Type 2 Diabetes Market Forecasted to Reach USD 79.25 Billion by 2035 Amid Increasing Disease Burden and Innovation in GLP-1 Therapies

Ottawa, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global type 2 diabetes market size is predicted to reach around USD 79.25 billion by 2035, increasing from USD 43.29 billion in 2026, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 7.05% from 2026 to 2035.

Growth is supported by better screening and early diagnosis, along with the rising use of advanced treatments like GLP-1 therapies for blood sugar control and weight management. Improving healthcare access is also helping expand treatment adoption.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1663

Type 2 Diabetes Market Key Takeaways

Regional Leadership: North America dominated the global type 2 diabetes market in 2025, accounting for 36% of total revenue.

North America dominated the global type 2 diabetes market in 2025, accounting for 36% of total revenue. Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rising disease prevalence and improving healthcare access.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rising disease prevalence and improving healthcare access. Drug Class Leadership: The insulin segment led the market in 2025, reflecting its critical role in diabetes management.

The insulin segment led the market in 2025, reflecting its critical role in diabetes management. Emerging Drug Class: SGLT2 inhibitors are projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced therapies.

SGLT2 inhibitors are projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced therapies. Route of Administration (Leading): The oral segment captured the largest market share in 2025, supported by patient preference and ease of use.

The oral segment captured the largest market share in 2025, supported by patient preference and ease of use. Route of Administration (Growth): The subcutaneous segment is anticipated to grow at a notable pace, driven by advancements in injectable therapies.

The subcutaneous segment is anticipated to grow at a notable pace, driven by advancements in injectable therapies. Distribution Channel Leadership: Retail pharmacies accounted for the largest market share in 2025, owing to widespread accessibility and patient reliance.



What is Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a type of chronic condition where insulin does not work correctly. The condition increases the level of blood sugar level and can cause serious damage. The symptoms of T2D are fatigue, weight gain, blurred vision, increased thirst, tiredness, unexplained weight loss, slow-healing wounds, numbness, and fatigue.

The risk factors for T2D are physical inactivity, age, previous gestational diabetes, excess weight, genetics, and sugary diet consumption. The medications for type 2 diabetes are GLP-1 Agonists, insulin therapy, Metformin, DPP-4 inhibitors, SGLT2 inhibitors, and many more.

Diabetes is a disease that consists of high blood sugar levels. The diverse types of diabetes are gestational, type 1, and type 2. The early warning signs are extreme fatigue, slow-healing sores, nerve issues, excessive urination, skin changes, blurred vision, and sexual dysfunction. The precautions for diabetes include following meal timing, regular exercise, quitting smoking, foot care, increased fiber consumption, hydration, weight management, regular checkups, blood sugar tracking, and lower consumption of sugar.

Major Government Initiatives for Type 2 Diabetes Treatments:

Global Initiatives

WHO Global Diabetes Compact : A global effort to reduce diabetes risk and ensure that all diagnosed individuals have access to equitable, affordable, and high-quality treatment.

: A global effort to reduce diabetes risk and ensure that all diagnosed individuals have access to equitable, affordable, and high-quality treatment. WHO Global Action Plan for NCDs (2013–2030) : This plan sets a global target of a 25% relative reduction in premature mortality from non-communicable diseases, including diabetes.

: This plan sets a global target of a 25% relative reduction in premature mortality from non-communicable diseases, including diabetes. IDF Global Clinical Practice Recommendations : Provides a structured, adaptable framework for healthcare professionals to implement the latest evidence-based diabetes care across diverse settings.

: Provides a structured, adaptable framework for healthcare professionals to implement the latest evidence-based diabetes care across diverse settings. WHO 2030 Global Coverage Targets: Endorses five specific targets, including ensuring 80% of people with diabetes are diagnosed and achieve good glycaemic control.

National Initiatives (India)

National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) : Provides financial and technical support for infrastructure, early diagnosis, and clinical management of diabetes.

: Provides financial and technical support for infrastructure, early diagnosis, and clinical management of diabetes. Free Drugs Service Initiative (NHM) : Provides free essential medicines, including insulin, to vulnerable patients through public health facilities.

: Provides free essential medicines, including insulin, to vulnerable patients through public health facilities. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) : Makes high-quality generic diabetes medicines available at significantly lower prices through dedicated outlets.

: Makes high-quality generic diabetes medicines available at significantly lower prices through dedicated outlets. Ayushman Bharat - PMJAY : Offers health coverage for inpatient treatment of severe diabetes complications to eligible low-income families.

: Offers health coverage for inpatient treatment of severe diabetes complications to eligible low-income families. 7.5/75 Initiative: A target-driven initiative aiming to put 75 million people with hypertension and diabetes on standard care by 2025.



National Initiatives (United States)

National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP) : A CDC-led partnership focused on evidence-based lifestyle changes to help participants reduce weight and prevent the onset of the disease.

: A CDC-led partnership focused on evidence-based lifestyle changes to help participants reduce weight and prevent the onset of the disease. NIDDK Research Programs: Supports large-scale clinical trials to identify the most effective long-term medication combinations for glycemic control.

➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting



What are the Type 2 Diabetes Market Trends?

Dominance of GLP-1 and Dual-Agonist Therapies: The market is shifting rapidly toward GLP-1 receptor agonists and dual GIP/GLP-1 agonists (like tirzepatide) due to their superior efficacy in both glycemic control and significant weight reduction. These medications are increasingly favored for their additional cardiovascular and renal protective benefits, which address common complications associated with the disease. Expansion of Digital Health and Continuous Monitoring: There is a significant rise in the use of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems and AI-powered mobile applications that provide patients with real-time feedback on their glucose levels. This trend is driven by a move toward personalized medicine and remote patient monitoring, allowing for more proactive adjustments to treatment plans and improved long-term patient adherence.

Built for leaders who move markets. Access live, actionable intelligence with Precedence Q. https://www.precedenceresearch.com/precedenceq/

Type 2 Diabetes Market Opportunity

Surging Obesity Unlocks Market Opportunity

The growing overconsumption of calories and desk-bound jobs increases the obesity rates. The lack of physical activity and the increased exposure to sugary products increase weight, which directly increases the risk of type 2 diabetes. The popularity of ultra-processed foods and the younger consumer shift towards unhealthy food increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The robust growth in packaged goods and the growing stress-related eating increase weight. The high consumption rate of fast food and the environmental changes increase T2D risk. The surging obesity creates an opportunity for the growth of the type 2 diabetes market.

Get informed with deep-dive intelligence on AI’s market impact https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ai-precedence

Type 2 Diabetes Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 40.09 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 43.29 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 79.25 Billion Market Growth (2026 - 2035) 7.05% CAGR Largest Market North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



➤ Get the Full Report @ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/type-2-diabetes-market

Type 2 Diabetes Market Regional Insights

Why is North America Dominating the Type 2 Diabetes Market?

North America dominated the market in 2025. The growing burden of type 2 diabetes and the well-established healthcare ecosystem help market expansion. The growing obesity rates and the rising number of older peoples increases risk of type 2 diabetes. The strong insurance coverage and the increased utilization of high-tech monitoring devices drive the overall market growth.

How Big is the U.S. Type 2 Diabetes Market Size in 2026?

The U.S. type 2 diabetes market size is estimated at USD 11.69 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 21.97 billion by 2035, accelerating at a significant CAGR of 7.34% between 2026 and 2035.

U.S. Type 2 Diabetes Market Trends

The U.S. market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising prevalence rates, aging demographics, and increasing obesity levels, with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a continued expansion of the diagnosed population. Demand is shifting toward innovative therapies, particularly GLP-1 receptor agonists and combination treatments, as patients and providers prioritize weight management and cardiovascular benefits alongside glycemic control.

What made the Asia Pacific experience the Fastest Growth in the Type 2 Diabetes Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The decreased physical activity and the growing age-related metabolic conditions increases risk of type 2 diabetes. The increased utilization of advanced pharmaceutical treatments and the growing accessibility of medications help market expansion. The changing dietary habits and the increased consumption of high-sugar content food increases risk of type 2 diabetes, supporting the overall market growth.

India Type 2 Diabetes Market Trends

India’s market is growing rapidly, with the International Diabetes Federation estimating over 100 million affected adults and a rising prevalence due to urbanization and lifestyle changes. Demand is shifting from traditional therapies to newer drugs like SGLT-2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists. Domestic players such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are expanding affordable treatment options.

You can place an order or ask any questions. Please feel free to contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Type 2 Diabetes Market Segmental Insights

Drug Class Insights

Why Insulin Segment Dominated the Type 2 Diabetes Market?

The insulin segment dominated the market in 2025. The decline of beta-cell function and focus on effective glucose control increases demand for insulin. The growth in sedentary lifestyles and the high rate of diabetes requires insulin. The high efficacy, increased convenience, and safety of insulin drive the overall market growth.

The SGLT2 inhibitors segment is significantly growing in the market during the forecast period. The need to lower hospitalizations and the focus on lowering systolic blood pressure increase demand for SGL2. The growing number of renal disease patients and the focus on weight loss increase the adoption of SGLT2 inhibitors. The unique mechanism, cardiovascular benefits, and high effectiveness of SGLT2 support the overall market growth.

Route of Administration Insights

How did the Oral Segment Dominate the Type 2 Diabetes Market?

The oral segment held the largest revenue share in the type 2 diabetes industry in 2025. The strong focus on initial treatment and the need for better glycemic control increases adoption of oral administration. The proven efficacy, cost-effectiveness, convenience, and improved quality of life of oral administration help market expansion. The growth in fixed-dose combinations drives the overall market growth.

The subcutaneous segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The need to lower cardiovascular risks and the focus on superior glycemic control increase demand for subcutaneous administration. The growth in T2D and the high burden of injections increase demand for subcutaneous administration. The self-administration, improved efficiency, compliance, and long-acting formulations of subcutaneous administration support the overall market growth.

Distribution Channel Insights

Which Distribution Channel Dominated the Type 2 Diabetes Market?

The retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2025. The focus on medication refill and the need for in-person counselling increases demand for retail pharmacies. The chronic care management and the need for patient support services increases adoption of retail pharmacies. The personalised services, ubiquity, unmatched accessibility, and comprehensive product range in retail pharmacies drive market growth.

The hospital pharmacies segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for advanced services and the focus on optimizing patient treatment increase demand for hospital pharmacies. The increased treatment options, availability of specialized services, presence of complex medications, and integrated care in hospital pharmacies support the overall market growth.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Diabetes Drug Market: Explore how innovative therapies, expanding patient populations, and next-generation treatment options are reshaping the global diabetes care landscape

➡️ Digital Diabetes Management Market: Discover how connected devices, AI-driven monitoring, and remote care platforms are transforming glycemic control and patient engagement

➡️ GLP-1 Analogues Market: Track rising demand for incretin-based therapies driven by improved efficacy, weight management benefits, and cardiometabolic advantages

➡️ Insulin Delivery Devices Market: Examine advancements in smart pens, pumps, and wearable technologies enhancing convenience and treatment adherence

➡️ Diabetes Management Technologies Market: Gain insight into CGMs, data analytics platforms, and integrated ecosystems accelerating personalized diabetes care

➡️ Antidiabetics Market: Understand competitive dynamics across oral and injectable therapies amid growing lifestyle-related diabetes prevalence

➡️ Fixed-Dose Combination Diabetes Drugs Market: Explore how combination therapies are improving compliance, simplifying regimens, and optimizing glycemic outcomes

➡️ Diabetes-Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market: Review treatment innovations targeting diabetic retinopathy and related vision complications

➡️ Diabetic Neuropathy Market: Evaluate emerging pain management therapies and disease-modifying approaches addressing nerve damage complications

➡️ Type 1 Diabetes Market: Track progress in immunotherapies, artificial pancreas systems, and patient-centric treatment strategies

➡️ Diabetes Care Devices Market: Discover how monitoring systems, testing kits, and digital integration are strengthening comprehensive diabetes management worldwide

Type 2 Diabetes Market-Value Chain Analysis

R&D: The R&D focuses on advanced drug delivery, remission strategies, novel therapeutic targets, beta cell function, and precision medicine. Key Players:- Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., Fractyl Health, Glyscend Therapeutics, Orgenesis, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic

The R&D focuses on advanced drug delivery, remission strategies, novel therapeutic targets, beta cell function, and precision medicine. Clinical Trials and Regulatory Approvals: Clinical trials focus on testing the benefits, safety, and efficacy of new treatments using trials like technology trials, treatment trials, and behavioral trials. Regulatory approvals work on efficacy endpoints, duration, cardiovascular safety, and special populations. Key Players:- Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, Biomea Fusion, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Dexcom, Insulet, Orgenesis, Novo Nordisk

Clinical trials focus on testing the benefits, safety, and efficacy of new treatments using trials like technology trials, treatment trials, and behavioral trials. Regulatory approvals work on efficacy endpoints, duration, cardiovascular safety, and special populations. Patient Support and Services: The patient support and services focus on clinical care, remote monitoring, financial assistance, DSMES, and behavioral counselling. Key Players:- BeatO, One Drop, Wellthy Therapeutics, LifestyleRx, Sanofi, Roche Diabetes Care, Glooko, Tidepool, Max Healthcare

The patient support and services focus on clinical care, remote monitoring, financial assistance, DSMES, and behavioral counselling.

Investment and Initiatives

In November 2025, the Scottish Government invested £4.8m on type 2 diabetes prevention programme. The programme offers individual consultations and secondary or primary care. The programme is available in urban and rural areas. (Source:- https://www.healthcare-management.uk)



In August 2025, Diabetes Australia and Medibank collaborated in research to prevent type 2 diabetes. The research focuses on giving a healthier future and early detection of disease. The project focuses on diabetes treatment, prevention, and management. (Source:-https://retailpharmacymagazine.com)

Top Companies in the Type 2 Diabetes Market & Their Offerings:

Amgen Inc.: Developing MariTide , an investigational dual-action therapy targeting GIP and GLP-1 receptors designed for monthly or even less frequent dosing.

Developing , an investigational dual-action therapy targeting GIP and GLP-1 receptors designed for monthly or even less frequent dosing. AstraZeneca PLC: Offers Farxiga (dapagliflozin), an SGLT2 inhibitor that helps the kidneys remove excess glucose from the body through urine.

Offers (dapagliflozin), an SGLT2 inhibitor that helps the kidneys remove excess glucose from the body through urine. Boehringer Ingelheim: Produces Jardiance (empagliflozin), a prominent SGLT2 inhibitor used to lower blood sugar and reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

Produces (empagliflozin), a prominent SGLT2 inhibitor used to lower blood sugar and reduce the risk of cardiovascular events. Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd: Markets Canalia , a combination tablet in Japan that pairs a DPP-4 inhibitor with an SGLT2 inhibitor to streamline treatment.

Markets , a combination tablet in Japan that pairs a DPP-4 inhibitor with an SGLT2 inhibitor to streamline treatment. Eli Lilly and Co.: Provides Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a first-in-class dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist that provides powerful blood sugar reduction and weight loss.

Provides (tirzepatide), a first-in-class dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist that provides powerful blood sugar reduction and weight loss. Merck & Co. Inc: Offers Januvia (sitagliptin), a well-established DPP-4 inhibitor that increases the body's natural ability to lower blood sugar after meals.

Offers (sitagliptin), a well-established DPP-4 inhibitor that increases the body's natural ability to lower blood sugar after meals. Novartis AG: Sells Galvus (vildagliptin), an oral medication that helps the pancreas produce more insulin and less glucagon.

Sells (vildagliptin), an oral medication that helps the pancreas produce more insulin and less glucagon. Novo Nordisk AS: Offers Ozempic (semaglutide), a weekly GLP-1 injection that improves glycaemic control while providing significant cardiovascular benefits.

Offers (semaglutide), a weekly GLP-1 injection that improves glycaemic control while providing significant cardiovascular benefits. Sanofi SA: Produces Soliqua , a fixed-ratio injection that combines a long-acting basal insulin with a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

Produces , a fixed-ratio injection that combines a long-acting basal insulin with a GLP-1 receptor agonist. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd: Markets Nesina (alogliptin), a DPP-4 inhibitor used to control blood sugar levels by regulating insulin and glucagon.

Recent Developments

In December 2025, Novo Nordisk launched Ozempic in India for type-2 diabetes. The drug manages blood sugar levels and is taken once a week. The drug promotes weight loss and is available for use under supervision. (Source:-https://www.ndtv.com)



In March 2025, Eli Lilly launched Mounjaro in India for type 2 diabetes and obesity. Mounjaro helps in glycemic control, and it should be taken once-weekly. It lowers glucagon levels and modulates lipid utilization.

(Source:-https://www.expresshealthcare.in)



(Source:-https://www.expresshealthcare.in) In December 2025, Cipla launched a drug, Yurpeak, for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. The drug is an injectable therapy and is available in a KwikPen device.

(Source:-https://economictimes.indiatimes.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Class

Insulin

DPP-4 Inhibitors

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

SGLT2 Inhibitors

Others



By Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous



By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1663

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Statifacts | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter