$PLUG Class Notice: Plug Power Inc.’s DOE Funding Issues Spark Securities Fraud Class Action after Stock Drops 17% – Contact BFA Law by April 3 Court Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after significant stock drops resulting from the potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until April 3, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Plug Power securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York and is captioned Ortolani v. Plug Power Inc., et al., No. 1:26-cv-00165.

Why is Plug Power Being Sued for Securities Fraud?



Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets and develops infrastructure such as hydrogen production plants. During the relevant period, Plug Power announced it had “closed a $1.66 billion loan guarantee” from the U.S. Dept. of Energy’s Loan Program Office to “help finance the construction of up to six projects to produce and liquefy zero- or low-carbon hydrogen at scale throughout the United States.”

As alleged, in truth, Plug Power materially overstated the likelihood that DOE loan funds would ultimately become available to Plug Power, and that Plug Power would ultimately construct the hydrogen production facilities necessary to receive those funds.

Why did Plug Power’s Stock Drop?



On October 7, 2025, Plug Power announced the abrupt departure of its CEO, Andrew Marsh, and its President, Sanjay Shrestha. This news caused the price of Plug Power stock to drop $0.26 per share, or 6.3%, from a closing price of $4.13 per share on October 6, 2025, to $3.87 per share on October 7, 2025.

A month later, on November 10, 2025, Plug Power announced that it “suspended activities under the DOE loan program,” which purportedly allowed the Company to “redeploy capital” to pursue an agreement with a U.S. data center developer to monetize electricity rights. This news caused the price of Plug Power stock to drop $0.09 per share, or 3.4%, from a closing price of $2.65 per share on November 7, 2025, to $2.56 per share on November 10, 2025, the next trading day.

Then, on November 13, 2025, The Washington Examiner reported that Plug Power “confirmed . . . that it suspended activities” on “its plans to construct six facilities to produce and liquefy zero or low-carbon hydrogen, putting at risk” the $1.66 billion DOE loan it closed in January. This news caused the price of Plug Power stock to drop $0.48 per share, or 17.6%, from a closing price of $2.49 per share on November 13, 2025, to $2.25 per share on November 14, 2025.

