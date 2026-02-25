Lytx, Samsara, Geotab, and Motive Lead ABI Research’s Commercial Video Telematics Ranking

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-enabled video solutions have powered a range of driver safety use cases while also enhancing operational workflows and enabling data-driven predictive decision-making for fleet managers and safety professionals. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research today announced the results of its competitive ranking of commercial video telematics solutions. The assessment finds that Lytx, Samsara, Geotab, and Motive have emerged as clear leaders in delivering AI-enabled video safety solutions with advanced camera systems, edge-AI-driven safety analytics, and large-scale deployment capabilities across complex, mixed-fleet environments.

“Video telematics has evolved into a mission-critical layer of fleet safety,” said Adhish Luitel, Research Director at ABI Research. “Leading vendors are no longer differentiating on cameras alone; they are competing on edge-AI accuracy, unified data platforms, coaching automation, and the ability to scale globally across vehicle classes and operational models. Lytx, Samsara, Geotab, and Motive exemplify this shift toward intelligent, actionable video operations.”

According to ABI Research’s Commercial Video Telematics Competitive Assessment report, Lytx ranks first overall due to its hybrid Machine Vision, AI, and Human Intelligence risk-analysis model which accounts for more than 100 behavior detections and comprehensive in-cab and road-facing coverage. Samsara ranks second thanks to its purpose-built ecosystem, which includes cameras and other hardware solutions that can be integrated into its Connected Operations platform, enabling AI-generated reports, automated coaching pathways, and digital training modules. Geotab earns third position, outperforming most competitors in implementation rankings with its global presence, rich marketplace, open platform strategy, and tightly integrated GO Focus video ecosystem. Strong privacy controls, flexible AI containers, and extensive marketplace integrations reinforce its position.

This report highlights several key market trends, including Edge AI and on-device visual intelligence as table stakes, multi-sensor fusion, hardware commoditization, and a shift to software-based value-added services including the automation of coaching workflows. The leading vendors identified in this competitive assessment demonstrate strong capabilities across each of these domains.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Commercial Video Telematics competitive assessment, part of the company’s Freight Transportation research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Jason Scheer

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com