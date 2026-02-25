Finrob Closes $3.9M Seed to Bring AI-Powered Research to Crypto and Financial Markets

AURORA, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finrob, the AI-native research platform for financial and crypto markets, today announced the close of a $3.9 million seed round. The round saw participation from Maven 11, Placeholder VC, Node Capital, Archetype, Dispersion Capital, and Fabric Ventures. The funding will be used to accelerate product development, expand data integrations, and grow the platform's research capabilities.

Finrob gives investors and analysts access to 18+ specialized AI agents powered by Claude, GPT-5.2, and Gemini 3.1 — delivering real-time on-chain analytics, market intelligence, and deep research through a single conversational interface. The platform connects to industry-leading data providers including Glassnode, CoinGecko, DefiLlama, and Perplexity, enabling users to query complex financial and crypto data without writing a single line of code.

Unlike traditional research tools that require expensive subscriptions or technical expertise, Finrob operates on a pay-per-query model powered by the x402 payment protocol, settling payments in USDC — making institutional-grade research accessible and cost-efficient for every type of user.

"Research in crypto and finance has always been fragmented — you needed five tools, three data subscriptions, and hours of manual work to answer a single question," said Eric Yang, Co-Founder of Finrob Limited. "Finrob collapses all of that into one platform powered by the best AI models available."

With the seed funding secured, Finrob plans to deepen its on-chain analytics coverage, add additional AI model integrations, and expand its library of specialized research agents.

