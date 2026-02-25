Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by Product & Service, Technology, Procedure, Application, Type of Cycle - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The preimplantation genetic testing market is expected to reach USD 1.13 billion by 2030, up from USD 690.2 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5%

The report will assist market leaders and new entrants by providing revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses effectively and develop suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to grasp the market's pulse and offer information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, growing awareness regarding early genetic diagnosis, and the rising adoption of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures worldwide. The demand for preimplantation genetic testing is also supported by advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies that enhance testing accuracy and efficiency. Moreover, the growing trend toward delayed pregnancies and the rising risk of chromosomal abnormalities in embryos are contributing to the market expansion.

However, the high costs associated with IVF and genetic testing procedures, along with ethical and regulatory challenges, continue to hinder widespread adoption.



The aneuploidy application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The aneuploidy application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the preimplantation genetic testing market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the rising incidence of chromosomal abnormalities, particularly among women of advanced maternal age, and the increasing demand for accurate embryo screening in IVF procedures.

Aneuploidy enables the detection of abnormal chromosome numbers, helping improve implantation rates and reduce the risk of miscarriage. The integration of advanced genomic tools such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and array-based comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) has further enhanced test precision and efficiency. Additionally, growing awareness of genetic screening benefits and the rising adoption of assisted reproductive technologies are contributing to the strong growth of the aneuploidy segment globally.



The reagents and consumables segment holds the largest share of the market.



The reagents and consumables segment holds the largest share of the preimplantation genetic testing market. This dominance is due to their repeated use at every stage of the testing process, including sample preparation, amplification, and analysis. The increasing number of IVF procedures and genetic tests has greatly boosted the demand for high-quality reagents, assay kits, and consumables that provide accuracy, reproducibility, and consistent results.



Additionally, advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and array-based platforms have enabled the development of specialized reagents for high-throughput and precise embryo analysis. Ongoing product innovations by major market players, along with the growing use of genetic screening in fertility clinics and research labs, further drive segment growth. The essential and recurring nature of these products secures their leading role in the global preimplantation genetic testing market.



The US is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The US is expected to have the highest growth rate in the preimplantation genetic testing market, driven by several key factors. The strong presence of leading IVF clinics, advanced genomic labs, and a well-established healthcare system significantly contributes to market growth in the country. Additionally, the increasing rate of infertility, rising average maternal age, and growing awareness of genetic screening options are boosting demand for preimplantation genetic testing in the US. Favorable reimbursement policies, supportive government initiatives for reproductive health, and ongoing investments in genomic research further drive market expansion.



Furthermore, the growing integration of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies in IVF procedures is improving testing accuracy and efficiency. Increasing access to assisted reproductive technologies, along with the rising preference for personalized reproductive care, continues to drive the adoption of preimplantation genetic testing across the region. The US's robust regulatory framework ensures test reliability and clinical validity, bolstering confidence in preimplantation genetic testing solutions and reinforcing North America's leading position in the global market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 415 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $690.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1130 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Decline in Fertility Rates

Expanding Network of Fertility Clinics and Ivf Centers

Rising Incidence of Chromosomal Abnormalities Associated with Advancing Maternal Age

Restraints

High Procedural Cost

Stringent Regulatory Frameworks Governing Ivf and Genetic Testing Procedures

Opportunities

Expanding Acceptance of Fertility Treatments Among Single Parents and Same-Sex Couples

Challenges

Socio-Ethical Concerns Regarding Embryo Screening and Selection

Unmet Needs & White Spaces

Interconnected Markets & Cross-Sector Opportunities

Strategic Movies by Tier-1/2/3 Players

Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Laser-Assisted Te Biopsy

Whole Genome Amplification

Complementary Technologies

Micromanipulation

Technology Roadmap

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Number of Patents Filed, by Document Type

List of Key Patents

Future Applications

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential

Best Practices in AI-Enabled Embryo Selection and Genetic Screening

Case Studies of AI Implementation in Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market

Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market

Companies Featured

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Revvity

Coopercompanies

Abbott

Takara Bio Inc.

Qiagen

Vitrolife

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC

Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited

Yikon Genomics

Shiva Scientific

Nanjing Superyears Gene Technology Co. Ltd.

Medicover Genetics

Medgenome

Fulgent Genetics

Invicta Sp. Z O.O.

Genea Pty Limited

Scigene Corporation

Bioarray S.L.

Unimed Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Genemind Biosciences Co. Ltd.

Berry Genomics

Bangkok Genomics Innovation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kc9dqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment