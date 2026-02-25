Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in March

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) ("Tonix" or the "Company"), a fully integrated, commercial biotechnology company, today announced that the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March 2026:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference

Company Presentation

Presenter: Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Date: Wednesday March 4, 2026

Place: Boston Marriott Copley Place

Time: 11:10 AM – 11:40 AM ET

Room: MIT, 3rd Floor



Barclays 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

Company Participation

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings, March 10 - 12, at the Loews Miami South Beach Hotel

If you are interested in meeting with Tonix Pharmaceuticals at any of these conferences, please reach out to your respective TD Cowen and Barclays representatives. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.tonixpharma.com/news-events. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a fully-integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on central nervous system (CNS) and immunology treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. TONMYA™ (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets 2.8mg), the Company’s recently approved flagship medicine, is the first new treatment for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. Tonix’s CNS commercial infrastructure supports its marketed products, including its acute migraine products, Zembrace® SymTouch® and Tosymra®. Tonix is maximizing the science behind TONMYA in Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate its potential in major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder. In addition, the company’s CNS portfolio includes TNX-2900, which is Phase 2 ready for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare disease. Tonix is also advancing a pipeline of immunology programs, including monoclonal antibody TNX-4800 for Lyme disease prophylaxis and TNX-1500, a third-generation CD40 ligand inhibitor for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection.

This press release and further information about Tonix can be found at www.tonixpharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including those relating to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the intended use of proceeds from the offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including the ability of the Company to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the offering and the timing thereof, as well as those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on March 18, 2025, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

