ODDITY Tech Reports Record Full Year 2025 Results

  • Fourth quarter net revenue of $153 million, up 24% year-over-year
  • Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $13 million
  • Fourth quarter net income of $6 million and fourth quarter adjusted net income of $12 million
  • Full year net revenue of $810 million, up 25% year-over-year
  • Full year adjusted EBITDA of $163 million
  • Full year net operating cash flow of $88 million and free cash flow of $84 million

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“ODDITY delivered strong fourth quarter results to cap off a record breaking 2025, once again exceeding our guidance across revenue, profit, and earnings per share like we did in the past 11 consecutive quarters since going public,” said Oran Holtzman, ODDITY co-founder and CEO. “The strength of our business, reflected in strong sales from repeat customers, allowed us to deliver excellent financial results, with double digit revenue growth from both IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. We also continued to invest in our future growth drivers, including a successful launch of our 3rd brand METHODIQ during the fourth quarter with strong early signs.”

“However, we experienced a dislocation in our account with our largest advertising partner that we believe was driven by algorithm changes which diverted us to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs. This is resulting in significant increases in new user acquisition costs that are not correlated with the market or our historical experience. We believe we recently identified the root cause of the problem and have already implemented significant actions that we hope will drive meaningful progress in Q2 and return our acquisition costs to normal levels in Q3 or Q4,” Holtzman continued. “Despite this headwind, there is no change to strategy or long-term growth focus. The underlying metrics of our business, including net revenue repeat rates as a key indicator of customer demand, remain very strong.”

ODDITY achieved key objectives during the fourth quarter, which include:

  • Exceeding financial guidance across all metrics for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.
  • A successful launch of METHODIQ.
  • Ongoing development and expansion of the ODDITY LABS molecule discovery platform.
  • A strong cash position on our balance sheet, including cash, cash equivalents and investments of $776 million. In January of 2026 we amended our credit agreements to secure credit facilities for a total of $350 million.

“We are pleased with our financial results for the fourth quarter, which beat our guidance on revenue, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS,” said Lindsay Drucker Mann, ODDITY Global CFO. “Given the dislocation we are experiencing in acquisition costs, we expect first quarter 2026 revenue to decline approximately 30% year-over-year, but we hope to see material improvement in the second half of 2026. We plan to issue our financial outlook for FY 2026 in the next few months when we have more visibility.”

Share Buyback Program

ODDITY believes repurchasing its stock is attractive at recent share prices and intends to opportunistically return cash to shareholders through share buybacks. $103 million remains on its previously announced $150 million repurchase authorization, which expires June 30, 2027.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights1:

Results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 are presented below in comparison to the same period in the prior year:

  • Net revenue was $153 million compared to $124 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 24% year-over-year increase.
  • Gross profit was $108 million compared to $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 20% year-over-year increase. Gross margin was 70.5%, decreasing by 220 bps compared to gross margin of 72.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net income was $6 million compared to $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income margin was 3.9% compared to 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted net income was $12 million compared to $12 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 3.6% year-over-year increase. Adjusted net income margin was 8.1% compared to 9.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $13 million compared to $15 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 17% year-over-year decrease. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.2%, decreasing by 410 bps compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Diluted EPS were $0.10 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $0.09 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS were $0.20 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits and marketable securities were $776 million.

The table below sets forth our actual results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and the low and high end of our guidance range regarding our results for the fourth quarter of 2025 as issued on November 19, 2025.

 Three months ended December 31, 2025
 Actual
Results		Guidance
Low End 		Guidance
High End
Net Revenue$153 million$149 million$152 million
Gross Margin 70.5%  69.0%  69.0% 
Adjusted EBITDA$13 million$10 million$12 million
Adjusted Diluted EPS$0.20 $0.11 $0.13 


Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights1:

The table below sets forth our actual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the low and high end of our guidance range regarding our results for 2025 as issued on November 19, 2025.

 Year ended December 31, 2025
 Actual
Results		Guidance
Low End		Guidance
High End
Net Revenue$810 million$806 million$809 million
Gross Margin 72.7%  72.5%  72.5% 
Adjusted EBITDA$163 million$161 million$163 million
Adjusted Diluted EPS$2.21 $2.10 $2.12 

1 Financial results have been rounded to the nearest million, unless indicated otherwise.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the sections titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” below for more information regarding ODDITY’s use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. ODDITY has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted EPS outlook to the corresponding net income and diluted EPS GAAP measures, because the quantification of certain items included in the calculation of GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS cannot be calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. ODDITY is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable reconciling items, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

The financial outlook figures presented above are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of assumptions and estimates. Actual results may differ materially from ODDITY’s financial outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, ODDITY has included the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow. ODDITY believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors to help evaluate ODDITY’s business, measure its performance, identify trends, prepare financial projections and make business decisions.

ODDITY defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income before financial income, net, taxes on income, and depreciation and amortization as further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items. “Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. ODDITY believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. By excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core operating results, ODDITY believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and interest income, which can vary substantially from company to company depending on their financing and capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired.

ODDITY defines “Adjusted net income” as net income adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation, non-recurring items, one-time tax gains/losses and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and “Adjusted net income margin” as Adjusted net income divided by net revenue. In addition, ODDITY defines “Adjusted diluted earnings per share” as Adjusted net income divided by diluted shares outstanding. ODDITY believes the presentations of Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, ODDITY believes these measures are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because they exclude the impact of items that are outside the control of management or not reflective of our ongoing operations and performance.

ODDITY defines “free cash flow” as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.

ODDITY’s non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, its financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included with the financial tables at the end of this release under the heading “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “shall,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “seek,” or similar words. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including ODDITY’s business strategy, market opportunity, ability to deliver superior products and experiences, ability to remedy the dislocation in our customer acquisition costs, potential long-term success and ODDITY’s outlook for the first quarter of 2026 and the full year ending December 31, 2026. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: our ability to maintain the value of our brands; our ability to anticipate and respond to market trends and changes in consumer preferences; our ability to cost-effectively attract new customers (including by responding effectively to changes to algorithm-based bidding systems on key advertising platforms), retain existing customers and maintain or increase sales to those customers; our ability to maintain a strong base of engaged customers and content creators; the loss of suppliers or shortages or disruptions in the supply of raw materials or finished products; our ability to accurately forecast customer demand, manage our inventory, and plan for future expenses; our future rate of growth; competition; the fluctuating cost of raw materials; the illegal distribution and sale by third parties of counterfeit versions of our products or the unauthorized diversion by third parties of our products; changes in, or disruptions to, our shipping arrangements; our ability to manage our growth effectively; a general economic downturn or sudden disruption in business conditions; our ability to successfully introduce and effectively market new brands, or develop and introduce new, innovative, and updated products; foreign currency fluctuations; product returns; our ability to execute on our business strategy; our ability to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction; our ability to comply with and adapt to changes in laws and regulatory requirements applicable to our business, including with respect to regulation of the internet and e-commerce, evolving AI-technology related laws, tax laws, the anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money laundering, and terror finance and economic sanctions laws and regulations, consumer protection laws, and data privacy and security laws; failure of our products to comply with quality standards and risks related to product liability claims; trade restrictions; existing and potential tariffs; any data breach or other security incident of our information technology systems, or those of our third-party service providers or cyberattacks; risks related to online transactions and payment methods; any failure to obtain, maintain, protect, defend, or enforce our intellectual property rights; conditions in Israel and the Middle East generally, including as a result of geopolitical conflict; the concentration of our voting power as a result of our dual class structure; our status as a foreign private issuer; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

About ODDITY:

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 68 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE, SpoiledChild and METHODIQ. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

ODDITY TECH LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollar in thousands (except per share data)
         
  Three months ended
 Year ended
  December 31,
 December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
  (Unaudited)
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
         
Net revenue $152,726  $123,640  $809,844  $647,040 
         
Cost of revenue  45,106   33,753   221,138   178,718 
         
Gross profit  107,620   89,887   588,706   468,322 
         
Selling, general and administrative  105,969   85,844   469,936   352,722 
         
Operating income  1,651   4,043   118,770   115,600 
         
Financial income, net  (5,595)  (2,629)  (16,935)  (12,306)
         
Income before taxes on income  7,246   6,672   135,705   127,906 
         
Taxes on income  1,362   1,374   24,960   26,415 
         
Net income $5,884  $5,298  $110,745  $101,491 
         
Weighted-average number of shares – basic  57,490   56,453   56,918   57,352 
         
Weighted-average number of shares – diluted  61,219   60,679   61,639   61,773 
         
Basic earnings per share $0.10  $0.10  $1.95  $1.77 
         
Diluted earnings per share $0.10  $0.09  $1.80  $1.64 
         


ODDITY TECH LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollar in thousands
     
     
  December 31, December 31,
   2025  2024
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
ASSETS    
     
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $402,209 $50,340
Short-term deposits  -  48,000
Marketable securities  11,170  1,880
Trade receivables  16,902  9,188
Inventories  135,181  99,810
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  36,336  14,151
     
Total current assets  601,798  223,369
     
LONG-TERM ASSETS:    
Marketable securities  362,571  68,831
Property, plant and equipment, net  10,864  9,817
Deferred tax asset, net  27,693  8,786
Intangible assets, net  43,582  36,458
Goodwill  64,904  64,904
Operating lease right-of-use assets  22,311  23,567
Other assets  4,069  3,150
     
Total long-term assets  535,994  215,513
     
Total assets $1,137,792 $438,882
     


ODDITY TECH LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollar in thousands
     
     
  December 31, December 31,
   2025  2024
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Trade payables $75,957 $79,130
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses  32,869  38,566
Operating lease liabilities, current  6,002  7,106
     
Total current liabilities  114,828  124,802
     
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  17,463  15,604
Exchangeable Note  584,368  -
Other long-term liabilities  24,638  16,172
     
Total liabilities  741,297  156,578
     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:    
Class A Ordinary shares  15  14
Class B Ordinary shares  3  3
Additional paid-in capital  77,570  76,912
Accumulated other comprehensive income  4,892  2,106
Retained earnings  314,015  203,269
     
Total shareholders' equity  396,495  282,304
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,137,792 $438,882
     


ODDITY TECH LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollar in thousands
  Year ended
  December 31,
   2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities: (Unaudited) (Audited)
Net income $110,745  $101,491 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  10,687   9,827 
Share-based compensation  33,891   25,022 
Deferred income taxes  (4,265)  (4,350)
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables  (7,715)  728 
Increase in prepaid expenses and other receivables  (18,169)  (1,857)
Increase in inventories  (35,370)  (15,704)
(Decrease) increase in trade payables  (3,173)  23,248 
(Decrease) Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities  (1,688)  2 
Change in operating lease right-of-use assets  7,938   6,300 
Change in operating lease liability  (5,776)  (5,712)
Other  476   (1,231)
     
Net cash provided by operating activities $87,581  $137,764 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (3,936)  (3,270)
Capitalization of software development costs  (11,459)  (4,733)
Investment in marketable securities, net  (298,912)  (18,494)
Maturities of short-term deposits  48,000   30,000 
Other investing activities  (941)  (2,151)
     
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (267,248)  1,352 
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds from issuance of exchangeable notes, net of issuance costs  582,456   - 
Purchase of capped calls  (63,350)  - 
Proceeds from exercise of options  12,242   19,009 
Repurchase of Class A Ordinary shares  -   (147,283)
Other financing activities  -   975 
     
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  531,348   (127,299)
     
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents  251   (236)
     
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  351,932   11,581 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period  50,347   38,766 
     
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $402,279  $50,347 
     



ODDITY TECH LTD.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
U.S. dollar in thousands (except per share data)
        
 Three months ended
 Year ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited)
 (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA       
Net Income$5,884  $5,298  $110,745  $101,491 
Financial income, net (5,595)  (2,629)  (16,935)  (12,306)
Taxes on Income 1,362   1,374   24,960   26,415 
Depreciation and amortization 2,706   2,663   10,687   9,827 
Share-based compensation 8,157   8,460   33,891   25,022 
Adjusted EBITDA$12,514  $15,166  $163,348  $150,449 
        


        
Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income       
Net Income$5,884  $5,298  $110,745  $101,491 
Share-based compensation 8,157   8,460   33,891   25,022 
Tax adjustments1 (1,603)  (1,747)  (8,341)  (5,168)
Adjusted Net Income$12,438  $12,011  $136,295  $121,345 
        
        
Diluted earnings per share$0.10  $0.09  $1.80  $1.64 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$0.20  $0.20  $2.21  $1.96 
        
        
(1) Represents the tax impact of (a) the reconciling items above and (b) other discrete tax items.  


Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow 
 Year ended
 December 31,
  2025   2024 
 (Unaudited)
Net operating cash flow$87,581  $137,764 
Purchase of property and equipment (3,936)  (3,270)
Free cash flow$83,645   $134,494  
    


ODDITY TECH LTD.
Supplemental Financial Information
U.S. dollar in thousands
    
Cash, cash equivalents, and investments  
 December 31, December 31,
  2025  2024
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
    
Cash and cash equivalents$402,209 $50,340
Short-term deposits and restricted cash 70  48,007
Marketable securities 373,741  70,711
Total cash and investments$776,020  $169,058
    


         
Net revenue by sales channel         
  Three months ended
 Year ended
  December 31,
 December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
   (Unaudited)
  (Unaudited)
Online direct-to-consumer $145,409  $116,942  $782,081  $612,179 
Percent of net revenue        
   95%   95%   97%   95% 
         
Other (Israel retail, marketing affiliates) $7,317  $6,698  $27,763  $34,861 
Percent of net revenue        
   5%   5%   3%   5% 
Net Revenue  $152,726   $123,640   $809,844   $647,040  
         
         
Note: ODDITY does not sell to resellers or distributors. Online direct-to-consumer revenues are generated directly by ODDITY through its online platform only (i.e., ILMAKIAGE.com, SpoiledChild.com, and METHODIQ.com). All revenue in Israel, including revenue generated in stores, online, and from beauty academies, is included in Other.
         




