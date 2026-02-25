SiC-on-insulator (SiCOI) Film Market Size to Hit USD 62496.19 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiC-on-insulator (SiCOI) Film Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The SiC-on-insulator (SiCOI) Film Market Size was valued at USD 82.55 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 62496.19 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 94.05% over 2026-2035.”

Increasing SiCOI Adoption in High-Performance Applications Across Power-Dense Sectors Propel Market Expansion Globally

SiCOI, or SiC-on-insulator Film makes it possible for electric vehicles with efficient powertrains to have high-voltage, compact systems. They make it possible to integrate robust and highly effective control systems in industrial automation. improved inverter and converter performance for renewable energy systems. The thermal and power stability required for communications in 5G and other high frequency networks is provided by SiCOI. They make it possible for edge and hyperscale computing in AI-driven data infrastructure to have the power density and thermal stability needed.

SiC-on-insulator (SiCOI) Film Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 82.55 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 62496.19 Million CAGR CAGR of 94.05% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Wafer Size (100 mm (4-Inch) Wafers, 150 mm (6-Inch) Wafers, 200 mm (8-Inch) Wafers, and 300 mm (12-Inch) Wafers)

• Technology (Smart Cut Technology, Grinding/Polishing/Bonding Technology)

• Substrate (Silicon (Si) Substrate, Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate, Sapphire Substrate, and Other)

• Application (Power Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Others)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Due to the high use in existing fabrication lines and a high degree of compatibility to the current semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure, 150 mm (6-Inch) SiC-on-Insulator (SiCOI) wafers made up 33.7% of the market in 2025. The 200 mm (8-Inch) segment is predicted to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value, during 2026 and 2035, due to the semiconductor industry moving toward larger.

By Technology

Smart Cut technology emerged as the biggest market share in SiC-on-Insulator (SiCOI) film in 2025 due to its high precision, low material loss ratio and high wafer uniformity with this technology. The Grinding/Polishing/Bonding technology is anticipated to hold fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035 owing to lesser initial capital investment and ease of process adaptation.

By Substrate

Silicon (Si) substrates accounted for a 39.6% share of the SiCOI film market in 2025, as they are readily available, are less complex to manufacture, and are CMOS compatible. Due to its better thermal conductivity, higher breakdown voltage, and higher efficiency for high-power applications, Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrate is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during 2026 to 2035.

By Application

Power Electronics was the market leader in the SiC-on-Insulator (SiCOI) film market in 2025 with a 49.7%, which further increase to 37.4% in market share, benefiting from rising demand for high efficiency and high-temperature semiconductor devices. The Automotive industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR within the anticipated period from 2026 to 2035, attributed to global trends in vehicle electrification.

Regional Insights:

Due to significant investments in semiconductor research and development, the establishment of robust manufacturing infrastructure, and rising demand from the electric vehicle, aerospace, and defense sectors, the North American region held a 35.6% market share in 2025 for SiC-on-Insulator (SiCOI) film.

Owing to the high pace of industrialization, the increasing number of semiconductor factories, and the growing need for electronics with higher efficiency, the SiC-on-Insulator (SiCOI) film market in Asia-Pacific is expected to develop at the highest CAGR of 95.20% between 2026 and 2035.

Recent Developments:

In May 2024 , Soitec partnered with Tokai Carbon to co-develop poly‑SiC substrates for its SmartSiC™ SiCOI wafers.

, Soitec partnered with Tokai Carbon to co-develop poly‑SiC substrates for its SmartSiC™ SiCOI wafers. In February 2025, Infineon announced the rollout of products based on 200 mm SiC wafers, signaling a shift to larger SiCOI platforms.

