Inaugural Responsible Resource Leadership Forum underscores Indigenous Involvement in Canada’s Mining Development

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first Responsible Resource Leadership Forum will bring together Indigenous leaders, industry experts, senior government officials and ministers to focus on the shared safety, security, and economic responsibilities that must be upheld as Canada looks to advance major resource extraction projects across the country.

Resource extraction projects have repeatedly been linked with increased violence and human trafficking which disproportionately impacts Indigenous women and girls, who make up 21% of all gender-related homicides despite representing 5% of the female population.



Organized by the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc and grounded in the Calls For Justice 13.1 to 13.15 the Responsible Resource Leadership Forum will discuss how new projects can ensure the safety and security of Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQIA+ people, and their communities, while sharing economic and social benefits equitably.

It will highlight the importance of consistent collaboration between industry, government, Indigenous and community stakeholders at every stage of the project while platforming best practices to increase transparency and underscoring the necessity of robust accountability measures.

“The crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is not a line item on a policy brief; it is a lived reality for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people across this country,” said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, President, National Family and Survivor Circle Inc. “Indigenous communities cannot afford to continue to be sidelined in the projects that chart the future of our country and our communities.”

The two-day forum will be held at the Westin Ottawa, February 25-26.

Media are invited to attend the opening remarks from National Family and Survivors Circle president Hilda Anderson-Pyrz and Minister Rebecca Chartrand on Wednesday February 25th at 8:30am. Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:15.

About the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc.

The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) is a legally incorporated, non-profit organization of Inuit, Métis, and First Nations women with diverse lived experiences. NFSC Inc. works to ensure that families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, survivors of gender-based violence, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are at the center of all efforts to implement the 231 Calls for Justice, the National Action Plan on MMIWG2S+, and the Federal Pathway.

Website: https://familysurvivorscircle.ca