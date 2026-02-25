NordStellar enhances its attack surface management feature to help brands prioritize validated threats

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies' attack surfaces expand, security teams are finding it increasingly difficult to monitor all exposed assets and swiftly address critical vulnerabilities. To help security teams cut through the noise, NordStellar , a next-generation threat exposure management platform, has upgraded its attack surface management (ASM) feature to provide even more extensive coverage of exposed assets while prioritizing critical vulnerabilities first.

Companies' attack surfaces are constantly expanding due to digital transformation, scaling, unmanaged devices, and user error. This growing complexity makes it challenging to monitor all exposed assets, often leading to alert fatigue as critical threats are buried under a flood of less urgent alerts.

ASM is a feature that automatically discovers security gaps by continuously monitoring and evaluating all of the organization's internet-exposed assets. The upgraded feature now gives organizations an attacker's view of their company, providing comprehensive coverage of their external perimeter and going beyond passive scans to actively test for exploitable vulnerabilities.

"Real-time alerts about critical, exploitable vulnerabilities are essential to safeguard against attackers," says Vakaris Noreika, head of product at NordStellar. "False alarms divert the security teams' attention from vulnerabilities that need urgent action, which provides attackers a crucial window of opportunity to deploy their attacks. The newest upgrade to ASM helps security teams shift their focus and energy to issues that call for immediate remediation."

NordStellar's ASM feature combines continuous asset discovery with active risk validation. NordStellar maps the organization's infrastructure by identifying all internet-exposed assets, like web applications, network services, and DNS configurations, and performs "outsider-style" testing.

"The NordStellar platform uses techniques like active web fuzzing and dynamic application security testing to safely simulate attacker behavior and verify if a vulnerability — like cross-site scripting or SQL injection — is actually exploitable," says Noreika. "As a result, instead of a list of possible threats, security teams receive a full assessment of all verified risks."

To ensure vulnerabilities are mitigated as soon as possible, each identified instance is accompanied by AI-powered insights that offer remediation guidance.

Key upgrades:

Increased coverage. The enhanced ASM feature implements scans across all key vectors — web applications, network services, and DNS configurations — to provide complete external perimeter visibility and eliminate critical security blind spots.

The enhanced ASM feature implements scans across all key vectors — web applications, network services, and DNS configurations — to provide complete external perimeter visibility and eliminate critical security blind spots. Heightened accuracy. ASM actively discovers and tests vulnerabilities across more sources, delivering prioritized alerts.

ASM actively discovers and tests vulnerabilities across more sources, delivering prioritized alerts. Enhanced flexibility. The upgraded feature allows teams to run scans on demand for immediate insights or schedule them for automated monitoring.





The enhanced ASM feature is now available to all NordStellar users. More information here .

ABOUT NORDSTELLAR

NordStellar is a next-generation threat exposure management platform that enables companies to detect and respond to cyber threats before they escalate. NordStellar offers visibility into how threat actors work and what they do with compromised data. NordStellar was created by Nord Security, a globally recognized company behind one of the world's most popular digital privacy tools, NordVPN. For more information, visit nordstellar.com .

Inga Vaitkeviciute

inga@nordsec.com