Ovid Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule medicines to treat brain disorders and symptoms caused by excess neural excitability, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference – Wednesday, February 25th at 11:20 am ET

46 th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference – Wednesday, March 4 th at 9:50 am ET

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2026 – Wednesday, March 11th at 3:00 pm ET





A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing small molecule medicines for brain conditions and symptoms caused by excess neural excitability. Ovid is advancing a pipeline of novel targeted small molecule candidates that modulate the intrinsic and extrinsic factors involved in neuronal hyperexcitability causative of multiple neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ovid is developing: OV329, a next-generation GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, as a potential therapy for treatment-resistant seizures and other undisclosed indications; and is developing OV4071 and other candidates within a library of compounds that directly activate the KCC2 transporter for multiple CNS disorders. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

