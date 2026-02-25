Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by Product & Service, Technology, Procedure, Application, Type of Cycle - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The preimplantation genetic testing market is expected to reach USD 1.13 billion by 2030, up from USD 690.2 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5%
The report will assist market leaders and new entrants by providing revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses effectively and develop suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to grasp the market's pulse and offer information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, growing awareness regarding early genetic diagnosis, and the rising adoption of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures worldwide. The demand for preimplantation genetic testing is also supported by advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies that enhance testing accuracy and efficiency. Moreover, the growing trend toward delayed pregnancies and the rising risk of chromosomal abnormalities in embryos are contributing to the market expansion.
However, the high costs associated with IVF and genetic testing procedures, along with ethical and regulatory challenges, continue to hinder widespread adoption.
The aneuploidy application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The aneuploidy application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the preimplantation genetic testing market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities, particularly among women of advanced maternal age, and the increasing demand for accurate embryo screening in IVF procedures.
Aneuploidy enables the detection of abnormal chromosome numbers, helping improve implantation rates and reduce the risk of miscarriage. The integration of advanced genomic tools such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and array-based comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) has further enhanced test precision and efficiency. Additionally, growing awareness of genetic screening benefits and the rising adoption of assisted reproductive technologies are contributing to the strong growth of the aneuploidy segment globally.
The reagents and consumables segment holds the largest share of the market.
The reagents and consumables segment holds the largest share of the preimplantation genetic testing market. This dominance is due to their repeated use at every stage of the testing process, including sample preparation, amplification, and analysis. The increasing number of IVF procedures and genetic tests has greatly boosted the demand for high-quality reagents, assay kits, and consumables that provide accuracy, reproducibility, and consistent results.
Additionally, advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and array-based platforms have enabled the development of specialized reagents for high-throughput and precise embryo analysis. Ongoing product innovations by major market players, along with the growing use of genetic screening in fertility clinics and research labs, further drive segment growth. The essential and recurring nature of these products secures their leading role in the global preimplantation genetic testing market.
The US is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The US is expected to have the highest growth rate in the preimplantation genetic testing market, driven by several key factors. The strong presence of leading IVF clinics, advanced genomic labs, and a well-established healthcare system significantly contributes to market growth in the country. Additionally, the increasing rate of infertility, rising average maternal age, and growing awareness of genetic screening options are boosting demand for preimplantation genetic testing in the US. Favorable reimbursement policies, supportive government initiatives for reproductive health, and ongoing investments in genomic research further drive market expansion.
Furthermore, the growing integration of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies in IVF procedures is improving testing accuracy and efficiency. Increasing access to assisted reproductive technologies, along with the rising preference for personalized reproductive care, continues to drive the adoption of preimplantation genetic testing across the region. The US's robust regulatory framework ensures test reliability and clinical validity, bolstering confidence in preimplantation genetic testing solutions and reinforcing North America's leading position in the global market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|415
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$690.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1130 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Decline in Fertility Rates
- Expanding Network of Fertility Clinics and Ivf Centers
- Rising Incidence of Chromosomal Abnormalities Associated with Advancing Maternal Age
Restraints
- High Procedural Cost
- Stringent Regulatory Frameworks Governing Ivf and Genetic Testing Procedures
Opportunities
- Expanding Acceptance of Fertility Treatments Among Single Parents and Same-Sex Couples
Challenges
- Socio-Ethical Concerns Regarding Embryo Screening and Selection
Unmet Needs & White Spaces
Interconnected Markets & Cross-Sector Opportunities
Strategic Movies by Tier-1/2/3 Players
Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications
- Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Laser-Assisted Te Biopsy
- Whole Genome Amplification
- Complementary Technologies
- Micromanipulation
- Technology Roadmap
- Patent Analysis
- Methodology
- Number of Patents Filed, by Document Type
- List of Key Patents
- Future Applications
- Impact of AI/Gen AI on Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market
- Top Use Cases and Market Potential
- Best Practices in AI-Enabled Embryo Selection and Genetic Screening
- Case Studies of AI Implementation in Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market
- Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players
- Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market
Companies Featured
- Illumina, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Revvity
- Coopercompanies
- Abbott
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Qiagen
- Vitrolife
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC
- Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited
- Yikon Genomics
- Shiva Scientific
- Nanjing Superyears Gene Technology Co. Ltd.
- Medicover Genetics
- Medgenome
- Fulgent Genetics
- Invicta Sp. Z O.O.
- Genea Pty Limited
- Scigene Corporation
- Bioarray S.L.
- Unimed Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
- Genemind Biosciences Co. Ltd.
- Berry Genomics
- Bangkok Genomics Innovation
