Green Hydrogen Industry Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2032: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 60%, Driven by Emergence of Hubs & Industrial Clusters, and Grid Balancing & Energy Storage

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen Market by Technology, Renewable Source, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The green hydrogen market is projected to grow from USD 2.79 billion in 2025 to USD 74.81 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 60.0%
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the green hydrogen market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the market's competitive landscape, acquire valuable insights to enhance their business positions, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Several key factors are propelling the market for green hydrogen. These include the decreasing cost of renewable energy production from all sources, advancements in electrolysis technologies, and a rising demand from the power industry and fuel cell electric vehicles.
Green hydrogen has applications across various industries, including chemicals, mobility, grid injection, the power industry, and others. It is increasingly being seen as a replacement for conventional gray, brown, and blue hydrogen due to its zero-emission production process. Technological advancements have also made green hydrogen more cost-competitive. This sustainable fuel source is emerging as a viable alternative to fossil fuels across various end-use industries.
Air Liquide Engineering & Construction (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Engie (France), Uniper SE (Germany), Siemens Energy (Germany), Lhyfe (France), Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), Nel (Norway), Orsted (Denmark), Bloom Energy (US), Linde plc (UK), Cummins Inc. (US), H&R Group (Germany), W2E Technology, LLC (US), SinoSynergy (China), and others are the key players in the green hydrogen market. These players have adopted various strategies, including agreements, joint ventures, and expansions, to increase their market share and business revenue.
By technology, the alkaline electrolysis-based green hydrogen segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
The alkaline electrolysis-based green hydrogen segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to its reliability, scalability, and low cost. In this technology, an alkaline electrolyte, such as potassium hydroxide, is used to split water, producing high-purity hydrogen with minimal gas crossover as hydrogen ions diffuse slowly into the electrolyte.
Its cell design and use of common, non-precious materials keep both capital and maintenance costs lower compared to newer electrolysis methods. At the same time, well-established manufacturing processes allow for rapid deployment at scale. Alkalinizers operate efficiently in varying power conditions, making them compatible with renewable sources such as wind and solar. Advantages such as long stack lifetimes, operational stability, and compatibility with continuous industrial production make alkaline electrolysis one of the most practical and commercially attractive technologies in the growing green hydrogen market.
By end-use industry, the mobility segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the data green hydrogen market during the forecast period.
The mobility segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment for green hydrogen during the forecast period. The performance requirements for battery technologies are becoming increasingly challenging to meet across various modes of transportation, including rail, road, aviation, and shipping. Green hydrogen has a higher energy content, which enables much longer ranges coupled with shorter refueling durations, making fuel cell electric vehicles the natural choice for heavy-duty trucks, buses, trains, aircraft, and ships.
Operators can thus operate vehicles with minimal downtime, making them a preferred choice for logistics, public transport, and mobility in industrial environments. Rapid improvements in green hydrogen production, the expansion of refueling infrastructure, and cooperation among vehicle manufacturers, energy providers, and fleet operators are accelerating the adoption of green hydrogen across various modes of transportation. Additionally, favorable government policies and national decarbonization strategies are encouraging early deployment.
The green hydrogen market in Europe is projected to be the largest regional market, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period.
Europe leads the global green hydrogen market as the largest region. A strong industrial base, advanced technological capabilities, and a very transparent commitment to deep decarbonization are the driving factors. Ambitious climate targets set in the region have accelerated large-scale investments in renewable energy capacity and green hydrogen production.
Europe also possesses a mature manufacturing ecosystem, with an established presence of several established electrolyzer producers, engineering firms, and technology developers that contribute to driving innovation, increasing efficiency, and achieving cost reductions within their respective value chains. Significant public and private investments are being directed towards the expansion of hydrogen infrastructure, the development of large demonstration projects, and the integration of green hydrogen into industrial operations, power systems, and mobility. Together, these factors position Europe at the center of all global hubs for the development and deployment of green hydrogen.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|375
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.79 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$74.81 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|60.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Decarbonizing Targets & Net-Zero Commitments
- Abundant Renewable Energy Resources
- Rising Demand for Clean Mobility
Restraints
- High Production Costs
- Limited Infrastructure
- Regulatory & Standardization Issues
Opportunities
- Emergence of Hydrogen Hubs & Industrial Clusters
- Hydrogen in Heavy Mobility
- Grid Balancing & Energy Storage
Challenges
- Hydrogen Storage & Transport Complexity
- Electrolyzer Manufacturing Constraints
Unmet Needs and White Spaces
Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players
Case Study Analysis
- Egypt Green Hydrogen/Scatec
- Industrial Use Cases of Green Hydrogen: from Steel to Aviation
- Case Study on Benefits and Risks of Green Hydrogen Production Co-Location at Offshore Wind Farms
Strategic Disruption Through Technology, Patents, Digital, and AI Adoptions
- Key Emerging Technologies
- Pem (Proton Exchange Membrane) Electrolyzer
- Alkaline Electrolyzer
- Complementary Technologies
- Soec (Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell) Electrolyzer
- Aem (Anion Exchange Membrane) Electrolyzer
- Technology/Product Roadmap
- Short-Term (2025-2030) | Early Commercial Deployment
- Mid-Term (2030-2040) | Scaling & Cost Reduction
- Long-Term (2040-2050+) | Mass Deployment & Integration
- Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Methodology
- Document Type
- Insights
- Legal Status of Patents
- Jurisdiction Analysis
- Top Applicants
- List of Major Patents
- Future Applications
- Power & Energy Systems
- Transportation & Mobility
- Industrial Decarbonization
- Buildings & Heating
- Energy Storage & Grid Support
- Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Green Hydrogen Market
- Top Use Cases and Market Potential
- Best Practices in Green Hydrogen Market
- Case Studies of AI Implementation in Green Hydrogen Market
- AI-Driven Optimization for Green Hydrogen Production Efficiency
- Objective
- Challenge
- Solution Statement
- Result
- Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystems and Impact on Market Players
- Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Green Hydrogen Market
- Success Stories and Real-World Applications
- Yara International
- Adani New Industries Ltd.
- Iberdrola
Sustainability and Regulatory Landscape
- Regional Regulations and Compliance
- Introduction
- Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
- Industry Standards
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Carbon Impact and Eco-Applications of Green Hydrogen
- Carbon Impact Reduction
- Eco-Applications
- Sustainability Impact and Regulatory Policy Initiatives
- Key Sustainability and Regulatory Developments
- Certifications, Labeling, and Eco-Standards
Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior
- Decision-Making Process
- Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
- Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
- Buying Criteria
- Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges
- Unmet Needs for Various End-users
- Market Profitability
- Revenue Potential
- Cost Dynamics
- Margin Opportunities in Key End-use Industries
Companies Featured
- Air Liquide
- Linde PLC
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Engie
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
- Uniper SE
- Siemens Energy
- Lhyfe
- Nel
- Orsted
- Bloom Energy
- Cummins Inc.
- H&R Group
- W2E Technology, LLC
- Sinosynergy
- Abo Energy KGaA
- Green Hydrogen Systems
- Salzgitter AG
- Rwe
- Adani Group
- Hydrogenea GmbH
- Waaree Energies Ltd
- Iberdrola, SA
- Enel S.P.A
- Envision Group
- Hynamics Groupe (Edf)
- Acwa Power
- The State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom
- Enegix Energy
- Acme Group
- Geopura Ltd.
- Iwatani Corporation
- Ivys Energy Solutions
- Enapter S.R.L
- Atawey
- Hiringa Energy Limited
- Plug Power, Inc.
- Itm Power PLC.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wiu1le
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment