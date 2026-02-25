Freshworks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced participation in the following events:

Citizens Technology Conference : Tyler Sloat, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (12:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

: Tyler Sloat, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (12:30 p.m. Eastern Time) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference: Dennis Woodside, Chief Executive Officer and President, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

Audio webcast replays will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com .

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional employee and customer experiences. Our enterprise-grade solutions are powerful, yet easy to use, and quick to deliver results. Our people-first approach to AI eliminates friction, making employees more effective and organizations more efficient. Nearly 75,000 companies, including Bridgestone, New Balance, Nucor, S&P Global, and Sony Music, trust Freshworks’ Employee Experience (EX) and Customer Experience (CX) software to eliminate complexity and increase productivity, loyalty and growth. For the latest company news and customer stories, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

© 2026 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks and its associated logos are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third party of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@freshworks.com