Board-to-Board Connector Global Market Forecast to 2030: Opportunities in Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Increasing Demand for Rugged and Field-Reliable Electronics and Heavy-Duty Machinery

The global board-to-board connector market is anticipated to reach USD 12.42 billion in 2025 and USD 16.05 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3%

The report will assist market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the board-to-board connector market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The increasing demand for industrial automation and robotics fuels the market growth as factories and production systems adopt more innovative, interconnected technologies. These connectors are crucial in enabling the reliable transmission of data, power, and signals between control units, sensors, and robotic components.

As industries transition to Industry 4.0, there is a growing demand for compact, vibration-resistant, and high-speed connectors that can withstand harsh operating environments. Robots, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and automated machinery rely on these connectors for precision and efficiency, driving continuous adoption across manufacturing, logistics, and process automation sectors.



1 mm to 2 mm segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2030.



The 1 mm to 2 mm pitch segment in the board-to-board connector market is expected to dominate due to its optimal balance between miniaturization, signal integrity, and mechanical reliability. This pitch range is widely adopted in consumer electronics, industrial automation, and automotive applications where compact designs are critical without compromising electrical performance.



Smaller pitches below 1 mm often face challenges in handling high current and ensuring durability, while larger pitches above 2?mm occupy more space and limit device miniaturization. The 1-2 mm range supports high-speed data transmission and reliable power delivery, making it suitable for advanced devices like IoT modules, wearables, and automotive control units. Additionally, manufacturers prefer this segment because it offers easier assembly, lower manufacturing complexity, and broad compatibility with existing PCB layouts. These factors collectively make the 1-2?mm segment the preferred choice for balancing performance, size, and cost efficiency across multiple industries.



Automotive segment to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



The automotive segment is projected to grow the fastest in the board-to-board connector market due to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving technologies, and advanced infotainment systems. Modern cars rely on numerous electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and battery management systems that require compact, high-reliability connectors to ensure seamless power and data transmission.

The shift toward connected and smart vehicles further boosts the demand for high-speed, vibration-resistant connectors that can withstand harsh automotive environments. Additionally, the growing investment in vehicle electrification, ADAS, and in-vehicle connectivity continues to drive the need for advanced board-to-board connector solutions in the automotive industry.



US is expected to hold a significant market share in North America during the forecast period.



The US dominates the board-to-board connector market in North America due to its strong presence of leading manufacturers in the automotive, aerospace, defense, and electronics sectors. The country's advanced technological infrastructure and high adoption of automation, 5G, and IoT-enabled systems drive significant demand for reliable, high-speed interconnect solutions.

Major players, such as TE Connectivity and Molex, have extensive operations and R&D facilities in the US, supporting innovation and large-scale production. Additionally, the growing use of electric vehicles, data centers, and industrial robotics further strengthens the US market position, making it the primary hub for board-to-board connector demand and development in North America.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Expansion of 5G Networks and Escalated Demand for High-Speed Data Communication

Significant Demand for Industrial Automation and Robotics

Elevated Adoption of IoT Devices

Restraints

Technological Complexities in Developing Application-Specific Connectors

High Cost of Environmental Compliance

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Increasing Demand for Rugged, Durable, and Field-Reliable Electronics and Heavy-Duty Machinery

Challenges

Signal Integrity and High-Speed Data Transmission Challenges

Cost Optimization and Pricing Pressure

Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

Case Study Analysis

Automobile Manufacturer Achieves Reliable High-Speed Communication Between Ecus Using Board-To-Board Connectors from Jae

Gct Delivers Ground-First Connector Solution for Enhanced System Protection

Gct Develops Customized Pin Header Insulator to Improve Pcb Assembly Accuracy

Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, and Innovations

Key Emerging Technologies

High-Speed Data Transmission

Surface-Mount Technology

Complementary Technologies

Connector Locking and Latching Mechanism

Electromagnetic Interference/Radio Frequency Interference Shielding and Filtering

Adjacent Technologies

Power Delivery and Management

Technology/Product Roadmap

Mid-Term Evolution (2027-2030): High-Speed & Hybrid Architectures

Long-Term Outlook (2025-2035+): Intelligent, Ultra-Miniature & Sustainable Systems

Impact of AI on Board-To-Board Connector Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential

Best Practices Followed by Companies in Board-To-Board Connector Market

Case Studies Related to AI Implementation in Board-To-Board Connector Market

Interconnected/Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI in Board-To-Board Connector Manufacturing

