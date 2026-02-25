Prime Medicine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming conferences:

TD Cowen 46 th Annual Health Care Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 1:10 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.

Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 1:10 p.m. ET in Boston, MA. 2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit: Company management will host 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Miami Beach, FL.

Company management will host 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Miami Beach, FL. The Citizens Life Sciences Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 2:15 p.m. ET in Miami Beach, FL.





Live audio webcasts of the fireside chats will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Events section of the Company’s website at www.primemedicine.com. Replays of each webcast will be available on the Prime Medicine website for 90 days following the event.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types. Taken together, Prime Editing’s versatile gene editing capabilities could unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around our core areas of focus: liver, lung, and immunology and oncology. Across each core area, Prime Medicine is focused initially on a set of high value programs, each targeting a disease with well-understood biology and a clearly defined clinical development and regulatory path, and each expected to provide the foundation for expansion into additional opportunities. Over time, the Company intends to maximize Prime Editing’s broad and versatile therapeutic potential, as well as the modularity of the Prime Editing platform, to rapidly and efficiently expand beyond the diseases in its current pipeline, potentially including additional genetic diseases, immunological diseases, cancers, infectious diseases, and targeting genetic risk factors in common diseases, which collectively impact millions of people. For more information, please visit www.primemedicine.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Gregory Dearborn

Prime Medicine

857-209-0696

gdearborn@primemedicine.com

Hannah Deresiewicz

Precision AQ

212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@precisionaq.com