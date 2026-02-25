$3.2+ Bn Heavy Equipment Telematics Markets, 2032 with Samsara, Trimble, Geotab, ORBCOMM, and CalAmp Leading

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy Equipment Telematics Market by Industry (Construction, Mining, Agriculture), Solution (Asset Navigation & Tracking, Fleet Performance, Diagnostics, Maintenance, Fleet Safety), Hardware, Connectivity, Form Factor and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global heavy equipment telematics market is projected to grow from USD 1.33 billion in 2025 to USD 3.21 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.4%

The report will help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall telematics market for heavy off-highway equipment and its subsegments. The report includes a comprehensive market share analysis, supply chain analysis, and a competitive landscape. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Rising fuel costs, equipment failures, and equipment thefts are pushing equipment manufacturers/operators to equip their fleets with telematics. Telematics services help manage fuel efficiency, reduce idle time, and improve the overall performance of heavy off-highway equipment.

Prominent companies include Samsara Inc. (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Geotab Inc. (US), ORBCOMM (US), and CalAmp Corp. (US), which are the leading providers of telematics services for heavy off-highway equipment in the global market.



Equipment maintenance and diagnostics are expected to be the fastest-growing service during the forecast period.



Maintenance and diagnostics are poised to become the fastest-growing telematics service in off-highway equipment, as downtime in industries such as construction and mining directly translates into significant financial losses. Asset monitoring, diagnostics, and maintenance enable operators to identify early signs of failure through sensor-driven data inputs that track fuel efficiency, hydraulics, vibration, oil quality, and payload in real-time. By transmitting this data through the telematics control unit (TCU), fleets can optimize performance, reduce unexpected breakdowns, and extend machine life, ultimately saving operators substantial costs on emergency repairs and lost productivity.



Beyond cost savings, OEMs are embedding diagnostics to strengthen aftermarket parts and service revenues, while rental firms and contractors see predictive insights as crucial data points to maximize fleet utilization. As telematics adoption grows, predictive maintenance will evolve from a simple cost-avoidance tool into a key driver of efficiency, project reliability, and long-term customer loyalty.



Telematics service revenues from existing fleets would be the largest equipment category during the forecast period.



Existing fleets are expected to contribute more to the off-highway telematics market than new sales, primarily due to the vast installed base of machines that still lack advanced connectivity. While OEMs are embedding telematics in new equipment, millions of older units are still in active service. According to company publications, Caterpillar has equipped its telematics services in approximately 1.5 million units, while Komatsu has equipped its services in 0.8 million machines, and JCB has equipped its services in 0.4 million machines.



The remaining existing fleet remains critical for ongoing infrastructure and mining projects, but often operates without asset tracking, utilization insights, or predictive maintenance. Aftermarket telematics solutions, including retrofit kits and plug-and-play devices, are bridging this gap by bringing modern monitoring and analytics to older fleets, helping operators extend asset life, reduce downtime, and improve efficiency without the need to replace entire fleets. This presents existing fleets as the larger opportunity for telematics adoption, particularly in high-growth regions such as the Asia-Pacific.



Europe is projected to be one of the major telematics markets for heavy off-highway equipment.



The growth of heavy equipment telematics in Europe is being driven by a strong presence of leading off-highway OEMs such as Volvo Construction Equipment (Sweden), Liebherr (Germany), JCB (UK), and CNH Industrial (Italy), many of which already integrate telematics into their machines as standard.

Alongside them, key telematics providers such as Trackunit Corporation (Denmark), Actia Group (France), and Trimble (US) are expanding their partnerships with equipment manufacturers to deliver advanced fleet monitoring, predictive maintenance, and safety solutions. In May 2025, CNH Industrial announced an agreement with Starlink (US) to offer satellite connectivity for its brands (Case IH, New Holland, Steyr), to enhance connectivity in remote rural areas, supporting precision agriculture and connected fleet services.



Moreover, Europe has historically been an early adopter of advanced digital services, with contractors and fleet owners quickly embracing technologies that improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability. As the construction, mining, and agricultural industries in the region push for greater productivity and lower emissions, the adoption of telematics in heavy equipment is expected to continue accelerating. This will be further supported by strict EU regulations, strong connectivity infrastructure, and a customer base that values data-driven fleet management.

The report provides insights into the following points:

Analysis of key drivers (enhanced equipment monitoring, technological advancements), restraints (high initial and recurring investments), opportunities (expansion into emerging markets, increase in mechanized farming and mining operations), and challenges (connectivity issues in remote areas) influencing the growth of the heavy equipment telematics market

Product/service development/innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product & service launches in the heavy equipment telematics market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets (the report analyzes the heavy equipment telematics market across varied regions and business segments)

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the heavy equipment telematics market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players in the heavy equipment telematics market, such as Samsara Inc. (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Geotab Inc. (US), ORBCOMM (US), and CalAmp Corp. (US).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global



Case Study Analysis

Terex Materials Processing Adopted Cloud-based Platform Customized by Orbcomm to Provide Real-Time Data Analytics

Kuchera Partnered with Orbcomm to Implement Solution Combining Satellite and Cellular Connectivity

Teletrac Navman Implemented Advanced Telematics Solutions to Provide Real-Time Data on Equipment Location, Usage, and Health

Construction Fleet in North America Installed Telematics Devices to Monitor Idle Times and Machine Utilization

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Enhanced Equipment Monitoring

Real-Time Monitoring

Integration of IoT Sensors

Geofencing

Technological Advancements

Integration of 5G Connectivity for Faster Data Transmission

Adoption of AI & Machine Learning for Predictive Analytics

Development of Cloud-based Platforms for Scalable Solutions

Restraints

Need for High Initial Investment

Opportunities

Expansion into Emerging Markets

Increasing Adoption of Mechanized Farming and Mining Operations

Challenges

Connectivity Issues in Remote Areas

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Cloud Platforms and Apis

G Connectivity in Off-Highway Equipment

Autonomy Facilitated by Telematics in Off-Highway Equipment

Complementary Technologies

Fleet Analytics for Off-Highway Equipment

Adjacent Technologies

Geofencing for Off-Highway Equipment

Advanced Sensors

Impact of AI on Heavy Equipment Telematics Market

Monetization and Business Models

Subscription Model

Usage-based Charges

Preventive Maintenance Updates

OEM & Dealer Bundling

Hardware for Integrated System Sales

Companies Featured

Samsara Inc.

Calamp Corp.

Trimble Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Actia

Orbcomm

Teletrac Navman US Ltd

Geotab Inc.

Trackunit Corporation

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions B.V.

Caterpillar

Komatsu Ltd.

Deere & Company

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Liebherr

Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd.

Dpl Telematics

Zonar Systems, Inc.

Machinemax

The Morey Corporation

Lhp Telematics, LLC.

Wireless Links

Heavy Construction Systems Specialists LLC

Dsa Daten- Und Systemtechnik GmbH

Mix Telematics

