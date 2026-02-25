Electrolyzers Global Market Forecasts 2025-2031 with Thyssenkrupp Nucera, Siemens Energy, Nel, Cummins, Plug Power, LONGi, Asahi Kasei Dominating

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrolyzers Market, by Technology, Power Rating, Application, Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrolyzers market is set for substantial growth, projected to rise from USD 2.08 billion in 2025 to USD 14.48 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 38.2%

The report includes detailed insights into key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing electrolyzer market growth. A thorough analysis of key industry players provides insights into business overviews, solutions, and strategies, such as contracts, partnerships, expansions, and collaborations. The report also highlights recent market development and offers competitive analysis of emerging startups in the electrolyzers market ecosystem.

This growth is fuelled by the expanding renewable energy infrastructure, industrial decarbonization efforts, and clean mobility initiatives, which increasingly leverage electrolyzers for sustainable hydrogen production.

Electrolyzers are pivotal in supplying green hydrogen to critical industries such as chemicals, steel, refineries, and power generation, reducing emissions and maintaining operational continuity. Driven by government initiatives promoting renewable energy integration, net-zero objectives, and energy security, the adoption of electrolyzers is accelerating within industrial, utility, mobility, and commercial sectors.

Prominent players in the electrolyzers market include thyssenkrupp nucera (Germany), Siemens Energy (Germany), Nel (Norway), Cummins Inc. (US), Plug Power Inc. (US), LONGi (China), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and others. This report features an in-depth competitive analysis of these entities, showcasing their profiles, recent developments, and strategic market approaches.

< 500 KW Segment, by Power Rating, to Record Highest CAGR from 2025 to 2031

Electrolyzers with power ratings < 500 kW are expected to experience the highest CAGR due to their versatile applicability in small-scale and decentralized hydrogen production. These systems are essential in hydrogen refueling stations, small industrial setups, and community energy storage. Their affordability, ease of installation, and capacity to support localized hydrogen production boost their appeal, particularly in regions lacking substantial hydrogen infrastructure. Increasing demand for on-site hydrogen generation in renewable energy projects and mobility applications further propels this segment's growth.

Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolyzers, by Technology, to Record Highest CAGR from 2025 to 2031

AEM electrolyzers are forecasted to achieve the highest CAGR due to their cost-effective hydrogen production capabilities without the necessity for expensive precious metal catalysts. AEM systems offer a balance of efficiency and compact design, facilitating their integration with renewable energy for on-site hydrogen generation, appealing to industries and governments aiming for lower-cost, sustainable, green hydrogen solutions.

Asia Pacific to account for largest share of electrolyzers market in 2031

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be a significant growth catalyst for the electrolyzers market, fueled by expanding renewable capacity, national hydrogen initiatives, and rising domestic manufacturing investment. Countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are developing large-scale hydrogen hubs that integrate electrolysis with ammonia synthesis and export infrastructure. The emphasis on energy security, industrial competitiveness, and clean mobility adoption is driving project development. Public-private partnerships, local production incentives, and declining costs in solar and wind technologies accelerate electrolyzer deployment in this region.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Analysis of crucial drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market challenges.

Product Development/Innovation: Innovations in electrolyzer design for enhanced hydrogen production efficiency and integration with renewable energy.

Market Development: Notable expansions by John Cockerill and thyssenkrupp nucera in 2025, focusing on sustainability and efficiency.

Market Diversification: Strategies for geographical and customer segment diversification in emerging markets.

Competitive Assessment of major players, including Thyssenkrupp Nucera, Siemens Energy, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 330 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $14.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Accelerating Industrial-Level Electrolyzer Commercialization

Deployment of Industry 4.0 Technologies

Restraints

Limited Availability and Concentration of Critical Materials

Project Delays and Slow Fid Conversions Delaying Manufacturing Expansions

Opportunities

Growing Integration of Renewable Energy

Government-Led Initiatives to Boost Green Hydrogen Development

Challenges

High Capital Cost of Electrolyzer Installation

Supply-Chain Constraints

Case Studies

Shell and Mammoet Optimize Heavy-Lift and Modular Transport Execution to Accelerate 200 Mw Electrolyzer Deployment

Air Liquide and Cummins Deliver Reliable 20 Mw Pem Deployment to Ensure High-Purity Hydrogen Production in Extreme Climates

Nrel Provides Data-Driven Cost Insights to Help Stakeholders Benchmark Pem Electrolysis Performance and Guide Investment Decisions

Company Profiles

Thyssenkrupp Nucera

John Cockerill

Nel

Siemens Energy

Cummins Inc.

Plug Power Inc.

Enapter

Itm Power PLC

Sungrow

Longi

Sunfire SE

Bloom Energy

Envision Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Next Hydrogen

Peric Hydrogen Technologies Co. Ltd

Cipher Neutron

Shandong Auyan New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Erre due S.P.A.

Hydrogenpro

Igas Energy GmbH

Topsoe

Hygreen Energy

Ohmium

Quest One GmbH

