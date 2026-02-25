Board-to-Board Connector Global Market Forecast to 2030: Opportunities in Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Increasing Demand for Rugged and Field-Reliable Electronics and Heavy-Duty Machinery

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Board-to-Board Connector Market by Type, Connector Type, Mounting, Pitch - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global board-to-board connector market is anticipated to reach USD 12.42 billion in 2025 and USD 16.05 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3%
The report will assist market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the board-to-board connector market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
The increasing demand for industrial automation and robotics fuels the market growth as factories and production systems adopt more innovative, interconnected technologies. These connectors are crucial in enabling the reliable transmission of data, power, and signals between control units, sensors, and robotic components.
As industries transition to Industry 4.0, there is a growing demand for compact, vibration-resistant, and high-speed connectors that can withstand harsh operating environments. Robots, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and automated machinery rely on these connectors for precision and efficiency, driving continuous adoption across manufacturing, logistics, and process automation sectors.
1 mm to 2 mm segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2030.
The 1 mm to 2 mm pitch segment in the board-to-board connector market is expected to dominate due to its optimal balance between miniaturization, signal integrity, and mechanical reliability. This pitch range is widely adopted in consumer electronics, industrial automation, and automotive applications where compact designs are critical without compromising electrical performance.
Smaller pitches below 1 mm often face challenges in handling high current and ensuring durability, while larger pitches above 2?mm occupy more space and limit device miniaturization. The 1-2 mm range supports high-speed data transmission and reliable power delivery, making it suitable for advanced devices like IoT modules, wearables, and automotive control units. Additionally, manufacturers prefer this segment because it offers easier assembly, lower manufacturing complexity, and broad compatibility with existing PCB layouts. These factors collectively make the 1-2?mm segment the preferred choice for balancing performance, size, and cost efficiency across multiple industries.
Automotive segment to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
The automotive segment is projected to grow the fastest in the board-to-board connector market due to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving technologies, and advanced infotainment systems. Modern cars rely on numerous electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and battery management systems that require compact, high-reliability connectors to ensure seamless power and data transmission.
The shift toward connected and smart vehicles further boosts the demand for high-speed, vibration-resistant connectors that can withstand harsh automotive environments. Additionally, the growing investment in vehicle electrification, ADAS, and in-vehicle connectivity continues to drive the need for advanced board-to-board connector solutions in the automotive industry.
US is expected to hold a significant market share in North America during the forecast period.
The US dominates the board-to-board connector market in North America due to its strong presence of leading manufacturers in the automotive, aerospace, defense, and electronics sectors. The country's advanced technological infrastructure and high adoption of automation, 5G, and IoT-enabled systems drive significant demand for reliable, high-speed interconnect solutions.
Major players, such as TE Connectivity and Molex, have extensive operations and R&D facilities in the US, supporting innovation and large-scale production. Additionally, the growing use of electric vehicles, data centers, and industrial robotics further strengthens the US market position, making it the primary hub for board-to-board connector demand and development in North America.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|320
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$12.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16.05 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rapid Expansion of 5G Networks and Escalated Demand for High-Speed Data Communication
- Significant Demand for Industrial Automation and Robotics
- Elevated Adoption of IoT Devices
Restraints
- Technological Complexities in Developing Application-Specific Connectors
- High Cost of Environmental Compliance
Opportunities
- Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles
- Increasing Demand for Rugged, Durable, and Field-Reliable Electronics and Heavy-Duty Machinery
Challenges
- Signal Integrity and High-Speed Data Transmission Challenges
- Cost Optimization and Pricing Pressure
- Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
- Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players
Case Study Analysis
- Automobile Manufacturer Achieves Reliable High-Speed Communication Between Ecus Using Board-To-Board Connectors from Jae
- Gct Delivers Ground-First Connector Solution for Enhanced System Protection
- Gct Develops Customized Pin Header Insulator to Improve Pcb Assembly Accuracy
Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, and Innovations
Key Emerging Technologies
- High-Speed Data Transmission
- Surface-Mount Technology
Complementary Technologies
- Connector Locking and Latching Mechanism
- Electromagnetic Interference/Radio Frequency Interference Shielding and Filtering
Adjacent Technologies
- Power Delivery and Management
Technology/Product Roadmap
- Mid-Term Evolution (2027-2030): High-Speed & Hybrid Architectures
- Long-Term Outlook (2025-2035+): Intelligent, Ultra-Miniature & Sustainable Systems
Impact of AI on Board-To-Board Connector Market
- Top Use Cases and Market Potential
- Best Practices Followed by Companies in Board-To-Board Connector Market
- Case Studies Related to AI Implementation in Board-To-Board Connector Market
- Interconnected/Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players
- Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI in Board-To-Board Connector Manufacturing
Companies Featured
- Te Connectivity
- Amphenol Corporation
- Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.
- Molex, LLC
- Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.
- Samtec
- Csconn Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- Kyocera Corporation
- Fit Hon Teng Limited
- Harting Technology Group
- 3M
- Harwin
- Ept GmbH
- Kel Corporation
- Metz Connect GmbH
- Smk Corporation
- Aces Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Auk
- Rosenberger
- Jst Sales America, Inc.
- Iriso Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd
- Phoenix Contact
- Don Connex Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Weitronic Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- Amtek Technology Co. Ltd.
- Taitek Components Co.,Ltd.
- Greenconn Co. Ltd
- Wcon Electronics (Guangdong) Co. Ltd.
- Kunshan Connectors Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Unicorn Electronics Components Co. Ltd.
- Oupiin Global
- Cvilux Corporation
- Plastron
