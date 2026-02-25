La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. to File Early Warning Report

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. (La Mancha), a wholly owned subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp, advised by La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, announces today that on February 24, 2026, La Mancha subscribed for 50,587,226 common shares (Shares) in the capital of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSX: BSX) (Belo Sun) for aggregate consideration of CAD 21,752,507 (representing a price per Share of CAD 0.43) pursuant to Belo Sun’s non-brokered private placement (Subscription).

Prior to the Subscription, La Mancha owned, or exercised control or direction over, 90,547,307 Shares, representing approximately 19.2% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the Subscription, La Mancha now owns, or exercises control or direction over, an aggregate of 141,134,533 Shares, representing approximately 24.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Directly or indirectly, La Mancha may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Belo Sun or dispose of all or a portion of the Shares previously acquired or held, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

La Mancha’s registered office is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur, L-2311 Luxembourg. Belo Sun’s registered office is located at 198 Davenport Road, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5R 1J2.