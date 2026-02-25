Coppernico Completes Gravity and Magnetic Surveys and Refines Large Skarn-Porphyry Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) (“Coppernico” or the “Company”), is pleased to report initial results from the recently completed gravity, magnetic, and high-resolution photogrammetry surveys covering the area between Antapampa and Tipicancha at its Sombrero Project in Peru (Figure 1). These high-resolution datasets significantly increase confidence in subsurface geological interpretation and refine the three-dimensional (“3D”) architecture and structural controls of several large-scale skarn and porphyry targets. The Company is now integrating these results into a multi-target drill program planned for 2026 through 2027.

Highlights:

Datasets from the new gravity and magnetic surveys significantly improve definition of multiple large-scale skarn and porphyry systems beneath cover, and more specifically, better define key targets, including: Fierrazo : Magnetite-rich skarn body extending approximately 700 metres (“m”) under cover, with only approximately 200 m strike length historically drilled; Nioc : Skarn-porphyry system measuring more than 1.5 kilometres (“km”) long with coincident magnetic, gravity and chargeability anomalies; completely untested by drilling; Tipicancha : Lithocap environment supported by well-defined magnetic low data and strong structural controls, with a large alteration footprint of at least 1.5 km signaling porphyry potential.

Datasets materially enhance targeting confidence by filtering and focusing drill testing within the existing systems, positioning Coppernico to focus its next phase of drilling, planned for 2026 through 2027, subject to additional financing, on the most prospective portions of multiple major skarn-porphyry areas.

Entering 2026 with technical momentum, advancing permits, and strong community alignment to support a multi-target discovery-focused drill campaign.





Figure 1: Extents of magnetic, photogrammetry, gravity and IP surveys at the Sombrero Project.

Ivan Bebek, Chair and CEO of Coppernico Metals, commented, “The new gravity and magnetic datasets represent a major advancement in our understanding of the geology between Antapampa and Tipicancha, and have highlighted several large-scale targets that remain untested. With this technical foundation in place, Coppernico is now strongly positioned to launch a comprehensive, multi-target drill program that could deliver several opportunities for a transformational discovery.

In parallel, we have made meaningful progress with our key community partnerships in the region and are advancing permitting and technical targeting across the broader Sombrero land position. Our long-term vision is to extend the highly endowed Andahuaylas–Yauri belt which hosts multiple significant operating mines approximately 200 kilometres to the east, by potentially unlocking multiple new high-grade copper-gold discoveries as the outlook for copper prices continues to strengthen.”

2026 Exploration Program Targeting Discovery at Sombrero

The refinement gained from these new geophysical datasets provides the Company with increased technical confidence and a clearer framework for drill targeting, enabling a more focused and capital-efficient approach to testing this large and complex system.

With a strengthened exploration pipeline, expanding community partnerships, and active drill permitting over multiple target areas within the Sombrero district, the Company is positioned to execute its first full-scale, high-impact, discovery-focused drill program, with multiple large and high priority targets advancing simultaneously.

New Geophysical Data Improves Target Definition

The recently completed surveys provide greatly improved data resolution across several key target areas. This new work includes:

Magnetics: Enhanced detection of magnetite-rich skarn fronts, feeder dykes, structures and demagnetized porphyry centers.

Enhanced detection of magnetite-rich skarn fronts, feeder dykes, structures and demagnetized porphyry centers. Gravity: Clear density contrasts distinguishing limestone, intrusive centers, and dense skarn alteration.

Clear density contrasts distinguishing limestone, intrusive centers, and dense skarn alteration. Photogrammetry: High-resolution topography supporting refined structural and lithologic interpretation.



Integration of these datasets is being used to update 3D geological modeling and to improve confidence in drill targeting beneath post-mineral cover by mapping key structural corridors and the 3D architecture of the mineralized systems (Figure 2). This integrated approach is particularly important in a district of Sombrero’s scale, where multiple intrusive and skarn centers may coexist and mineralization may be vertically and laterally zoned.





Figure 2: 3D inversions of gravity, magnetic, and chargeability (IP) datasets filtered to highlight anomalous values (gravity >2.71 g/cm³, magnetics >0.1 SI, and chargeability >20 mv/V). Areas where these anomalies overlap represent priority zones of exploration interest. The inversions also refine the 3D geological architecture of the system, improving subsurface interpretation and guiding drill targeting.

Dataset Interpretation of High-Priority Targets

Recent interpretation has highlighted several priority targets between Antapampa and Tipicancha having scale and geological characteristics that are consistent with significant porphyry-skarn systems:

Chumpi and Corrales (within Ccascabamba) | Covered, mixed sulphide-magnetite skarn target

This area is nearly 100% covered by shallow volcanic rock. The new geophysical data defines an elongated northeast-trending magnetic anomaly overlapping and on the margin of a very large gravity anomaly with similar orientation. Intermixed within this area are zones of elevated chargeability. This is an extensive target zone which likely represents a strongly skarn altered and potentially mineralized (magnetite +/- sulphides) contact zone consistent with mixed sulphide-magnetite skarn (Figure 3).





Figure 3: Nioc and Ccascabamba geophysical results: Side by side magnetics, gravity and chargeability maps showing DIA and SD drill permits, previous drill holes, and select trenching results.

Fierrazo (within Ccascabamba) | Brownfield magnetite-rich skarn target with historical drill holes

Fierrazo represents a brownfield skarn target and will be an early focus of the upcoming 2026/2027 drill program. The new data supports an approximately 700 m long magnetite-rich skarn body extending to depth, with only 200 m of strike length historically drilled (Figure 4). The system extends along a clear intrusive–limestone contact and is open along strike and at depth. An initial drill program of approximately 2,500 m is planned, with the potential to expand to over 5,000 m based on results.





Figure 4: Geologic map and cross-section of Fierrazo including planned drill holes, and outline of gravity feature and chargeability feature at approximately 3,800 m elevation.

Nioc | Second major skarn/porphyry system

Surface mapping and robust channel sampling combined with elevated chargeability had already identified Nioc as another priority drill target. The new magnetic and gravity data further refine this target, with extensive (more than 1.5 km) zones of elevated gravity and magnetic features overlapping the elevated chargeability (Figures 2 and 3). These geophysical characteristics are suggestive of a dense, magnetite-rich skarn system with associated disseminated sulphide mineralization. Nioc is a priority target with potential for a large-scale mineralized skarn system that is completely untested by drilling. The company is in the advanced process of pursuing a community access agreement which will be followed by permit applications for drilling once achieved.

Tipicancha | Lithocap/porphyry target

The magnetic survey outlines a well-defined low-magnetic corridor that correlates with mapped altered andesitic volcanics. This “quiet” magnetic signature is characteristic of lithocap environments, where intense hydrothermal alteration destroys magnetic minerals. Structural analysis has identified ENE–WSW corridors and NNE–SSW intersections that appear to have focused mineralizing fluids (Figure 5). An initial 2,000 m drill program has been designed to establish subsurface geometry and vectoring within this large hydrothermal system.





Figure 5: Tipicancha lithocap alteration, magnetic low and recently mapped structures.

Table 1: Characteristics of Key Sombrero Targets1

Target Deposit Style (Interpretation) Key Features Geophysical Signature Planned Drilling (2026/2027) Fierrazo Magnetite rich skarn ~700 m long gravity feature on margin of larger dense body; ~200 m historically drilled; open in all directions Strong gravity and magnetic high—classic magnetite skarn response Part of Huancasancos EIA-Sd permit

(~2,500 m initial program; potential expansion to 5,000+ m) Chumpi - Corrales Mixed magnetite sulphide- skarn + porphyry 3.5 km broad skarn system with multiple structural corridors; largely undrilled Moderate–high magnetics and gravity, locally elevated chargeability (IP) Within existing DIA permit and expanded EIA-Sd permit (meterage TBD) Nioc Mixed magnetite sulphide-skarn system + porphyry > 1.5 km skarn system with magnetite rich copper mineralization on surface, multiphase intrusive center Overlapping, strong magnetic, gravity and chargeability anomalies Drilling as part of second community agreement and separate permit

(meterage TBD) Tipicancha Lithocap / porphyry environment > 1.5 km lithocap altering andesitic volcanics; strong structural control Pronounced magnetic low matching mapping alteration Part of Huancasancos EIA-Sd permit

(~2,000 m initial program) Antapampa Mixed magnetite sulphide-skarn + porphyry ~1 km skarn/intrusive complex. Magnetite and sulphide skarn on surface Southern and eastern portion of target show elevated gravity and magnetic Drilling as part of second community agreement and separate permit

(meterage TBD)

1. High-level geologic and geophysical characteristics of priority targets for 2026/2027 drill program.

Tim Kingsley, VP Exploration of Coppernico Metals, commented, “We are very pleased with the outcome of the surveys. Initial results are being used to provide clearer definition of these significant, multi-kilometre-scale skarn and porphyry targets which remain mostly untested by drilling.

The initial 20 holes from our inaugural Phase 1 drill program provided critical subsurface perspective, enabling us to calibrate and prioritize the appropriate technical studies to target within the largely covered skarn and porphyry systems. With the addition of these new gravity, magnetic and photogrammetry datasets, we now have a much stronger technical framework to prioritize drill locations and focus on the most prospective portions of each system within Sombrero.

The Sombrero Project is large and geologically complex, with extensive yet shallow volcanic and post-mineral cover obscuring much of the underlying mineral systems. Individual mineralizing centers such as the Nioc, Ccascabamba, and Tipicancha targets represent broad systems that will require systematic vectoring to mineralization, which may occur in multiple locations and at multiple depths within each target.”

Permitting Update

The Company has active drill permits at Ccascabamba and is currently finalizing the previously submitted EIA-Sd drill permit to expand the permitted drill area to include Fierrazo, Tipicancha, and Chumpi. The Company is also advancing additional multi-community agreements and once established, will pursue further drill permits across the district-scale Sombrero land package.

Coppernico is entering 2026 with growing technical confidence, advancing permitting, and strong community alignment, positioning the Company to systematically test multiple large-scale skarn and porphyry centers across Sombrero.

Coppernico at PDAC 2026

Coppernico will participate in several events during the upcoming 2026 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) Convention in Toronto. Management will be available to meet with investors and industry participants throughout the week.

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

February 26-27, 2026

Omni King Edward Hotel - 37 King Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1E9

Corporate Presentation

Date: Thursday, February 26 at 10:20 a.m.

Location: Kensington Presentation Room



Conference details: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/

PDAC 2026

March 1-4, 2026

Metro Toronto Convention Centre - Bremner Blvd 222, Toronto, ON

Sustainability and Capital Markets Program

CEO Ivan Bebek will participate in the session titled “The Business of Sustainability: Financing Mining’s Next Chapter” as part of the Sustainability and Capital Markets Program. Mr. Bebek will outline how Coppernico has integrated the AGROIDEAS social development framework into the Sombrero Project strategy in Peru, highlighting how proactive community partnership and structured government collaboration contribute to risk mitigation, project advancement, and long-term value creation within the Company’s ESG framework.



Date: Monday, March 2 at 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Location: Room 714, Trade Show South, Level 700

Session details: https://pdac.ca/convention-2026/programming-2026/sustainability-program-2026/the-business-of-sustainability-financing-minings-next-chapter-2026

Exhibition Booth #2413B

Date: Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Location: Booth #2413, Investors Exchange, Trade Show South



Exhibitor Spotlight Presentation

Date: Wednesday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Location: Northern Lights Learning Hub, Trade Show North, Level 300

Presentation details: https://pdac.ca/convention-2026/programming-2026/exhibitor-spotlight-2026/coppernico-metals-exploring-for-major-copper-and-gold-mines-2026



Presentation materials, where available, will be posted on the Company’s website and shared via its official social media channels. Investors are encouraged to attend in person.

Registration information for PDAC 2026 is available at: https://pdac.ca/convention-2026/attending-2026/registration-2026/fees-and-pass-info-2026/

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, M.Sc., CPG, Coppernico’s Vice President of Exploration, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Kingsley supervised the sampling program and verified the data disclosed herein.

Quality Control

Channel samples were typically between 1 and 2 metres in length; however, sample lengths could be reduced to as little as 0.5 metres where lithological or significant mineralogical changes were observed, in order to accurately reflect the apparent width of mineralization. Analytical samples were collected by cutting a continuous channel into bedrock with a portable rock saw. Individual samples weighed between 3 and 7 kilograms. Samples were collected in plastic bags, given a unique reference number and sent to the ALS Laboratories in Lima, Peru for preparation and analysis. Preparation included crushing the sample to 90% < 2 mm and pulverizing 1,000 g of crushed material to better than 95% < 106 microns. All samples are assayed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23) and multi-element using a four-acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where MS61 results were greater than or near 10,000 ppm Cu, or 10,000 ppm Zn, assays were repeated using an ore-grade four-acid digest method (Cu-OG62). QA/QC programs for 2025 channel samples included internal standard samples, blanks, and duplicates, lab duplicates, lab standards, and laboratory blanks indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

Chair & CEO

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of large-scale high-grade copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company’s management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper and gold explorer, and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 56,400 hectares (564 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-renowned Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company’s NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project.

Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “COPR”, trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol “CPPMF” and is quoted over the counter by certain dealers in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “9I3”. More information about Coppernico can be found on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

