WillScot Announces Nationwide Expansion of Fencing Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC), the industry leader in modular building and storage solutions, today announced that its fencing and perimeter‑security offering is now available nationwide, marking a significant milestone for the Company and reflecting the rapid scale‑up of RentaFence.com across the U.S.

“Expanding our fencing offering nationally strengthens our ability to support customers from the very start of their projects,” said Tim Boswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of WillScot. “By bringing perimeter security directly into our offering, we’re making it easier for customers to plan, scale, and protect their sites, while unlocking new ways to deliver the full value of our modular and storage solutions across the markets we serve.”

The nationwide expansion of fencing represents continued progress in WillScot’s effort to enhance the overall project setup experience, giving customers a more streamlined, secure, and coordinated way to prepare their jobsites. Supported by the Company’s expansive national branch network and reliable service coverage, fencing provides immediate perimeter protection for construction sites, event venues, and other high traffic or high-risk environments. A video highlighting the offering can be viewed here.

As a first-to-site solution, fencing allows customers to secure locations immediately and keep projects organized from day one. By expanding its portfolio to include fencing, gates, and other perimeter controls, WillScot can engage earlier in the project planning cycle and support a more coordinated site setup, streamlining decisions around layout, access, and sequencing while delivering greater value than standalone providers. With relevance across nearly all verticals WillScot serves, fencing also creates an early entry point that drives broader demand for the Company’s modular building and storage solutions.

The nationwide expansion of WillScot’s fencing offering underscores the Company’s ongoing work to extend its temporary space offering and help customers plan, prepare, and protect their sites Right From the Start.

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” WillScot helps businesses keep projects moving and operations running. As the premier provider of highly innovative, turnkey space solutions in North America, the Company partners with customers across all industries to deliver the right solution, when and where it’s needed. WillScot’s comprehensive portfolio of products - including modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, secure dry storage containers, cold storage containers and trailers, blast-resistant buildings, clearspan industrial fabric structures, and fencing – plus, add-on product offerings available to support any project need. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, WillScot operates from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, providing the scale, expertise, and responsiveness customers rely on for projects of any size or duration.

