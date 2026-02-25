Gray Media To Launch New Daily Program Aging Untold

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media today announced the launch of Aging Untold, a new 30-minute program designed to provide solutions and hope for the growing population of aging adults and their families across America. The unscripted conversation-style show will debut on Monday, March 2 and air weekdays on Gray stations reaching approximately 35% of U.S. television households. Full episodes of Aging Untold will also be available on all Gray streaming platforms.

Aging Untold will feature four respected aging experts who will explore the complexities of growing older, offering practical answers in a one-of-a-kind new show. The program aims to address the significant and growing need for information and guidance on aging, impacting all generations.

“At Gray, we’re all about bringing unique programming to our communities that offers honest answers for everyone – whether you’re a senior, an adult child of an aging parent, or simply someone who cares about someone in their golden years,” said Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Aging Untold truly shows this commitment with valuable insights and support for navigating the aging process.”

The program’s hosts bring a wealth of experience and expertise:

Sam Cradduck is a nationally recognized expert in aging and senior care, founder of More Than Heart, and author of A Bend in the Road . She brings decades of leadership in senior living and home care, inspiring caregivers, families, and older adults with dignity-centered guidance.

is a nationally recognized expert in aging and senior care, founder of More Than Heart, and author of . She brings decades of leadership in senior living and home care, inspiring caregivers, families, and older adults with dignity-centered guidance. Amy Cameron O‘Rourke has over 40 years in aging services as a care manager and administrator. She is the author of The Fragile Years , a guide for caregivers, and founded The Aging Expert in 1999. Amy is a national speaker featured in Consumer Reports, U.S. News & World Report, AARP, and The Hill.

has over 40 years in aging services as a care manager and administrator. She is the author of , a guide for caregivers, and founded The Aging Expert in 1999. Amy is a national speaker featured in Consumer Reports, U.S. News & World Report, AARP, and The Hill. Katherine Ambrose is a lifelong leader in real estate, specializing in aging transitions. She is the founder of the Senior Home Coach™ movement and Empowered Senior nonprofit. Katherine is also the host and producer of PBS Kansas’ Empowering Seniors and co-creator of Ageless Enthusiasm.

is a lifelong leader in real estate, specializing in aging transitions. She is the founder of the Senior Home Coach™ movement and Empowered Senior nonprofit. Katherine is also the host and producer of PBS Kansas’ and co-creator of Ageless Enthusiasm. Rhea Rogers, MD, a Board-Certified OB/GYN and founder of Medical Innovative Solutions (MISBIW), is a survivor of Stage 3 breast cancer and now a champion of functional medicine, specializing in hormone optimization, metabolic healing, autoimmune care, and longevity medicine. She is also a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and former Chief of OB/GYN at William Beaumont Hospital.

“I am incredibly excited to work with this talented team of experts,” said Executive Producer Kashira Alexander. “Their combined knowledge and compassionate approach will undoubtedly help our viewers understand and embrace the journey of aging with dignity and confidence.”

For local listings, visit aginguntold.com.

About Gray Media:

We are a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 114 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 97 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 113 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

