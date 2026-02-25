Istios Health Expands into Virtual Nephrology Care, Announces Strategic Partnership with Penn Highlands Healthcare

PHOENIX, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istios Health, a technology-enabled specialty physician network providing high-quality virtual specialty coverage to hospitals nationwide, today announced a partnership with Penn Highlands Healthcare, expanding Istios Health’s services to include comprehensive virtual nephrology care for patients across the system.

This strategic partnership marks Istios Health’s commitment to supporting nephrology coverage, a critically important specialty facing significant national workforce shortages. As hospitals across the country struggle to recruit and retain nephrologists, many communities face increasing gaps in care for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD), acute kidney injury (AKI), hypertension, electrolyte disorders, and end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Through this collaboration, Istios Health will deploy its integrated network of community-based private practice nephrologists to provide virtual inpatient nephrology consultative coverage across Penn Highlands hospitals. Leveraging its proven tele-specialty care infrastructure, successfully utilized for years in infectious disease coverage, Istios enables hospitals to access highly experienced specialists without geographic limitations, ensuring continuity of care and rapid specialist response times.

Istios Health’s model differs from traditional staffing approaches by partnering directly with independent specialty physician practices, integrating them into a scalable virtual care platform while preserving physician autonomy and quality standards. This approach allows hospitals to maintain consistent access to trusted, board-certified nephrologists who are actively engaged in community-based practice.

“We are honored to partner with Penn Highlands Healthcare as we expand Istios Health into virtual nephrology care,” said Nick Carlucci, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Istios Health. “The national shortage of nephrologists is accelerating, and hospitals urgently need innovative, sustainable solutions to ensure patients with kidney disease receive timely, expert care. By leveraging our growing network of highly skilled, community-based private practice nephrologists, we are building a scalable platform that strengthens hospital systems, supports local providers, and expands access to specialty care nationwide. This partnership represents an important step in our broader vision to modernize how hospitals secure critical specialty coverage.”

Dr. Ross Betts, of the Coordinated Kidney Care Group (CKCG) and Dr. Mathew Pesacreta, of Teredesai, McCann & Associates (TMA) form the foundational practice partners to deliver services to Penn Highlands Healthcare, both emphasized the clinical significance of the collaboration.

“We are honored to support the Penn Highlands system and its patients through this partnership,” said Dr. Betts. “Our physicians are deeply committed to delivering thoughtful, comprehensive kidney care, and through Istios Health’s virtual platform, we are able to extend that expertise across the health system.”

“We highly value our collaboration with the Penn Highlands providers and executive team, and we look forward to working together to ensure patients receive consistent, high-quality nephrology care regardless of location,” Echoed Dr. Pesacreta.

Penn Highlands Healthcare, a nine-hospital health system serving communities across Pennsylvania, views the partnership as a forward-looking solution to workforce shortages while maintaining its high clinical standards.

“Ensuring access to specialty care is essential to fulfilling our mission,” said Trina Johnson, DO, MBA, System Chief Medical Officer of Penn Highlands Healthcare. “Partnering with Istios Health provides our hospitals with access to a network of community-based private practice nephrologists who share our commitment to quality and patient-centered care. Their expertise allows us to support both our providers and our patients with consistent, trusted physicians who integrate seamlessly into our clinical teams.”

The launch of virtual nephrology services at Penn Highlands Healthcare represents the first step in Istios Health’s nationwide nephrology expansion initiative. By leveraging its scalable telehealth infrastructure and established relationships with specialty private practice groups, Istios aims to deliver reliable inpatient nephrology coverage to hospitals across the United States that are facing growing demand and limited specialist supply.

About Istios Health

Istios Health is a technology-enabled specialty care platform that partners with independent private practice physician groups to deliver high-quality virtual coverage to hospitals nationwide. Through its scalable telehealth infrastructure, Istios provides hospitals with consistent access to board-certified specialists who integrate seamlessly with local clinical teams to close critical workforce gaps and enhance patient outcomes. Istios further empowers its network of specialty practices to conduct clinical research directly at the point of care. By combining telehealth, clinical infrastructure, and real-world data capabilities, Istios supports life science partners, accelerates drug development, and expands patient access to innovative therapies across specialty medicine.

About Penn Highlands Healthcare

Penn Highlands Healthcare is a nine-hospital integrated health system serving communities across northwestern, central, and southwestern Pennsylvania. Established in 2011, the system includes Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Penn Highlands Tyrone, and Penn Highlands State College. Penn Highlands DuBois is home to a Level II Trauma Center, providing advanced emergency and trauma services to patients throughout Central Northwestern Pennsylvania. The health system delivers a full range of inpatient, outpatient, surgical, emergency, and specialty care services, with a continued commitment to quality, safety, and community-centered healthcare.

