819 $ 1,214,901 $ 1,101,556 Other cost of revenues $ 33,134 $ 33,611 $ 127,629 $ 130,446 Total cost of revenues $ 346,736 $ 313,430 $ 1,342,530 $ 1,232,002 Gross profit $ 175,573 $ 177,610 $ 569,510 $ 534,218 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 36,739 $ 36,174 $ 148,044 $ 142,438 Sales and marketing $ 67,982 $ 68,273 $ 275,210 $ 268,526 General and administrative $ 27,082 $ 25,940 $ 102,199 $ 97,337 Total operating expenses $ 131,803 $ 130,387 $ 525,453 $ 508,301 Operating income $ 43,770 $ 47,223 $ 44,057 $ 25,917 Finance expenses, net $ (4,801 ) $ (8,240 ) $ (4,695 ) $ (11,980 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt $ — $ — $ (6,597 ) $ — Income before income taxes expenses $ 38,969 $ 38,983 $ 32,765 $ 13,937 Income tax benefit (expenses) $ 11,166 $ (5,840 ) $ 9,519 $ (17,697 ) Net income (loss) $ 50,135 $ 33,143 $ 42,284 $ (3,760 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Ordinary and Non-voting Ordinary shareholders, basic $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic 290,888,626 344,451,734 311,660,379 343,388,908 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Ordinary and Non-voting Ordinary shareholders, diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted 297,893,227 348,834,250 318,741,962 343,388,908



(1) Includes revenues from related party of $54,752 and $76,277 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively and of $201,638 and $233,640 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2) Includes traffic acquisition cost to related party of $96,351 and $97,327 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively and of $348,995 and $275,539 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands Three months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024

2025

2024 Unaudited Net income (loss) $ 50,135 $ 33,143 $ 42,284 $ (3,760 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains on available-for-sale marketable securities, net — — — 6 Unrealized gains (losses) on derivative instruments, net (959 ) 253 116 (530 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (959 ) 253 116 (524 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 49,176 $ 33,396 $ 42,400 $ (4,284 )





SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE U.S. dollars in thousands Three months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 864 $ 813 $ 3,592 $ 3,853 Research and development 6,249 5,861 25,792 25,876 Sales and marketing 4,265 4,321 17,358 17,847 General and administrative 4,755 4,211 17,194 19,522 Total share-based compensation expenses $ 16,133 $ 15,206 $ 63,936 $ 67,098





DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION BREAK-DOWN BY EXPENSE LINE U.S. dollars in thousands Three months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 9,151 $ 10,919 $ 35,667 $ 42,125 Research and development 929 729 2,524 4,222 Sales and marketing 8,681 11,310 41,488 50,907 General and administrative 147 1,423 1,005 599 Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 18,908 $ 24,381 $ 80,684 $ 97,853





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands Three months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 50,135 $ 33,143 $ 42,284 $ (3,760 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and write-off 18,908 24,952 83,484 100,928 Share-based compensation expenses 16,133 15,206 63,936 67,098 Net loss (gain) from financing expenses 726 4,895 (4,170 ) 3,764 Revaluation of the Warrants liability (396 ) 1,864 (2,867 ) (2,761 ) Amortization of loan and credit facility issuance costs 184 444 1,058 1,536 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on short-term investments, net — (53 ) — 177 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 6,597 — Commercial agreement asset amortization 4,126 1,442 16,371 2,832 Loss from disposal of property and equipment 87 — 339 — Change in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (1) (51,266 ) (76,780 ) 9,944 (63,803 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets and long-term prepaid expenses (9,476 ) 4,876 (8,620 ) 28,663 Increase in trade payables (2) 19,424 38,821 11,829 25,920 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities 30,087 12,550 8,977 35,577 Decrease (increase) in deferred taxes, net (20,013 ) 1,644 (25,493 ) (9,318 ) Change in operating lease right of use assets 6,459 5,276 25,804 19,914 Change in operating lease liabilities (5,465 ) (6,345 ) (21,109 ) (22,436 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 59,653 61,935 208,364 184,331 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment, including intangible assets (12,727 ) (10,025 ) (44,918 ) (35,155 ) Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — — (719 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments and restricted deposits — — 3,980 5,765 Net cash (used in) investing activities (12,727 ) (10,025 ) (40,938 ) (30,109 ) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance costs — — (938 ) (695 ) Exercise of options 3,555 1,855 8,851 7,564 Payment of tax withholding for share-based compensation expenses (2,832 ) (689 ) (5,965 ) (3,085 ) shares (70,770 ) (8,663 ) (255,369 ) (73,602 ) Payments on account of repurchase of Ordinary shares 937 (165 ) (942 ) (165 ) Repayment of Long term loan — (30,000 ) (122,736 ) (30,000 ) Proceeds from revolving credit line, net of issuance costs — — 123,985 — Additional proceeds from revolving credit line 153,800 — 382,500 — Repayment of revolving credit line (125,500 ) — (406,700 ) — Net cash (used in) financing activities (40,810 ) (37,662 ) (277,314 ) (99,983 ) equivalents (726 ) (4,895 ) 4,170 (3,764 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,390 9,353 (105,718 ) 50,475 Cash and cash equivalents - at the beginning of the period 115,475 217,230 226,583 176,108 Cash and cash equivalents - at the end of the period $ 120,865 $ 226,583 $ 120,865 $ 226,583



(1) Includes a decrease (increase) in related party trade receivables of $(1,269) and $(24,919), for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and a decrease (increase) of $37,467 and $(64,380) for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2) Includes an increase in related party trade payables of $3,260 and $17,935, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and an increase in related party trade payables of $2,394 and $29,899, for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands Three months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Unaudited Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Income taxes $ 6,286 $ 6,482 $ 29,695 $ 19,878 Interest $ 715 $ 3,259 $ 5,577 $ 14,313 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment $ 10,247 $ 1,080 $ 10,925 $ 1,080 Share-based compensation included in capitalized internal-use software $ 471 $ 411 $ 1,601 $ 2,156 Creation and modification of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liability $ 2,619 $ 3,944 $ 48,457 $ 17,165 Lease incentive $ 2,483 $ 3,944 $ 2,483 $ 17,165 Reclassification of Restricted deposit to Short-term deposit $ — $ 3,780 $ — $ 3,780



APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Reconciliation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 (UNAUDITED)

The following table provides a reconciliation of revenues to ex-TAC Gross Profit.

Three months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(dollars in thousands) Revenues $ 522,309 ​ $ 491,040 ​ $ 1,912,040 ​ $ 1,766,220 Traffic acquisition cost 313,602 279,819 1,214,901 1,101,556 Other cost of revenues 33,134 33,611 127,629 130,446 Gross profit $ 175,573 $ 177,610 $ 569,510 $ 534,218 Add back: Other cost of revenues and amortization (1) 37,261 ​ 35,053 ​ 144,001 ​ 133,278 ex-TAC Gross Profit $ 212,834 ​ $ 212,663 ​ $ 713,511 ​ $ 667,496

___________________________________

1 The three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, included $4,126 and $1,442 amortization expense of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset respectively. The years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, included $16,372 and $2,832 amortization expense of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset, respectively. See Note 1b of Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024

2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 50,135 $ 33,143 $ 42,284 $ (3,760 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: ​ ​ ​ ​ Finance (income) expenses, net (1) 4,801 8,240 11,292 11,980 Income tax (benefit) expenses (11,166 ) 5,840 (9,519 ) 17,697 Depreciation and amortization (2) 23,033 26,356 99,855 103,722 Share-based compensation expenses 16,133 15,206 ​ 63,936 60,044 Holdback compensation expenses (3) — — — 7,054 Other costs (4) 3,213 3,494 ​ 7,637 ​ 4,189 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,149 ​ $ 92,279 ​ $ 215,485 ​ $ 200,926

__________________________________

1Represents total finance expenses including 6,597 loss on extinguishment of debt.

2 The years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, includes write-off of internal use software in the amount of $2,800 and $3,038, respectively. See Note 7 of Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements. The three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, included $4,126 and $1,442 amortization expense of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset respectively. The years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, includes $16,372 and $2,832 amortization expense of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset, respectively. See Note 1b of Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

3 Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition.

4 The three months and year ended December 31, 2025, includes professional and legal expenses related to a litigation matter in which the Company is the plaintiff and is not related to our ongoing business operations in the amounts of $2,483 and $6,907, respectively. See Note 19 of Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements. The year ended December 31, 2024, includes $1,830 related to excess termination expenses from a headcount reduction due to the launch of Realize, $1,664 professional and legal expenses related to a litigation matter in which the Company is the plaintiff and is not related to our ongoing business operations and one-time professional services costs.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (loss).

Three months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 50,135 $ 33,143 $ 42,284 $ (3,760 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) $ 15,214 $ 16,972 $ 67,813 $ 65,135 Share-based compensation expenses $ 16,133 $ 15,206 $ 63,936 $ 60,044 Holdback compensation expenses (2) $ — $ — $ — $ 7,054 M&A and Other costs (3) $ 3,213 $ 3,494 $ 7,637 $ 4,189 Revaluation of Warrants $ (396 ) $ 1,863 $ (2,867 ) $ (2,761 ) Foreign currency exchange rate losses (gains) (4) $ 3,678 $ 4,975 $ 1,752 $ 5,625 Income tax effects $ (8,854 ) $ (2,329 ) $ (18,558 ) $ (13,149 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (5) $ — $ — $ 6,597 $ — Non-GAAP Net Income $ 79,123 $ 73,324 $ 168,594 $ 122,377



1 The three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, includes $4,126 and $1,442 amortization expense of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset respectively. The years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, includes $16,372 and $2,832 amortization expense of the non-cash based Commercial agreement asset, respectively. See Note 1b of Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

2 Represents share-based compensation due to holdback of Ordinary shares issuable under compensatory arrangements relating to Connexity acquisition.

3 The three months and year ended December 31, 2025, includes professional and legal expenses related to a litigation matter in which the Company is the plaintiff and is not related to our ongoing business operations in the amounts of $2,483 and $6,907, respectively. See Note 19 of Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements. The year ended December 31, 2024, includes $1,830 related to excess termination expenses from a headcount reduction due to the launch of Realize, $1,664 professional and legal expenses related to a litigation matter in which the Company is the plaintiff and is not related to our ongoing business operations and one-time professional services costs.

4 Represents foreign currency exchange rate gains or losses related to the remeasurement of monetary assets and liabilities to the Company’s functional currency using exchange rates in effect at the end of the reporting period.

5 See Note 11 of Notes to the Financial Statements.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

Three months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 59,653 $ 61,935 $ 208,364 $ 184,331 Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized internal-use software (12,727 ) (10,025 ) (44,918 ) (35,155 ) Free Cash Flow $ 46,926 $ 51,910 $ 163,446 $ 149,176





APPENDIX: Non-GAAP Guidance Reconciliation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q1 2026 AND FULL YEAR 2026 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Gross profit to ex-TAC Gross Profit.

Q1 2026

Guidance ​ FY 2026

Guidance Unaudited (dollars in millions) Revenues $444 - $462 $1,993 - $2,054 Traffic acquisition cost ($290) - ($302) ($1,223) - ($1,263) Other cost of revenues ($35) - ($35) ($135) - ($136) Gross profit $119 - $125 $601 - $621 Add back: Other cost of revenues & amortization $39 -39 ​ $152 - 153 ex-TAC Gross Profit $158 - $164 ​ $753 - $774



