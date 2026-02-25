TScan Therapeutics to Participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a hybrid presentation followed by an analyst-led Q&A session at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference being held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidate is in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 heme trial). The Company has developed multiple TCR-T therapy candidates for solid tumors and is currently developing methods for in vivo engineering using these candidates. The Company is also applying their target discovery platform to discover novel targets in various T cell-mediated autoimmune disorders.

