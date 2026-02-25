Food Enzymes (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases, Nucleases) Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases, & Nucleases), Application (Food & Beverages), Source (Microorganisms, Animals, & Plants), Formulation, Functional Role, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food enzymes market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 2.98 billion in 2025, projected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The comprehensive insights offered in the report are crucial for market leaders and new entrants in aligning business strategies, understanding competitive landscapes, and capitalizing on emerging trends in the food enzymes market.

This growth is fueled by increasing consumer preference for natural, clean-label, and functional foods. Enhanced food quality, safety, and processing efficiency are key factors promoting market expansion, further driven by technological advancements and regulatory support.

The beverage application segment is set to witness a significant CAGR.

The beverage segment is anticipated to register notable growth, supported by rising beer consumption and continuous innovation. Kirin Holdings' 2023 global report indicates a beer consumption of approximately 187.9 million kiloliters, marking a demand recovery as economies stabilize post-pandemic, reflecting the brewing industry's ongoing relevance. Enzymes enhance brewing efficiency and promote sustainability, with leading producers like IFF capitalizing on demand through innovative launches.

In November 2023, IFF launched BCLEAR, offering robust colloidal stability, energy, water savings, and gluten reduction. September 2024 saw the introduction of DIAZYME NOLO, targeting the NOLO beer market to enhance taste and reduce costs and environmental impact, aligning with evolving consumer preferences and promoting sustainable brewing practices.

The dry formulation segment is expected to sustain robust growth.

Dry enzymes are preferred for their extended shelf life, ease of handling, and compatibility with automated systems in industrial manufacturing. Their stability and reduced contamination risk make them ideal for smart factory integration, especially in bakery and processed food industries, enhancing texture, flavor, and shelf life. Dry enzymes also facilitate cost-effective storage and transport, bolstering their global dominance amid rising demand for sustainable processing solutions.

Europe is projected to hold a significant market share.

Europe is poised to dominate the global food enzymes market due to its advanced food processing industry and strong regulatory framework, driven by a robust biotechnology ecosystem and innovative enzyme manufacturers. BRAIN Biotech AG's expansion, highlighted by the 2025 acquisition of Breatec B.V. and the establishment of an integrated facility near Eindhoven, underscores this trend by focusing on flour and bakery enzyme applications.

By consolidating operations and shifting activities from Buttelborn, Germany, to a centralized European hub, BRAIN Biotech aims to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen customer engagement, reaffirming Europe's strategic role in driving innovation and production in the food enzymes sector.

Key Industry Insights:

In-depth Segmentation: The report categorizes the food enzymes market by type, source, and application, enabling stakeholders to identify high-growth areas and optimize product offerings.

Region-specific Analysis: Focused on regions like Asia Pacific and South America, the report explores regulatory frameworks and investment trends for market expansion.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles of leading participants like Novonesis, IFF, and Kerry Group, covering developments like product launches, mergers, and R&D initiatives.

Accurate Demand Forecasts: Market sizing validated through expert inputs and official data, offering reliable guidance for investment and opportunity assessment.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 415 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Plant-based Foods

Driving Sustainability Through Enzyme Innovation

Use of Enzymes in Various Industries

Rising Global Demand for Clean-Label Ingredients

Restraints

Actions of Enzymes Restricted to Various External Factors

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Manufacturers

High Costs Incurred by SMEs Who Adapt to New Technologies

Opportunities

Demand for Natural Substitutes of Synthetic Chemicals

Innovations in Technologies and a Wide Industry Scope

Development of Enzymes with Longer Shelf Life

Encapsulation to Enhance Shelf Life

Challenges

Excessive Costs of Raw Materials Limiting Enzyme Usage

Concerns Over Quality Used in Food & Beverages

Lack of Transparency in Patent Protection Laws

Case Study Analysis

AI to Discover New and Fast Enzyme Production

AI Optimization for Enzyme Selection

Company Profiles

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Associated British Foods PLC

DSM-Firmenich

Novonesis

Kerry Group PLC

ADM

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Boli Bioproducts

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Lesaffre Corporation

Megazyme Ltd.

Enzyme Development Corporation

Lallemand Inc

K-Genix Group

Biocatalysts

Sunson Industry Group Co. Ltd

Aumgene Biosciences

Creative Enzymes

Xike Enzymes

Ultreze Enzymes

Infinita Biotech Private Limited

Futura Ingredients

Leveking

Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Aumenzymes

