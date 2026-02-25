Sagimet Biosciences Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.
- TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA, on March 2, 2026, with a fireside chat at 1:10pm ET (link here).
- Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL, on March 9, 2026, with a fireside chat at 1pm ET (link here).
- The Citizens Life Sciences Conference in Miami, FL, on March 10, 2026, with a fireside chat at 10:45am ET.
The TD Cowen and Leerink fireside chats will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com, with an archived replay available for 90 days following the live event.
About Sagimet Biosciences
Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel FASN inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in conditions resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Denifanstat, an oral, once-daily pill, met all primary endpoints in its Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 clinical trial in MASH as well as all primary and secondary endpoints in Sagimet’s license partner for China’s Phase 3 clinical trial in moderate-to-severe acne. A combination of denifanstat and resmetirom is currently being tested in a Phase 1 PK clinical trial and is planned to be developed for cirrhotic patients living with F4-stage MASH. TVB-3567, a second oral FASN inhibitor which is planned to be developed for acne, is currently being tested in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.
