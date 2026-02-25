Green Hydrogen Industry Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2032: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 60%, Driven by Emergence of Hubs & Industrial Clusters, and Grid Balancing & Energy Storage

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen Market by Technology, Renewable Source, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The green hydrogen market is projected to grow from USD 2.79 billion in 2025 to USD 74.81 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 60.0%

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the green hydrogen market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the market's competitive landscape, acquire valuable insights to enhance their business positions, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Several key factors are propelling the market for green hydrogen. These include the decreasing cost of renewable energy production from all sources, advancements in electrolysis technologies, and a rising demand from the power industry and fuel cell electric vehicles.



Green hydrogen has applications across various industries, including chemicals, mobility, grid injection, the power industry, and others. It is increasingly being seen as a replacement for conventional gray, brown, and blue hydrogen due to its zero-emission production process. Technological advancements have also made green hydrogen more cost-competitive. This sustainable fuel source is emerging as a viable alternative to fossil fuels across various end-use industries.

Air Liquide Engineering & Construction (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Engie (France), Uniper SE (Germany), Siemens Energy (Germany), Lhyfe (France), Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), Nel (Norway), Orsted (Denmark), Bloom Energy (US), Linde plc (UK), Cummins Inc. (US), H&R Group (Germany), W2E Technology, LLC (US), SinoSynergy (China), and others are the key players in the green hydrogen market. These players have adopted various strategies, including agreements, joint ventures, and expansions, to increase their market share and business revenue.



By technology, the alkaline electrolysis-based green hydrogen segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.



The alkaline electrolysis-based green hydrogen segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to its reliability, scalability, and low cost. In this technology, an alkaline electrolyte, such as potassium hydroxide, is used to split water, producing high-purity hydrogen with minimal gas crossover as hydrogen ions diffuse slowly into the electrolyte.



Its cell design and use of common, non-precious materials keep both capital and maintenance costs lower compared to newer electrolysis methods. At the same time, well-established manufacturing processes allow for rapid deployment at scale. Alkalinizers operate efficiently in varying power conditions, making them compatible with renewable sources such as wind and solar. Advantages such as long stack lifetimes, operational stability, and compatibility with continuous industrial production make alkaline electrolysis one of the most practical and commercially attractive technologies in the growing green hydrogen market.



By end-use industry, the mobility segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the data green hydrogen market during the forecast period.



The mobility segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment for green hydrogen during the forecast period. The performance requirements for battery technologies are becoming increasingly challenging to meet across various modes of transportation, including rail, road, aviation, and shipping. Green hydrogen has a higher energy content, which enables much longer ranges coupled with shorter refueling durations, making fuel cell electric vehicles the natural choice for heavy-duty trucks, buses, trains, aircraft, and ships.



Operators can thus operate vehicles with minimal downtime, making them a preferred choice for logistics, public transport, and mobility in industrial environments. Rapid improvements in green hydrogen production, the expansion of refueling infrastructure, and cooperation among vehicle manufacturers, energy providers, and fleet operators are accelerating the adoption of green hydrogen across various modes of transportation. Additionally, favorable government policies and national decarbonization strategies are encouraging early deployment.



The green hydrogen market in Europe is projected to be the largest regional market, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period.



Europe leads the global green hydrogen market as the largest region. A strong industrial base, advanced technological capabilities, and a very transparent commitment to deep decarbonization are the driving factors. Ambitious climate targets set in the region have accelerated large-scale investments in renewable energy capacity and green hydrogen production.



Europe also possesses a mature manufacturing ecosystem, with an established presence of several established electrolyzer producers, engineering firms, and technology developers that contribute to driving innovation, increasing efficiency, and achieving cost reductions within their respective value chains. Significant public and private investments are being directed towards the expansion of hydrogen infrastructure, the development of large demonstration projects, and the integration of green hydrogen into industrial operations, power systems, and mobility. Together, these factors position Europe at the center of all global hubs for the development and deployment of green hydrogen.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 375 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $74.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 60.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Decarbonizing Targets & Net-Zero Commitments

Abundant Renewable Energy Resources

Rising Demand for Clean Mobility

Restraints

High Production Costs

Limited Infrastructure

Regulatory & Standardization Issues

Opportunities

Emergence of Hydrogen Hubs & Industrial Clusters

Hydrogen in Heavy Mobility

Grid Balancing & Energy Storage

Challenges

Hydrogen Storage & Transport Complexity

Electrolyzer Manufacturing Constraints

Unmet Needs and White Spaces



Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players



Case Study Analysis

Egypt Green Hydrogen/Scatec

Industrial Use Cases of Green Hydrogen: from Steel to Aviation

Case Study on Benefits and Risks of Green Hydrogen Production Co-Location at Offshore Wind Farms

Strategic Disruption Through Technology, Patents, Digital, and AI Adoptions

Key Emerging Technologies

Pem (Proton Exchange Membrane) Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Complementary Technologies

Soec (Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell) Electrolyzer

Aem (Anion Exchange Membrane) Electrolyzer

Technology/Product Roadmap

Short-Term (2025-2030) | Early Commercial Deployment

Mid-Term (2030-2040) | Scaling & Cost Reduction

Long-Term (2040-2050+) | Mass Deployment & Integration

Patent Analysis

Introduction

Methodology

Document Type

Insights

Legal Status of Patents

Jurisdiction Analysis

Top Applicants

List of Major Patents

Future Applications

Power & Energy Systems

Transportation & Mobility

Industrial Decarbonization

Buildings & Heating

Energy Storage & Grid Support

Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Green Hydrogen Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential

Best Practices in Green Hydrogen Market

Case Studies of AI Implementation in Green Hydrogen Market

AI-Driven Optimization for Green Hydrogen Production Efficiency

Objective

Challenge

Solution Statement

Result

Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystems and Impact on Market Players

Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Green Hydrogen Market

Success Stories and Real-World Applications

Yara International

Adani New Industries Ltd.

Iberdrola

Sustainability and Regulatory Landscape

Regional Regulations and Compliance

Introduction

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Industry Standards

Sustainability Initiatives

Carbon Impact and Eco-Applications of Green Hydrogen

Carbon Impact Reduction

Eco-Applications

Sustainability Impact and Regulatory Policy Initiatives

Key Sustainability and Regulatory Developments

Certifications, Labeling, and Eco-Standards

Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior

Decision-Making Process

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

Buying Criteria

Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges

Unmet Needs for Various End-users

Market Profitability

Revenue Potential

Cost Dynamics

Margin Opportunities in Key End-use Industries

Companies Featured

Air Liquide

Linde PLC

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Engie

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Uniper SE

Siemens Energy

Lhyfe

Nel

Orsted

Bloom Energy

Cummins Inc.

H&R Group

W2E Technology, LLC

Sinosynergy

Abo Energy KGaA

Green Hydrogen Systems

Salzgitter AG

Rwe

Adani Group

Hydrogenea GmbH

Waaree Energies Ltd

Iberdrola, SA

Enel S.P.A

Envision Group

Hynamics Groupe (Edf)

Acwa Power

The State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom

Enegix Energy

Acme Group

Geopura Ltd.

Iwatani Corporation

Ivys Energy Solutions

Enapter S.R.L

Atawey

Hiringa Energy Limited

Plug Power, Inc.

Itm Power PLC.

