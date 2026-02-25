Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Worth USD 3.28 Trillion by 2035 Driven by AI, Agile Marketing, and Privacy-First Personalization

Ottawa, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global marketing technology market size was calculated at USD 557.94 billion in 2025 and is predicted to be worth USD 3,286.94 billion by 2035, growing at a strong CAGR of 19.40% from 2026 to 2035.

The market growth is being fueled by increasing adoption of digital marketing platforms, rising demand for data-driven customer engagement strategies, and the growing integration of automation tools across industries.

Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Key Highlights

North America led the global market, accounting for the highest share of 33% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years.

By product, social media tools dominated with a 22% market share in 2025.

Sales enablement tools are projected to witness strong growth over the forecast period.

By type, the digital marketing segment held the largest share in 2025.

The offline marketing segment is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

By application, the healthcare sector accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The retail & e-commerce segment is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

What is Marketing Technology (MarTech)?

MarTech refers to the software tools marketers utilize to develop, automate, monitor, and enhance their marketing initiatives. It involves leveraging technology such as software applications or machine learning to improve campaigns and strategies. MarTech encompasses automating marketing processes, applying data analytics for performance tracking, and continuously optimizing results.

Many types of tools and platforms support marketers better understand and reach their consumers. Cloud computing makes storing and analysing massive amounts of data simple and cheaper, vital for marketing to track performance and enhance approaches. This software supports managing consumer relationships. CRM software stores consumer contact data, tracks customer interactions, and automates tasks such as sending follow-up emails or scheduling appointments.

Private Industry Investments for Marketing Technology (MarTech):

Adobe’s Acquisition of Semrush: Adobe reached a definitive agreement in 2025 to acquire Semrush for $1.9 billion to integrate advanced SEO and digital marketing visibility tools into its Experience Cloud. Salesforce’s Acquisition of Qualified: Salesforce significantly expanded its conversational marketing and pipeline generation capabilities by acquiring Qualified in late 2025. MoEngage’s Series F Funding: The customer engagement platform MoEngage raised $57 million in a Series F round led by ChrysCapital to scale its AI-driven personalization tools globally. Braze’s Acquisition of OfferFit: Braze acquired AI-driven firm OfferFit for $325 million in 2025 to bolster its automated experimentation and lifecycle marketing personalization. Portkey’s Series A Funding: In February 2026, Portkey secured $15 million in funding to help enterprises manage and optimize their infrastructure spending on AI-driven marketing applications.



Key Trends of the Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market

Autonomous Marketing Agents : AI is shifting from a supportive tool to an active agent capable of independently sensing customer signals and executing real-time actions across multiple channels with minimal human intervention.

: AI is shifting from a supportive tool to an active agent capable of independently sensing customer signals and executing real-time actions across multiple channels with minimal human intervention. Privacy-First Personalization : With the total phase-out of third-party cookies, brands are prioritizing zero- and first-party data strategies to build trust while delivering hyper-relevant customer experiences.

: With the total phase-out of third-party cookies, brands are prioritizing zero- and first-party data strategies to build trust while delivering hyper-relevant customer experiences. Data Gravity and Unified Platforms: Organizations are collapsing fragmented data silos by centralizing information in unified cloud data warehouses, effectively bringing marketing applications to where the data lives rather than vice versa.



Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Opportunity

Advancement in Agile Marketing Unlocks Market Opportunity

Recent advancements in agile marketing enable marketers to collect real-time information and insights, enabling them to identify shifts in customer behavior. Agile research allows researchers to gain more depth during the feedback related to a consumer experience; this means participants can put down their thoughts about what happened on their client journey, or compare their experience to one somewhat similar to another brand.

Agile research is that it also allows to mix various tools at the same time, enhancing the consumer experience and providing a shorter process of response. Agile marketing has advantages over real-time analytics by allowing quick adjustments to campaigns and approaches based on real-time data. Implementing real-time analytics in agile marketing needs a combination of technology, processes, and a data-based mindset.

Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Scope

Report Parameters Details Market Size by 2035 USD 3,286.94 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 557.94 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 669.14 Billion Market Growth (2026 - 2035) 19.40% CAGR Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Product, Type, Application, Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Regional Insights

Why North America Dominates the Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market?

North America dominated the Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market share in 2025. Increasing innovation, presence of major companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta. Rising adoption rates for well-developed business technologies are nearly five times higher than in other regions. With technological advances connecting gaps and fuelling progress, should continue to modernize significant infrastructure.

Increasing spending in digital infrastructure is finding opportunities in the various sectors, like industrials, utilities, communications, and real estate, which drives the growth of the market.

For Instance,

In January 2025, a global digital business and IT services leader, NTT DATA, announced the international launch of its next-generation Smart AI AgentTM. This developed AI tool is a keystone of the company's strategy to speed up the adoption of Generative AI, with an estimated $2 billion in revenue that it aims to achieve from Smart AI Agent. (Source: https://www.nttdata.com)



How Big is the U.S. Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Size in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. marketing technology (MarTech) market size accounted for USD 154.57 billion in 2026 and is predicted to attain around USD 779.05 billion by 2035, accelerating at a strong CAGR of 19.71% from 2026 to 2035.

U.S. Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Trends

The U.S. market is expanding rapidly as companies invest in AI, machine learning, and data analytics to enhance customer engagement and marketing efficiency. U.S. brands are increasingly adopting integrated platforms that unify data, automate campaigns, and deliver hyper-personalized experiences across channels.

How is Asia Pacific Growing in the Marketing Technology (MarTech) Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The APAC region is a vibrant, tech-savvy, and extremely competitive space where businesses are creating novel growth opportunities. Increasing region’s sheer size, massive economies, and rising digital transformation. The APAC region is becoming the worldwide powerhouse for B2B marketing, backed by key statistics and evolving trends.

Asia Pacific is a hub to some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies, such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, which drives the growth of the market.

China Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Trends

China’s market is growing fast as businesses adopt AI, automation, and CRM tools for better customer engagement. Strong growth is driven by a mobile-first consumer base and investments in data analytics. E-commerce, social commerce, live-streaming, and short-video platforms boost MarTech adoption. Data privacy and regulatory compliance are shaping technology use.

Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Segmental Insights

Product Insights

The social media tools segment dominated the marketing technology (MarTech) market in 2025. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn offerrs cost effective advertising choice to reach out to a broader audience. Social media platforms supports to better engagement with consumers. Customers make them feel heard by responding to their comments and addressing their worries promptly.

The sales enablement tools segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Implementing sales enablement approaches creates important benefits for organizations. From improving team productivity to enhancing consumer interactions, these advantages contribute to overall sales success and growth. Modernized procedures, effective training, and access to relevant information lead to growing productivity, enabling sales teams to focus on value-creating events.

Type Insights

The digital marketing segment dominated the marketing technology (MarTech) market in 2025. Digital marketing includes increased reach, targeted consumer engagement, measurable outcomes, and affordability. Digital marketing comprises all marketing efforts that use the Internet. These include digital channels like email, search engines, social media, and websites, which can be used to connect with current and prospective consumers.

The offline marketing segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Offline marketing involves hyperlocal targeting, stronger brand building, tactile connections, memorability, and contextual messaging. Offline marketing is still more relevant for digital brands, due to the need for an omnichannel combination.

Application Insights

The healthcare segment dominated the marketing technology (MarTech) market in 2025. Healthcare digital marketing is being transformed by evolving technologies, generating remarkable opportunities for medical care companies to connect with patients on a deeper level. With the incorporation of AI, ML, chatbots, wearable tools, and telemedicine, modified experiences, enhanced patient engagement, and improved results.

The retail & e-commerce marketing segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Major consumer, greater control, simple inventory management, easier returns, and delivery technology. It stretches a competitive advantage over competitors. E-commerce marketing automation leverages consumer and product data to make personalized campaigns for online shoppers.

Top Companies in the Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc: Amazon Marketing Cloud for privacy-safe, cross-channel analytics and audience building.

Amazon Marketing Cloud for privacy-safe, cross-channel analytics and audience building. Apple Inc.: Apple Intelligence for private, AI-enhanced user experiences and content creation.

Apple Intelligence for private, AI-enhanced user experiences and content creation. Adobe Inc.: Adobe Journey Optimizer for real-time, AI-driven customer journey orchestration.

Adobe Journey Optimizer for real-time, AI-driven customer journey orchestration. Amdocs: aOS (Agentic Operating System) for AI-integrated telecom customer experience and monetization.

aOS (Agentic Operating System) for AI-integrated telecom customer experience and monetization. Buzzoole: An automated influencer marketing platform for discovery and performance tracking.

An automated influencer marketing platform for discovery and performance tracking. Konnect Insights: A unified omnichannel suite for social listening and customer care.

A unified omnichannel suite for social listening and customer care. ContentGrow: A managed marketplace connecting brands with vetted talent for content production.

A managed marketplace connecting brands with vetted talent for content production. Fullcircl: A B2B insight platform combining company data and news for customer acquisition.

A B2B insight platform combining company data and news for customer acquisition. Google LLC: Google Ads, an AI-first engine for automated targeting and campaign placement.

Google Ads, an AI-first engine for automated targeting and campaign placement. Microsoft Corporation: Microsoft Advertising with Copilot for AI-assisted campaign creation and optimization.

Microsoft Advertising with Copilot for AI-assisted campaign creation and optimization. Oracle: Oracle Advertising and CX for managing the customer lifecycle through unified data.

Oracle Advertising and CX for managing the customer lifecycle through unified data. SAP SE: SAP Emarsys for automated, omnichannel marketing and predictive customer loyalty.

Recent Developments

In October 2025, WPP and Google announced a five-year expansion of their collaboration, devoted to advancing cloud and AI technology and cultivating significant skills to renovate marketing. The partnership aims to revolutionise how brands stratergies integrated creative, media, production, experience, and commerce, allowing real-time personalisation (Source: https://www.wpp.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Social Media Tools Content Marketing Tools Rich Media Tool Automation Tool Data & Analytics Tools Sales Enablement Tools

By Type Digital Marketing Offline Marketing

By Application IT & Telecommunication Retail & E-Commerce Healthcare Media & Entertainment Sports & Events BFSI Real Estate Others





By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



