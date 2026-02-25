Flywire to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)("Flywire" or the “Company"), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that the Company will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences:

On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, the Company will attend the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL. There will be no fireside chat.





On Thursday, March 5, 2026, the Company will attend the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. They will participate in a fireside chat discussion, which will begin at 12:15 pm EST (9:15 am PST).





The fireside chat discussion will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/ . A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the discussions.

