Kura Oncology to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen Health Care Conference

March 4, 2026

11:50 a.m. ET / 8:50 a.m. PT

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

March 10, 2026

10:40 a.m. ET / 7:40 a.m. PT

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

March 12, 2026

9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT

Live audio webcasts will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at https://kuraoncology.com/, with archived replays available following all three events.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI™, the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Kura Contact

Investors and Media:

Greg Mann

858-987-4046

gmann@kuraoncology.com