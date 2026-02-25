U.S. Energy Corp. Highlights Integrated Platform in New Investor Presentation and Emerging Growth Conference Appearance

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), an integrated energy company advancing a diversified industrial gas, energy, and carbon management platform, today released a new investor presentation highlighting its vertically integrated strategy, differentiated asset base, and operational milestones through 2027. The Company also announced its upcoming participation in the Emerging Growth Conference.

"Our new investor presentation highlights what we believe is a differentiated opportunity in the public markets — a fully integrated helium and carbon management platform with three independent revenue streams, firm federal policy support, and a clear path to meaningful cash flow beginning in 2027," said Ryan Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With $22 million already invested, wells drilled, and key milestones actively in progress — including the advancement of our CO₂-EOR program at our Cut Bank oil field — 2026 represents a focused execution year as we continue advancing the platform towards its next stage of value creation."

New Investor Presentation

U.S. Energy’s new investor presentation provides additional detail for investors that are new to the U.S. Energy story, highlighting the Company’s differentiated positioning within the industrial gas and carbon management landscape, operational execution across its asset base, the value of its vertically integrated platform, and defined development roadmap. Highlights from the presentation include:

One asset. Three revenue streams. The Big Sky Carbon Hub controls 1.3 BCF of certified helium and 444 BCF of CO₂ resources, integrated with the wholly owned Cut Bank oil field, creating three monetization pathways: helium sales, Section 45Q-backed carbon management, and CO₂-enhanced oil recovery. The asset base is 100% owned and operated with a 50+ year reserve life and minimal third-party dependencies.



The Big Sky Carbon Hub controls 1.3 BCF of certified helium and 444 BCF of CO₂ resources, integrated with the wholly owned Cut Bank oil field, creating three monetization pathways: helium sales, Section 45Q-backed carbon management, and CO₂-enhanced oil recovery. The asset base is 100% owned and operated with a 50+ year reserve life and minimal third-party dependencies. $92 million of projected Phase 1 Section 45Q tax credits . As an early mover in U.S. CCUS, the Company expects to qualify for $85 per metric ton of CO₂ captured, utilized, and sequestered under Section 45Q, providing a policy-supported, commodity-independent revenue stream.



As an early mover in U.S. CCUS, the Company expects to qualify for $85 per metric ton of CO₂ captured, utilized, and sequestered under Section 45Q, providing a policy-supported, commodity-independent revenue stream. Compelling valuation relative to forward cash flow. At an enterprise value of approximately $40 million, the Company trades at approximately 2.5x estimated 2027 EBITDA based on management forecasts, representing a substantial discount to its internally estimated Phase 1 net asset value and to trading multiples typically observed in comparable industrial gas and carbon infrastructure companies.



At an enterprise value of approximately $40 million, the Company trades at approximately 2.5x estimated 2027 EBITDA based on management forecasts, representing a substantial discount to its internally estimated Phase 1 net asset value and to trading multiples typically observed in comparable industrial gas and carbon infrastructure companies. Execution momentum. $22 million invested to date; development wells drilled; MRV applications filed with the EPA; plant FID targeted for Q2 2026; and initial helium sales, carbon management operations, and CO₂-EOR activity expected to commence in Q1 2027.



$22 million invested to date; development wells drilled; MRV applications filed with the EPA; plant FID targeted for Q2 2026; and initial helium sales, carbon management operations, and CO₂-EOR activity expected to commence in Q1 2027. Multiple near-term catalysts in 2026. Execution of a long-term helium offtake agreement, anticipated EPA MRV approvals, and continued advancement of CO₂-EOR development represent independent operational milestones expected within the coming quarters.



Execution of a long-term helium offtake agreement, anticipated EPA MRV approvals, and continued advancement of CO₂-EOR development represent independent operational milestones expected within the coming quarters. Aligned leadership. Management and insiders own approximately 36% of outstanding shares, directly aligning leadership with shareholder interests.





The new investor presentation is available in at the Company’s website at www.usnrg.com, or directly at USEG Investor Presentation

Upcoming Conference Participation

U.S. Energy invites investors, analysts, and members of the financial community to attend its live, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time .

President and CEO Ryan Smith will provide a company overview and discuss the Company’s strategy, asset base, and near-term milestones, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Participants may submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

Registration is available at: Presentation Registration Link.

A replay of the presentation will also be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website following the event.

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) is building an integrated energy and carbon management platform. The Company owns and operates the Big Sky Carbon Hub and Cut Bank oil field in Montana, generating three independent revenue streams — helium, carbon management, and oil — from a fully owned and operated asset base. U.S. Energy is positioned at the intersection of critical supply, domestic energy production, and federal energy policy. More information can be found at www.usnrg.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mason McGuire

IR@usnrg.com

(303) 993-3200

www.usnrg.com

