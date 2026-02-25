ITM to Announce Phase 3 COMPETE Trial Post-Hoc Subgroup Analysis in Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors and Host Satellite Symposium at ENETS 2026

Garching / Munich, February 25, 2026 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that it will provide further exploratory and post-hoc subgroup analysis data focusing on Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors from its Phase 3 COMPETE trial in an oral presentation at the 23nd Annual European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (ENETS) Conference, held from March 4 – March 6, 2026 in Kraków, Poland. The company will also host a conference booth (#6) and an interactive symposium on March 5, 2026, bringing together leading experts in radiopharmaceutical oncology to share their perspectives on key challenges and emerging clinical approaches for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Oral Presentation Details

Title: 177Lu-edotreotide for the Treatment of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours: A Subgroup Analysis from the COMPETE Study

Presentation ID: D54

Session: Clinical science | Session 2B: Abstract session

Date and Time: Thursday, March 5, 11:50–11:57 AM (CET)

Location: Theatre Hall S2, ICE Kraków Congress Centre

Presenter: Prof. Dr. Thomas Walter, Medical Oncologist, Lyon, France



Satellite Symposium Details

Title: Vote and Learn: Radiopharmaceutical Therapy in NETs

Date and Time: Thursday, March 5, 07:45–08:45 AM (CET)

Location: Theatre Hall S2, ICE Kraków Congress Centre

Presenters: Dr. Francesca Spada, Medical Oncologist, Milano, Italy; Prof. Christophe Deroose, Nuclear Medicine Physician, Leuven, Belgium; Prof. Simron Singh, Medical Oncologist, Toronto, Canada



About the COMPETE Trial

The COMPETE trial (NCT03049189) evaluated 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), a proprietary, synthetic, targeted radiotherapeutic investigational agent compared to everolimus, a targeted molecular therapy, in patients with inoperable, progressive Grade 1 or Grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This trial met its primary endpoint, with 177Lu-edotreotide demonstrating clinically and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to everolimus. 177Lu-edotreotide is an investigational product pending review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not approved by any regulatory authority for the safety and/or efficacy of any intended use. It is also being evaluated in COMPOSE, a Phase 3 study in patients with well-differentiated, aggressive Grade 2 or Grade 3, somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive GEP-NET tumors.



About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com

