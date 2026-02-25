Sagimet Biosciences Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA, on March 2, 2026, with a fireside chat at 1:10pm ET (link here).

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL, on March 9, 2026, with a fireside chat at 1pm ET (link here).

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference in Miami, FL, on March 10, 2026, with a fireside chat at 10:45am ET.



The TD Cowen and Leerink fireside chats will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com, with an archived replay available for 90 days following the live event.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel FASN inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in conditions resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Denifanstat, an oral, once-daily pill, met all primary endpoints in its Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 clinical trial in MASH as well as all primary and secondary endpoints in Sagimet’s license partner for China’s Phase 3 clinical trial in moderate-to-severe acne. A combination of denifanstat and resmetirom is currently being tested in a Phase 1 PK clinical trial and is planned to be developed for cirrhotic patients living with F4-stage MASH. TVB-3567, a second oral FASN inhibitor which is planned to be developed for acne, is currently being tested in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

